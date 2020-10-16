Cycling Through London The Day Before Tier 2 Restrictions Come In

ObligatoryComicsMention: You get a brief glimpse of Orbital Comics, Forbidden Planet and Gosh Comics, in central London below as I whizz past. But that's by the by. People seem to like these videos for some so I will occasionally do them. Today I cycled into London to write Bleeding Cool, and I'm not sure if I'll get the chance again for sometime. At midnight, London goes onto Tier 2 lockdown, which isn't as bad as the Tier 3 that Manchester and Liverpool are about to go under, even as Batman is meant to be filming there, but give us Londoners time and I'll sure we'll catch up.

Tonight, there are already reports of a last hurrah-style bacchanalian debauchery on the streets of Soho. This is what it was looking like the afternoon before, and it all started off rather quietly.

As for what the hell all these Tiers are about? Well, Tier 2 bans people from mixing between households indoors, in restaurants and pubs. Which is, basically, all London does. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House Of Commons on Monday that the system of tiers aims to "simplify and standardise" local lockdown rules.

Originally at Tier 1, with up to 6 people allowed to socialise together and a 10 pm curfew for businesses like bars and restaurants, it slipped as new coronavirus cases have risen and the R number has joined it. Under Tier 2 Londoners face a ban on mixing between households in homes although support bubbles would still be permitted, the rule of six continues to apply in gardens and other outdoor settings, pubs and restaurants remain open but the ban on mixing between households indoors applies. Tier 3 means no mixing of households indoors and outdoors, including in private gardens. Pubs and bars to close. Restaurants, and pubs that can operate as restaurants, allowed to stay open, though the definition of what that means is up in the air and can simply mean adding a salad to a cornish pasty. Oh and no wedding receptions, but I reckon plenty of divorces.

Oh look, those people I passed on Old Compton Street are feeding out video live. The 10pm curfew is up and it's bedlam. Yeah, pretty glad I got out when I did…