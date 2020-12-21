Cycling Through Christmas London Lockdown In Tier 4

NotComics: Well, hardly. Any. So I took a cycle through London in Christmas week, in Tier 4 lockdown. And for those understandably not making it in, a brief look at the place, as I get some exercise and some shopping (mostly) for the kids. There's a brief whizz-past Gosh Comics. I was planning to go further, up to Brick Lane for bagels, but I might try that on Thursday instead.

Anyway, here's how London is looking, as seen from a Boris Bike – and how it weirdly gets emptier the closer you get in.

So what is Tier 4?

All current tier three areas across London and south-east England have moved into tier four restrictions – affecting around 17 million people.

Residents should stay at home unless they have a "reasonable excuse" such as work or education.

All non-essential retail will have to close, along with hairdressers, nail bars, and indoor entertainment venues.

Gyms and indoor swimming pools, indoor sports courts and dance studios must close.

No-one in tier four will be allowed to join Christmas Day bubbles in tiers one to three.

You cannot meet other people indoors unless you live with them, or they are part of your support bubble.

People should not leave tier four areas or travel abroad, except in limited circumstances (including work and education)

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are not allowed except in exceptional circumstances.

People can meet one other person from another household in an open public space (but must be on their own)

Can still buy things at shops (which are still open) such as food and medicine

Support bubbles remain unaffected, as do the exemptions for separated parents and their children.

Outdoor pools, playgrounds, sports courts, golf courses and horse riding centres can stay open.

Can still leave home for work, education, training, childcare and for medical appointments and emergencies

Also Communal religious worship.

The government has issued updated guidance for 'clinically extremely vulnerable' people in tier four areas (including people with specific cancers and severe respiratory conditions). They are being advised to stay at home 'as much as possible' (except for exercise outdoors and medical appointments). It says that if they can't work from home, they shouldn't go to work.

London still looks pretty in the rain and grey…