Cyclops #1 Adds To His Orphange Origins (XSpoilers)

Cyclops #1 by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio adds to his orphange origins tomorrow

Article Summary

  • Cyclops #1 revisits Scott Summers’ childhood at the Nebraska orphanage under Mister Sinister’s control
  • Robyn Hanover, first seen in Classic X-Men, returns to reveal new secrets about Cyclops’ past
  • Alex Summers’ history at the orphanage and hidden memories are explored and expanded
  • The Essex State Home faces destruction, but Mister Sinister’s lingering influence creates fresh danger

Last year, Bleeding Cool pointed out that the new Cyclops series by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio would provide a blast from the past, with the return of Robyn Hanover, who only appeared in back-up strips to Classic X-Men reprints back in the eighties, created by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins. And who worked at the Nebraska orphanage where Scott Summers grew up after his parents' plane crash, took an interest in Scott's well-being, and took him flying. Her investigations uncovered Mister Sinister and his connection to the orphanage, who then brainwashed her. Well, Cyclops #1 is out this Wednesday and we have seen a little more… put on your spoiler quartz visor… now!

Cyclops #1 (Spoilers)
Cyclops Spoilers image

ICyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics. As Scott Summers heads to Nebraska for the Essex State Home For Foundlings, after getting a message from Doctor Robyn Hanover. To see its destruction once and for all.

Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel, Roge Antonio
Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel, Roge Antonio

That's right, as we previously mentioned, backup strips from Classic X-Men #42 and #43, published in 1986 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins, introduced the place…

Classic X-Men #41 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)
Classic X-Men #41 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)

…and the doctor…

Classic X-Men #41 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)
Classic X-Men #41 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)

… ah yes, Nate.  With Scott Summers dreaming of fire…

Classic X-Men #41 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)
Classic X-Men #41 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)

… Nate there to pay attention to him ahead of Dr Hanover…

Classic X-Men #41 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)
Classic X-Men #41 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)

Originally, Chris Claremont's plans for Mister Sinister were that he was a child with the power to transform into a scary super villain.

Classic X-Men #41 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)
Classic X-Men #41 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)

But here is is also in control of the whole place… and focused on Scott Summers.

Classic X-Men #42 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)
Classic X-Men #42 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)

It's not the only recent revisit to the place, as we saw in Hellions during the Krakoan era…

Hellions #3 by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia (2020)
Hellions #3 by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia (2020)

With Alex Summers, Scott Summers brother, who was also orphaned with Scott, though adopted earlier.

Cyclops #1 (Spoilers)
Hellions #4 by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia (2020)

But what happened to Alex here?

Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel, Roge Antonio
Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel, Roge Antonio

Alex was also in the orphanage with Scott Summers before being adopted, but we get a further revelation of where those dreams of fire may have come from beyond the plane crash…

Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel, Roge Antonio
Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel, Roge Antonio

… it's just that no one remembers this. Or at least they didn't. Robyn Hanover didn't use to know who Scott Summer's brother was.

Classic X-Men #42 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)
Classic X-Men #42 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)

Before she woke up to exactly who Nate was, and who really ran the orphanage.

Classic X-Men #42 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)
Classic X-Men #42 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)

Mister Sinister had his own plans for Alex Summers elsewhere… which we saw a little of in X-Factor #-1 back in 1997…

X-Factor #-1 by Howard Mackie and Jeff Matsuda (1997)
X-Factor #-1 by Howard Mackie and Jeff Matsuda (1997)

As well as dealing with unfortunate memories that were also brought up.

X-Factor #-1 by Howard Mackie and Jeff Matsuda (1997)
X-Factor #-1 by Howard Mackie and Jeff Matsuda (1997)

Something he seems to be able to do to Robyn Hanover as well…

Classic X-Men #42 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)
Classic X-Men #42 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins (1986)

So it's now being destroyed and turned into a Roxxon server farm, so I'm sure there will be nothing in the basement left there by Sinister that can be weaponised for commercial naughtiness, right?

Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel, Roge Antonio
Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel, Roge Antonio

Oh yes, he did do that, didn't he?

Cyclops #1 (Spoilers)
Hellions #4 by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia (2020)

You did, Alex, yes. But to be fair, the Quiet Council of Krakoa, including Captain Cyclops, knew that's what you were there to do…

Hellions #3 by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia (2020)
Hellions #3 by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia (2020)

As did Alex Summers.

Hellions #3 by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia (2020)
Hellions #3 by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia (2020)

So, you know, blowing it up was exactly what he was there for, Scott… Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics.

Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel, Roge Antonio
CYCLOPS UNLEASHED! Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he's separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him? It's a tale of the X-Men's leader at his most savage core

