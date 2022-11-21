Dan Panosian & Dalibor Talajic's Black Tape in AWA Feb 2023 Solicits

Dan Panosian and Dalibor Talajic are launching a new comic book series from AWA in February, Black Tape, about a heavy metal band opening a doorway to hell via their clearly satanic panicked music. Something that Sumerian Comics seem to be also exploring that month with Rock And Roll Hell #1, complete with a cassette tape of their band in question. So the one that has Tape in its name doesn't have a tape with the comic, and the one that hasn't, does. Here's the rest of AWA's February 2023 solicits and solicitations.

BLACK TAPE #1 (OF 4) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

AWA

DEC221163

DEC221164 – BLACK TAPE #1 (OF 4) CVR B DEODATO JR & LOUGHRIDGE (MR) – 3.99

DEC221165 – BLACK TAPE #1 (OF 4) CVR C HEAVY METAL HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

DEC221166 – BLACK TAPE #1 (OF 4) CVR D 15 COPY INCV B&W PANOSIAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Dalibor Talajic (CA) Dan Panosian

Jack King was a rock'n'roll god who projected a stage persona on par with the devil. After Jack dies on stage, his widow, Cindy, grapples with grief and struggles to protect his legacy, unaware that she is being surrounded by dark forces that covet the master tapes to Jack's final, unreleased album – a heavy metal masterpiece that just might open a doorway to hell. In Shops: Feb 01, 2023 SRP: 3.99

TROJAN #2 (OF 4) CVR A DEKAL (MR)

AWA

DEC221167

DEC221168 – TROJAN #2 (OF 4) CVR B COIPEL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Daniel Kraus (A) Marco Lesko, Laci Lesko (CA) Jeff Dekal

Once upon a time, we lived alongside Legends. Creatures of myth. Centaurs, fauns, gorgons, kelpies, gnomes, and more.

They were spectacular. Majestic. Powerful. Peaceful. Pure. In comparison, we were ugly. Weak. Warmongering. Rotten. Is it

any wonder we could not live alongside them any longer? After driving these Legends to the fringes of society, an uglier

form of mythos takes shape in the form of rumors of live snuff shows for dark web high rollers. When a mysterious young

woman, Nessa, enlists the help of a hacker to take a tour of the grisliest corners of the Dark Web, she sets in motion a war

between those who peddle to mankind's darkest fantasies and a world that transcends imagination. Trojan is fantasy

thriller full of wonder and horror in equal measure.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SACRAMENT TP (MR)

AWA

DEC221169

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Marcelo Frusin

The Exorcist meets Alien in this sci-fi/horror story. In the year 3000, Mankind abandoned Earth and fled into outer space.

Now, a disgraced priest, called into action to perform an exorcism on a remote space colony, is about to discover that no

matter how far you run, you can't escape your demons, and the Devil is, in fact, real.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

YEAR ZERO VOL 0 #5 (OF 5) (MR)

AWA

DEC221170

(W) Daniel Kraus (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Kaare Andrews

In this action-packed prelude to the hit series, acclaimed horror writer Daniel Kraus (George Romero's The Living Dead, The

Autumnal) unveils four globe-spanning tales from the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse when even the wildest

rumors couldn't measure up to the horror to come. A streetwise Russian cop patrols the back alleys of the opportunistic

black market that emerges in response to the crisis…a North Korean soldier observes strange happenings on the DMZ…An

E.R. nurse in the rural South fights to protect her hospital from threats without and within…A transgender flight attendant

who has observed disturbing clues as she crisscrosses the globe keeps a wary eye on the passenger in seat 23C. See how

the end of the world as we know it began in this climactic issue!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99