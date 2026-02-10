Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Alex Paknadel, cyclops, mister sinister, scott summers

Cyclops #1 Adds To His Orphange Origins (XSpoilers)

Cyclops #1 by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio adds to his orphange origins tomorrow

Article Summary Cyclops #1 revisits Scott Summers’ childhood at the Nebraska orphanage under Mister Sinister’s control

Robyn Hanover, first seen in Classic X-Men, returns to reveal new secrets about Cyclops’ past

Alex Summers’ history at the orphanage and hidden memories are explored and expanded

The Essex State Home faces destruction, but Mister Sinister’s lingering influence creates fresh danger

Last year, Bleeding Cool pointed out that the new Cyclops series by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio would provide a blast from the past, with the return of Robyn Hanover, who only appeared in back-up strips to Classic X-Men reprints back in the eighties, created by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins. And who worked at the Nebraska orphanage where Scott Summers grew up after his parents' plane crash, took an interest in Scott's well-being, and took him flying. Her investigations uncovered Mister Sinister and his connection to the orphanage, who then brainwashed her. Well, Cyclops #1 is out this Wednesday and we have seen a little more… put on your spoiler quartz visor… now!

ICyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics. As Scott Summers heads to Nebraska for the Essex State Home For Foundlings, after getting a message from Doctor Robyn Hanover. To see its destruction once and for all.

That's right, as we previously mentioned, backup strips from Classic X-Men #42 and #43, published in 1986 by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins, introduced the place…

…and the doctor…

… ah yes, Nate. With Scott Summers dreaming of fire…

… Nate there to pay attention to him ahead of Dr Hanover…

Originally, Chris Claremont's plans for Mister Sinister were that he was a child with the power to transform into a scary super villain.

But here is is also in control of the whole place… and focused on Scott Summers.

It's not the only recent revisit to the place, as we saw in Hellions during the Krakoan era…

With Alex Summers, Scott Summers brother, who was also orphaned with Scott, though adopted earlier.

But what happened to Alex here?

Alex was also in the orphanage with Scott Summers before being adopted, but we get a further revelation of where those dreams of fire may have come from beyond the plane crash…

… it's just that no one remembers this. Or at least they didn't. Robyn Hanover didn't use to know who Scott Summer's brother was.

Before she woke up to exactly who Nate was, and who really ran the orphanage.

Mister Sinister had his own plans for Alex Summers elsewhere… which we saw a little of in X-Factor #-1 back in 1997…

As well as dealing with unfortunate memories that were also brought up.

Something he seems to be able to do to Robyn Hanover as well…

So it's now being destroyed and turned into a Roxxon server farm, so I'm sure there will be nothing in the basement left there by Sinister that can be weaponised for commercial naughtiness, right?

Oh yes, he did do that, didn't he?

You did, Alex, yes. But to be fair, the Quiet Council of Krakoa, including Captain Cyclops, knew that's what you were there to do…

As did Alex Summers.

So, you know, blowing it up was exactly what he was there for, Scott… Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics.

Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel, Roge Antonio

CYCLOPS UNLEASHED! Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he's separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him? It's a tale of the X-Men's leader at his most savage core

