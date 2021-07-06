DC Rewrites Jonathan Kent's Birth (Superman Spoilers)

Jonathan Samuel Kent, the son of Superman and Lois Lane, has had quite a turbulent continuity of history. Originally he was born in the Superman: Convergence event to a married Superman and Lois Lane from the pre-New 52 universe.

With Lois Lane giving birth in the Batcave of the Thomas Wayne Batman.

Superman Reborn then merged the various Supermen and Lois Lanes and gave a new history, with Jonathan Kent now born in the Fortress Of Solitude.

With Wonder Woman in attendance and Bruce Wayne standing watch, as Lois Lane was at the time targeted by organised crime.

In the new Superman: Son Of Kal-El #1, with the aged-up Jonathan Kent stepping up to take the role of Superman, it is time for another rewrite. Rather than Lois Lane under specific threat, there is an alien invasion going on.

Sorry, an attempted alien invasion. Superman and Lois Lane are again in the Fortress Of Solitude, with Wonder Woman and Batman outside keeping watch. And all the other superheroes are filling in.

So that Superman can be with his wife even though there's a planetary alien invasion going on.

Sorry, an attempted alien invasion. And Wonder Woman playing the role of the midwife.

Something that it seems an alien invasion can't stop.

I'll get it right eventually. So continuity is rewritten a little – though no meta-explanation of this change, no fingers pointed at Dr. Manhattan or Mr. Mxyzptlk.

With Wonder Woman on hand to give a little foreshadowing.

You may recall what Wonder Woman was told in Infinite Frontier #0 by Spectre…

That Jonathan Kent must never be Superman because of his darkness.

And is a tyrant in the making. I think we may have more of that to talk about later. Superman: Son Of Kal-El from Tom Taylor and John Timms is published on the 27th of July.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #1 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's traveled the galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father, Clark Kent, could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and bear the symbol of hope that has told the world who Superman really is. Join writer Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and artist John Timms (Infinite Frontier) as they usher in a whole new era for the House of El! Retail:$3.99 In-Store Date: 7/27/2021 SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #2 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent now dons his father's cape, but can he be Superman and still have a normal life? It's tough in this modern world. Danger is everywhere. The new Superman learns this the hard way on his first day of college, and a deadly attack forces Jon to step from the shadows and into the spotlight—where his identity is exposed to the Truth, an activist news machine ready to upset everything. But first, the son still has some things to learn from his father—and a few cool toys to inherit. Ask yourself, what would you do with your very own Fortress of Solitude? This all-new chapter in the legacy of Man of Steel has only just begun to reveal its surprises! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/24/2021 SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #3 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent hasn't been Superman for long, but he's upset some powerful people with his heroism. And the underground news source known as the Truth is helping Jon open his eyes to evils in the world that could be more powerful than the new Man of Steel. Continuing the brand-new saga of Superman from Tom Taylor, the writer of Nightwing, and John Timms, artist on Future State: Superman of Metropolis. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/14/2021