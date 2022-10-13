Daily Mail Leaks Editorial Notes For Superman Cancellation Story

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that DC Comics was cancelling the Superman: Son Of Kal-El comic book after its eighteenth issue, replacing it with a new series starring the same characters, Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent. Naturally certain folk who make certain YouTube videos were delighted by this fact, because the comic book had a bisexual character in the lead. Though they insisted on calling him a gay character. And some other folk followed suit, such as the Daily Mail, who ran this headline.

They even cite Bleeding Cool, but choose not to link to the site. Possibly because they misattribute something we reported to someone else, and that would give it away. Their headline was later amended when someone pointed out that Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, has been portrayed as a young teenage bisexual man, with expressed feelings for both Saturn Girl, and his boyfriend Jay Nakamura, rather than "gay Superman".

The sales numbers given are always an estimate and experience has shown that they generally miss out huge markets, so that you can normally add 10-15% on top. They also don't include digital sales, where Superman: Son of Kal-El regularly topped the Amazon ComiXology charts on the week that it is released. And it doesn't include any of the DC Universe Infinite readers or trade paperback collectors. But as long as you are doing your research on YouTube from bad actors, that is the kind of information you will find. The Daily Mail also chose to delete the following editorial notes that were originally published on the original article.

If you wanted to know how the sausage of such articles are made, then the Daily Mail just told you. Before they deleted the article, of course.