Dan Houser Is Doing His Very First Signings, In Comic Book Stores

Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption's Dan Houser is doing his very first signings, in comic stores, for the release of American Caper

Article Summary Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games, is doing his first ever signings for American Caper.

Signings take place in LA, Oakland, and London's Forbidden Planet throughout the month.

Get American Caper #1 signed, plus one item from Houser's previous works with purchase.

American Caper and A Better Paradise mark Houser's new ventures after leaving Rockstar.

Dan Houser is the co-founder of Rockstar Games and writer on Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. He was head writer and vice president of creativity at Rockstar until he resigned in 2020 and launched Absurd Ventures. He has never done a signing before… until this month. He is now doing his very first signings for the release of his new comic book, American Caper, from Dark Horse Comics. In LA, that means at Revenge Of a few days ago, and then Collectors Paradise, Oakland's Cape And Cowl, to come, and then at the end of the month, flying over to London, England, to do the same at Forbidden Planet on Shaftesbury Avenue. Yes, you can get your copies of American Caper #1 signed. However, you can also bring your copies of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption if you wish, as long as you purchase an American Caper #1 as well. The rules are outlined below. And an early free ticket signup will be essential, I think.

Dan Houser will be signing copies of American Caper and A Better Paradise at the Forbidden Planet London Megastore!

Attendees can bring one extra item from the creator's previous work to get signed if purchasing a copy of either American Caper or A Better Paradise.

American Caper

The new crime-fiction saga created and written by Dan Houser (Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption), with additional writing by Lazlow, art by Eisner Award winner David Lapham, and covers by Tyler Boss. A tale of two totally normal, completely damaged families in a world of corrupt businesses, inept local politicians, bungling criminals, and unfortunate leisure wear. We follow the fortunes of two neighbours on the point of collapse: a Mormon hit man and a gambling-addict lawyer, both intertwined in a real-estate deal gone wrong. Mix in a Mexican beauty queen on the run from her past, two escaped convicts in love, a Wall Street billionaire who has become a cowboy, and a maniac hell-bent on revenge. American culture has become a war about real estate, violence, and snake oil. From the tax avoiders in the manicured wilderness of Wyoming to the thought police of liberal Brooklyn to the confused political and environmental battlegrounds of Florida, one thing is certain: This tragedy is someone else's fault. New comic book series from the head writer and creative team of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption! A brutal satire that reflects on our current political nightmare.

Set in the near future, A BETTER PARADISE tells the story of the ill-fated development of an ambitious but addictive digital game-world project led by inventor and psychologist, Dr. Mark Tyburn. As the advanced software they developed began delivering unexpected and disturbing results, the team fell apart under strange circumstances and the project was abandoned. The game world and the super-intelligence within were discarded, left dormant and undiscovered. Until now. A BETTER PARADISE is an expansive new universe created by Absurd Ventures, the new company founded by storytellers behind Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto.

