Damian Wayne Won't Be Going Anywhere In New Superman Comic

Earlier in the month, Bleeding Cool looked at the upcoming Superman: Son Of Kal-El series from Tom Taylor and John Timms. We pointed out a few notable changes about Jonathan Kent's birth, but also noted how Damian Wayne was still interacting with Jonathan Kent.

As part of the Superman panel at San Diego Comic-Con@Home, DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins talked to Tom Taylor about his Jonathan Kent, Son Of Kal-El, plans – including a new supersuit. More on that to come obviously. But for those wondering about the place of Damian Wayne in the series, especially since he has his own book now (and will no longer be the Big Bad of DC 5G), Tom Taylor has some calming words.

"It's easy enough to punch a space robot but it's harder to punch social inequity or the climate crisis. I've tried it just it doesn't work. It's going to be questions that he's going to be asking and we're going to fill a cast of characters around him to help him answer that. Damian isn't going anywhere, for people who fear that. The super sons are still going to be, his best friend is still going to be there, they're still actually the same age gap, I want to tell all the fans out there. It's just that it's reversed, so Damian is now 14 and Jon is 17. They'll still be friends, there'll be a lot more to it… I think I'm hoping Super Sons fans, as one myself and my son is one, will be very happy with what we do." Me too, Tom. You can watch the full panel here.

DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins leads a super discussion with the super talented, multiple Eisner Award-nominated writers Tom Taylor (Superman: Son of Kal-El), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics), and Grant Morrison (Superman and the Authority). Fans of both Clark and Jon Kent won't want to miss this one!