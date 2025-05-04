Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dani moonstar, tom brevoort

Dani Moonstar Getting Solo X-Men Series? How About Cyclops?

Is Dani Moonstar getting her own solo X-Men series? How about Cyclops? And who will or will not be in Imperial?

Marvel Executive Editor, Senior Vice President and X-Men Group editor Tom Brevoort continues to make himself available to the Marvel Comic fanbase in a way his predecessors never had, with his continuing Q&A in his Substack newsletter. Such as whether or not certain characters in the X-Men will get their own series, and who will or will not be appearing in Imperial by Jonathan Hickman, Federico Vicentini and Iban Coello.

Joe West asked, "Any chance of Dani Moonstar leading an X-team in this new era? Maybe even a solo book? Or at least joining a team? Loving her in Magik and just want to see more of her!" He replied, "Well, as you say, Joe, she's in MAGIK at the moment. But this possibility has been leaning a little bit more likely in recent months. So stay tuned."

Joel Zorba also asked, "The X-Men #15 fanmail was almost all about how happy fans are with Jed Mackay's Cyclops. :-) So could you please tell us how likely fans are to get a Cyclops solo series in the next few months? 20%, 40%, 50%, 60%, 70%, 80% or more? Please make it happen! ;-)" Tom replied, "I think there's a better-than-zero chance of this happening, Joel."

Sat asked, "is there is any possibility that Emma comic becames a permanent solo series? Also, also, also there is something in the near future for Shang-Chi that you could say? Us Shang-Chi fans reeeeally miss him! If you could say anything in that regard it will be great!" Tom tells us, "That Emma Frost limited series is designed to simply be a limited series, Sat. But that doesn't mean that we might not do a similar project with the character set in the present at some point. As for Shang-Chi, he's going to be showing up in a book in the near future."

And then we get a little whack-a-mole for the upcoming Imperial series as well. So we learn that "you'll see Hulkling and Wiccan in Imperial… I can't really see Murd [Blurdock, aka the Seeing Being] being a part of Imperial", a no to Gabriel Summers and Sunspot playing a role and no Adam Warlock either…

