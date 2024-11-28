Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: damian connelly, sumerian

Damian Connelly's One Shot in Massive/Sumerian February 2025 Solicits

Damian Connelly's oneshot We Only Go Out When It Gets Dark in Massive/Sumerian/Whatnot's February 2025 solicits.

Damian Connelly of You Promised Me Darkness, Damaged People, Children Of The Comet and Follow Me Into The Darkness has a new one-shot for Sumerian/Massive/Whatnot in their February 2025 solicits and solicitations, We Only Go Out When It Gets Dark, as well as reporting James O'Barr and Alex Maleev's The Crow: Flash And Blood.

WE ONLY GO OUT WHEN IT GETS DARK CVR A (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

DEC241863

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Damian Connelly

Damian Connelly, creator of the best-selling comics You Promised Me Darkness and Follow Me Into The Darkness returns to Sumerian comics.

This one-shot serves as an introduction to his brand new twisted horror world. Three stories that mix violence, terror, sex, suspense and drama with ghosts, cats and a weird cosmic creature.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

WE ONLY GO OUT WHEN IT GETS DARK CVR B (MR)

WE ONLY GO OUT WHEN IT GETS DARK CVR C (MR)

WE ONLY GO OUT WHEN IT GETS DARK CVR D (MR)

WE ONLY GO OUT WHEN IT GETS DARK CVR E 10 COPY INCV WRAP (MR

CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR A VILCHEZ (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

DEC241858

DEC241859 – CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR B GALA (MR)

DEC241860 – CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR C CONNELLY (MR)

DEC241861 – CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR D BRAO (MR)

DEC241862 – CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR E 10 COPY INCV SCHALL (MR

(W) James O'Barr, James Vance (A) Alex Maleev (CA) Suspiria Vilchez

Continuing Sumerian's "Year of The Crow", The Crow: Flesh & Blood is returning to print in comic book format for the first time since 1996.

Against the rugged beauty of the western mountains, Iris Shaw, a federal conservation officer, is murdered when right-wing extremists blow up her office. But her death is only part of the tragedy-she was carrying an unborn child. Denied peace, Iris is resurrected by the crow to seek brutal vengeance on the men who stole her life and future. Now, driven by supernatural fury, she hunts them down one by one, delivering justice from beyond the grave.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

QUESTED TP SEASON 02

MASSIVE

DEC240932

DEC240933 – QUESTED TP SEASON 02 1ST EDITION VAR

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A / CA) Kit Wallis

The misadventures continue in the second season of Quested by writers Michael Calero (Alpha Betas, Sumerian's American Psycho) and Thomas Parson, with art by Kit Wallis (High On Life, Hellicious, Mr.Easta). All hell breaks loose in the land of Faerbraun as Jinx embarks on an epic journey through the Underbraun with an unlikely companion. Pursued by his former left-hand man, Hamo. It's a race against time as Jinx attempts to save his father, the mythic hero Lothar but what will happen when Jinx learns of the truth behind his father's exploits? While the two former comrades face-off in the land of the dead, only Lithia remains to defend Faerbraun from the dire effects of opening the door to the underworld.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #5 (OF 5) CVR A GALLUR (MR)

MASSIVE

DEC240935

DEC240936 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #5 (OF 5) CVR B HOMAGE (MR)

DEC240937 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #5 (OF 5) CVR C MICELLI (MR)

(W) Michael Kingston (A) El Terrorifico Dr. Napalm (CA) Rafael Gallur

Cover by legendary artist Rafael Gallur, who's recognizable style and Lucha Libre themed imagery has influenced a generation of Lucha artists. Every guitarist knows his name. His performances are the stuff of legend. He's played all over the world, but his face has never graced a single concert poster. He's never advertised. He just…appears! As the countdown to Armageddon nears its cataclysmic conclusion, Vampiro, Estrella, and Everitt find themselves at the mercy of their most dangerous foes to date. After battling a Horseman of the Apocalypse, a motorcycle gang of shotgun-toting nuns, and warriors from both Heaven and Hell, our heroes face off against an even greater evil…YouTubers! The Monster Cop makes his move on Vampiro and you better believe it's gonna get bloody!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

PINUPOCALYPSE #2 (OF 6) CVR A FOXY FEATURE (MR)

MASSIVE

DEC240941

DEC240942 – PINUPOCALYPSE #2 (OF 6) CVR B OVIEDO (MR)

DEC240943 – PINUPOCALYPSE #2 (OF 6) CVR C BIZIAEV (MR)

DEC240944 – PINUPOCALYPSE #2 (OF 6) CVR D HOMAGE (MR)

DEC240945 – PINUPOCALYPSE #2 (OF 6) CVR E COSPLAY (MR)

DEC240946 – PINUPOCALYPSE #2 (OF 6) CVR F 15 COPY INCV SKIFF (MR)

(W) Andrew Tarusov, Brendan Jones (A) Igor Vyunyshev (A / CA) Andrew Tarusov

Series Creator and Artist Andrew Tarusov delivers this iconic feature image of the second of our two leading ladies, Roxy, as she prepares to fight an army of the undead. Pinupocalypse is a mix of 50's sci-fi and horror tropes reimagined with a clever twist. Set in 1950's small town America, this satirical adventure pits two stylish pin-up girls against hordes of zombies and aliens. Inspired by Hollywood filmmakers like Ed Wood, Sam Raimi and Edgar Wright, Pinupocalypse is an out-of-this-world story with a Gil Elvgren aesthetic to titillate readers! Foxy meets Roxy, when she saves her from being devoured by zombies (meat-cute?), but the relief doesn't last long once they realize the entire town has been transformed and they're surrounded! Miraculously escaping, they head to Foxy's house to wait it out, but Foxy doesn't know that her parents have prepared a surprise party with lots of guests… zombie guests!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) MASSIVE EXCL HOMAGE METAL (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

DEC240940

(W) Kevin Roditeli (A) Rob Cannon, Kostas Pantoulas (CA) Alex Riegel

Available for the first time to retailers, this homage to the classic film poster by Alex Riegel was previously only available at San Diego Comic Con and New York Comic con. What if you were called upon by the WORST god of all time? In a frozen post-apocalyptic wasteland, a young cult survivor hears the voice of the self-proclaimed god of guns. Like any human would be, he is hypnotized by the prospect of power by listening to this divine freak. A path to salvation paved with love, turmoil, and mostly death. Explore the world of Kevin Roditeli in Massive's take on "Black Mirror" with a post-apocalyptic twist! A tale inspired by Mad Max, Hellraiser, Fallout and the filmography of David Cronenberg. In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

