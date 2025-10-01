Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Andrew Clemson, graaphic novel, Mau Mora

Damsel From D.I.S.T.R.E.S.S. By Andrew Clemson And Mauricio Mora

Damsel From D.I.S.T.R.E.S.S. , a new elves and espionage YA graphic novek by Andrew Clemson and Mauricio Mora from Mad Cave Studios

Damsel From D.I.S.T.R.E.S.S., is an elves and espionage YA graphic novel by writer Andrew Clemson, artist Mauricio Mora and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, being published by Mad Cave Studios' Maverick imprint on the 3rd of February, 2026.

"Abandoned as a child by her adventurer father and having fought her way up through the ranks of the kingdom's premier espionage agency, Bec has become their top operative. So when a Dwarven princess is kidnapped, Bec must leap into action! But can she complete her mission when the ghosts of her family's past hang heavy over this case?"

Andrew Clemson is a writer from the Isle of Wight, and is best known for series such as the super-powered revenge story Bete Noir from Mad Robot Comics and the licensed Minecraft graphic novel series Heart of Cobblestone from Dark Horse. Mau Mora is a comic artist and illustrator from Costa Rica who has spent several years working as an artist for indie video game projects. Some of his most recent comic projects include the Comixology Original series Major Thomás.

The series was previously crowdfunded on Kickstarter back in 2020, over a number of campaigns. Here is a preview of the comic from that campaign.

Mad Cave Studios is an independent comic book publisher based in Miami, Florida, established in 2014 by Mark London. In February 2018, Mad Cave published the first issue of its flagship title, Battlecats. Maverick, Mad Cave Studios' young adult imprint, launched in 2021 and features titles ranging from slice-of-life stories to urban fantasy and horror.

