Cyclops Has An Optic Blast From The Past With Robyn Hanover Returning

Scott Summers has an optic blast from the past in Cyclops #1 by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio, with the return of Robyn Hanover

Cyclops #1 by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio spotlights Scott Summers' precision optic blast skills.

Fan-favorite character Robyn Hanover makes a surprise return, connecting back to Cyclops' orphanage days.

The series revisits Cyclops' past, including the sinister ties of Mister Sinister and the Nebraska orphanage.

Key comics featuring Robyn Hanover, including Classic X-Men and X-Men Forever, are highlighted for collectors.

Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio is published by Marvel Comics in February 2026. A story in which Scott Summers is left, abandoned on a mountainside without his visor. Except in the preview below, none of that has happened yet. And instead, we get to see Cyclops using his much-ignored mutant ability of perfect geometrical awareness when it comes to firing off his optic blasts. Which also makes up quite the pool hall hustler…

We also get a reference to Robyn Hanover, who only appeared in back-up strips to Classic X-Men reprints back in the eighties, created by Chris Claremont and Mike Collins. And who worked at the Nebraska orphanage where Scott Summers grew up after his parents' plane crash, took an interest in Scott's well-being, and took him flying. Her investigations uncovered Mister Sinister and his connection to the orphanage, who then brainwashed her. Another version, as Robyn Hannover, appeared in the alternative X-Men future series X-Men Forever. Well, now it seems that she's back. Might a few folk want to try and pick up her previous appearances?

Here they all are, by the way currently filling the dollar boxes…

Classic X-Men #41 (1989)

Classic X-Men #42 (1989)

Uncanny Origins #1 (1996)

X-Men Forever 2 #2 (2010)

X-Men Forever 2 #3

X-Men Forever 2 #5

X-Men Forever 2 #6

X-Men Forever 2 #7

X-Men Forever 2 #8

X-Men Forever 2 #9

X-Men Forever 2 #16

Cyclops #1 (of 5) by Alex Paknadel, Roge Antonio

CYCLOPS UNLEASHED! Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he's separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him? It's a tale of the X-Men's leader at his most savage core!

