Daniel Noah's High Strangeness in Oni Press Full October 2025 Solicits

Daniel Noah's High Strangeness: 1967 #1 in Oni Press' Full October 2025 solicits with EC Comics, Biker Mice From Mars and Rick And Morty

Daniel Noah, producer of movies such as Mandy and Color Out Of Space co-founded SpectreVision with Elijah Wood and now they are making comics with Oni Press as well. Including High Strangeness by Daniel Noah, Chris Condon and Dave Chisolm, with stories based on reported real-life paranormal events and beginning in Oni Press' October 2025 solicits and solicitations, back in 1967.

High Strangeness Book One: 1967

WRITERS: CHRIS CONDON & DANIEL NOAH

ARTIST: DAVE CHISHOLM

COVER A: JOCK

COVER B: DAVE CHISHOLM

COVER C: BECCA CAREY

FOIL VARIANT ($9.99): JOCK

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10): JOCK

TEASER VARIANT (1:20): MALACHI WARD

BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

OCTOBER 8 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | PRESTIGE | $7.99 | LIMITED SERIES

SpectreVision, the genre-distorting production company co-founded by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah, joins forces with Oni Press and a rotating cast of premier comics talents for an unprecedented excursion into HIGH STRANGENESS—a brand-new series influenced by real, documented cases of paranormal phenomena, to reveal the liminal spaces where reality and hallucination and science and mythology give way to cosmic wonder and existential terror. In the first double-sized, prestige format chapter: Writer, producer, and real-life experiencer Daniel Noah joins acclaimed writer Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine, That Texas Blood) and Ringo Award–winning artist Dave Chisholm (Plague House) for an unexpected encounter with the Men in Black. Chicago, 1967. Magazine writer Harry Kean is dispatched to rural Indiana to investigate the sudden disappearance of Becky Plume, a local teenager who stepped into the national spotlight with staggering photographic evidence of a recent UFO sighting. Frustrated to leave his developing stories in Chicago—and the wife he's hoping to win back—Harry sets off to expose a hoax but instead finds himself in a labyrinth of high strangeness involving a missing girl, her boyfriend, a UFO, and some mysterious black-clad visitors circling at the perimeter of a mystery more vast than Harry could possibly imagine. Told across five interconnected, prestige-format issues that will interlock to reveal an ambitious, dimension-spanning finale, each chapter of HIGH STRANGENESS also includes a feature-length essay by podcaster and researcher Jim Perry (Euphomet) on the historical facts and documentary evidence underpinning the phenomena detailed in each issue. INSPIRED BY DOCUMENTED CASES OF THE PARANORMAL. EXPLORE THE SECRET ARCHITECTURE BEHIND OUR REALITY. ALIENS, GHOSTS, AND FOLKLORE COLLIDE. PLUS—IN FUTURE CHAPTERS: CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, CHRISTIAN WARD, AND MORE!

Yuletide #1 (of 3)

WRITER: GEORGE NORTHY

ARTIST: RACHELE ARAGNO

COVER A: ITO

COVER B: RACHELE ARAGNO

COVER C: JO MI-GYEONG

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10): ITO

OCTOBER 15 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $6.99 | LIMITED SERIES

Have you ever wondered why our brightly colored and joyously cheerful Christmas festivities are held at the peak of winter's frigid darkness? That is no mere coincidence—and now the truth about the monsters the yuletide holds at bay will finally be revealed in a gleaming gift of epic holiday adventure from creators George Northy (EC's Shiver SuspenStories) and Rachele Aragno (Leonide the Vampyr)! Welcome to the small town of Christmas, Pennsylvania—the merriest place on Earth… or so they'd like everyone to think. When December rolls around, these folks pull out all the stops for America's biggest, brightest holiday display… but not everyone in Christmas, PA, is so enthusiastic. Teens Jake, Abe, and Wyn are more interested in the dark side of the holiday that their parents like to pretend doesn't exist… The ancient legends of mythic monsters and pagan pandemonium that are deeply tied to the festival's long-forgotten origins. So when their hobby leads them to an abandoned wing of the local Christmas museum to investigate, they'll discover an ancient relic that, when activated, will bring a furious procession of yuletide horrors long since banished from our plane—and with it, a darkness that has been waiting centuries for its chance to overtake the world! In the tradition of The Goonies, Hocus Pocus, and Goosebumps, the countdown to Christmas starts now as Yuletide presents the first three extra-sized, 40-page issues unleashing a monstrous new kind of holiday tale for readers young and old! ATTENTION RETAILERS: COVER A IS 100% RETURNABLE!

*TM & © 2025 WILLIAM M. GAINES AGENT, INC.*

Cult of the Lamb: Schism Special #1 (One-Shot)

WRITER: ALEX PAKNADEL

ARTIST: TROY LITTLE

COVER A: PEACH MOMOKO

COVER B: TROY LITTLE

RED SKETCH VARIANT COVER

FOIL FULL ART VARIANT ($9.99): PEACH MOMOKO

OCTOBER 29 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $7.99 | ONE-SHOT

In partnership with Massive Monster and Devolver Digital, the record-setting comic book expansion of CULT OF THE LAMB is BACK in an ALL-NEW, 48-PAGE SPECIAL from writer Alex Paknadel (Astonishing X-Men) and artist Troy Little (Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons)! In the aftermath of their first and closest follower's sacrifice, Lamb continues the bloody quest to defeat the Bishops of the Old Faith, but they lack the conviction to tend their flock back at the cult. More potential followers are rescued by the day, but with no one to indoctrinate them, Lamb's power grows stagnant and the One Who Waits becomes weary of his earthly vessel's resistance to the full power and responsibility of the Red Crown. When famine strikes the cult, a challenger to Lamb's mantle emerges, and a new struggle begins…

*CULT OF THE LAMB IS © 2024 MASSIVE MONSTER LTD; LICENSED BY DEVOLVER DIGITAL, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.*

Outlaw Showdown #1 (One-Shot)

WRITERS: JOHN ARCUDI, BRIAN AZZARELLO, TONY MOORE, ANN NOCENTI

ARTISTS: DAVID LAPHAM, TONY MOORE, & MORE

COVER A: LEE BERMEJO

COVER B: TONY MOORE

COVER C: LADRÖNN

BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10): SHAWN MCMANUS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20): TONY MOORE

ARCHIVE EDITION (1:50): RIAN HUGHES

OCTOBER 22 | 56 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $8.99 | ONE-SHOT

VENGEANCE RIDES AGAIN! As the sun settles high above this bone-dry stretch of mesa, wipe the blood from your boot heels and place your wagers as Oni Press and EC Comics raise their pistols… to pump six cylinders of hot lead and cold hearts into OUTLAW SHOWDOWN—EC's FIRST GIANT-SIZED, 56-PAGE SPECIAL celebrating REVENGE and RETRIBUTION on the lawless frontiers of the Old West! Gunfighters, scoundrels, butchers, and bandits—they'll all join us here to draw down on fate itself as coffin-bound creators John Arcudi (B.P.R.D.), Brian Azzarello (100 Bullets), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Tony Moore (The Walking Dead), Ann Nocenti (Daredevil), and more rain hellfire and fury from the holsters on their hip. Plus: A newly remastered and authentically restored tale of hard-won Western justice from the EC vaults! SOME COMIC BOOK COMPANIES ASK YOU TO CHOOSE: DEATH OR GLORY? AT EC COMICS, WE SAY… WHY NOT BOTH?!

*TM & © 2025 WILLIAM M. GAINES AGENT, INC.*

Catacomb of Torment #4

WRITERS: JOHN ARCUDI, PATRICIA A. JACKSON, AMY ROY

ARTISTS: SHAWN MARTINBROUGH, FABIANA MASCOLO, SHAWN MCMANUS

COVER A: DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B: REIKO MURAKAMI

EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10): JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20): REIKO MURAKAMI

ARCHIVE EDITION (1:50): PATRICIA MARTÍN

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | ONGOING SERIES

TERROR! TORTURE! FEAR! MAYHEM! After all, this comic is called CATACOMB OF TORMENT—what did you expect, kittens?! Yes, yes, bite down hard and await the inevitable, because there is no escape and it's too late—MUCH, MUCH TOO LATE—as our host, the Tormentor, carefully positions the scalpels of acutely accurate writers John Arcudi (B.P.R.D), Patricia A. Jackson (Star Wars: Tales from the Empire), and Amy Roy (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss) above your splayed ribcage with the assistance of mangle-minded artists Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves), Fabiana Mascolo (Catwoman), and Shawn McManus (Fables)! A murder mystery with extra-added murder, a seamstress seeking sartorial revenge, and a gardener taking the pruning shears to an extra-bloody bloom… Despair ye not, because EC Comic's brutally entertaining monthly horror anthology is just getting warmed up!

*TM & © 2025 WILLIAM M. GAINES AGENT, INC.*

Cruel Universe 2 #3 (of 12)

WRITERS: CECIL CASTELLUCCI, SARAH GAILEY, RIAN HUGHES

ARTISTS: KANO, ANNA READMAN, CLAIRE ROE

COVER A: LEE BERMEJO

COVER B: GREG SMALLWOOD

EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10): ALBERT MONTEYS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20): GREG SMALLWOOD

ARCHIVE EDITION (1:50): MALACHI WARD

OCTOBER 1 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | MAXI-SERIES

Corporate greed, human desperation, technological despair! Such postulations all are but tiny specks swallowed by the unforgiving void of CRUEL UNIVERSE! EC's Eisner Award–nominated sci-fi horror anthology continues its deep dive into futuristic depravity and darkness with three new tales from writers Cecil Castellucci (Shade the Changing Girl), Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and, in his EC writing debut, Eisner Award nominee Rian Hughes (Batman: Black and White). Illustrating their dark visions are Kano (EC's Cruel Universe), UK comics sensation Anna Readman (2000 AD), and Claire Roe (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss)! Witness as these stellar creative teams probe deep into the dark void of space—and the human soul—in what's sure to be another stark installment of the Eisner-nominated series!

*TM & © 2025 WILLIAM M. GAINES AGENT, INC.*

Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa #2 (of 4)

WRITER: MATT HOTSON

ARTIST: JUAN GEDEON

COVER A: JUAN GEDEON

COVER B: ANDREW KRAHNKE

HANDBOOK VARIANT: AJ JOTHIKUMAR

INTERLOCKING FULL ART VARIANT (1:10): JUAN GEDEON

B&W VARIANT (1:20): ANDREW KRAHNKE

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | LIMITED SERIES

MARSHAL MOO MONTANA AIN'T TAKIN' NO BULL! Writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and artist Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League) partner up with the West's moo-st iconic heroes to solve the mystery that's been plaguing Cowtown! A dark cloud has fallen over Moo Mesa in the form of the villainous Dark Horse. In this thrilling installment, Marshal Moo Montana teams up with Deputy Sheriff Terrorbull to stop the shadowy figure responsible for the recent disappearances in Cowtown. As the duo delves deeper into the case, Montana discovers that Terrorbull's true allegiances may not exactly align with the law!

*TM & © 2025 The Nacelle Company, LLC. WILD WEST C.O.W.-BOYS of MOO MESA TM, NACELLEVERSE TM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of The Nacelle Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.*

Biker Mice from Mars #5 (Ongoing)

WRITER: MATT HOTSON

ARTIST: JORDI TARRAGONA

COVER A: EDU SOUZA

COVER B: GREY WILLIAMSON

HANDBOOK VARIANT: AJ JOTHIKUMAR

VARIANT COVER (1:10): SIMON BISLEY

FULL ART VARIANT (1:20): SIMON BISLEY

OCTOBER 29 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | ONGOING SERIES

ALL-NEW ARC! ALL-NEW JUMPING-ON POINT! "MARS UNDER SIEGE" STARTS HERE! The Biker Mice are back in action against their most formidable adversary yet: Detonator the Cruel, the former RoboForce member turned merciless hitbot who's wired to wound everything he comes into contact with! This new threat emerges as the alien Plutarkians intensify their Mars takeover, bringing chaos and destruction to the Red Planet. Our trio of motorcycle-riding heroes—Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie—must do their very best to stop Detonator from completing his mission of murder when he targets Dr. Hawwki, the off-worlder scientist whose research could turn the tide against the Plutarkians, for total termination. The worlds of Biker Mice: Mars!—and RoboForce: Earth!—collide in a bold new chapter crafted by new ongoing series writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and artist extraordinaire Jordi Tarragona (Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps)!

*BIKER MICE FROM MARS and NACELLEVERSE and all related marks and logos are TM & © 2025 The Nacelle Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.*

Adventure Time #6

WRITER: NICK WINN

ARTIST: BECK KUBRICK

COVER A: NICK WINN

COVER B: BECK KUBRICK

COVER C: "BMO TEAL" SKETCH VARIANT

TRIPTYCH VARIANT (1:10): ELIZABETH BEALS

VARIANT COVER (1:20): DEREK KIRK KIM

B&W VARIANT (1:50): NICK WINN

OCTOBER 1 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | ONGOING SERIES

"FRIENDS TO THE END" PART 2! It's… possession time?! Poor Finn! He only wanted to prove he's not just some kid—but his quest for the Enchiridion has led him directly into the waiting arms of one of the most fearsome villains in all of Ooo: THE LICH! Meanwhile, Jake makes a drastic decision in order to save his best bud—Ice King's crown grants wishes, right? Let's hope that's all it does! From cartoonist and animator Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and artist Beck Kubrick (Rick & Morty)—the next in a rotating cast of interior artists—and featuring a brand-new backup story by 2024 LA Times Book Prize Finalist Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow), the sold-out Adventure Time ongoing series continues here!

*™ & © CARTOON NETWORK. (s25)*

Skin Police 2 #2 (of 4)

WRITER: JORDAN THOMAS

ARTIST: DANIEL GETE

COVER A: DANIEL GETE

COVER B: KARL KERSCHL

COVER C: ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10): KARL KERSCHL

OCTOBER 1 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | LIMITED SERIES

Fear and loathing are alive and kicking in the year 2142 courtesy of rising star writer Jordan Thomas (Mugshots) and explosive artist Daniel Gete (Biker Mice from Mars)! Agents Eckis and Corfer think they've finally made a break in the months-long manhunt to find the leaders of the pro-clone terrorist cell that is destabilizing society… but this fractured future world of morally gray law enforcement, black market illegal cloning, and political strife turned armed violence will finally reach its boiling point when Eckis's family is placed directly in the crosshairs. And to make matters worse, a traitor has been discovered within the ranks of the Skin Police—and you'll never guess who it is!

Cemetery Kids Run Rabid #3 (of 4)

WRITER: ZAC THOMPSON

ARTIST: DANIEL IRIZARRI

COVER A: DANIEL IRIZARRI

COVER B: TREVOR HENDERSON

FULL ART VARIANT: TREVOR HENDERSON

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | LIMITED SERIES

Enter: The Blighted Sprawl! The acclaimed cyberpunk horror hit from creators Zac Thompson (Into the Unbeing—Parts 1 & 2) and Daniel Irizarri (Judge Dredd) is about to reach fever pitch! Under the influence of Blud, the Cemetery Kids set off to discover the truth about the connection between Pik and the King of Sleep. It has become increasingly clear that something came back with Pik, and that revelation will forever alter their reality. As they descend through the dark highways of the Arterial Knot, the Exhumed Vein awaits…

Rick and Morty vs. The Universe #4 (of 4)

WRITER: DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

ARTIST: JARRETT WILLIAMS

COVER A: DAVE BARDIN

COVER B: TROY LITTLE

INTERLOCKING VARIANT (1:10): FLOPS

EVENT VARIANT (1:20): TOM FOWLER

PRIME VARIANT (1:50): JARRETT WILLIAMS

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | SERIES FINALE

DEATH, RETCON, REBOOT, REBIRTH… IS THIS FINALLY THE END OF RICK AND MORTY?! They've finally burned every bridge and alienated every possible ally. They've seen too much. They've DONE too much. This version of Rick has crossed too many lines. He can't be allowed to continue. At least, that's what the Parmesan Universe seems to think! And perhaps she is right. As Rick finds himself on the verge of annihilation… universes collide! Trillions of lives lost! But perhaps there is still hope—hope for Rick-demption! Is there time to restore order? Can Rick really undo all the horrors he's visited upon existence? Can we finally go back to pronouncing Parmesan correctly? The galaxy-sized summer event of 2025 is almost over… and creators Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and Jarrett Williams (Speed Force) will forever grapple with the aftermath! *TO BE REVEALED BEFORE FOC*

Rick and Morty vs. The Universe: Last Mort Standing #1 (One-Shot)

WRITERS: DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, ALEX FIRER

ARTIST: FRED C. STRESING

COVER A: DAVE BARDIN

COVER B: TROY LITTLE

PRIME VARIANT: FRED C. STRESING

INTERLOCKING VARIANT (1:10): FLOPS

EVENT VARIANT (1:20): TOM FOWLER

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | ONE-SHOT

A RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE TIE-IN EXTRAVAGANZA! Rollicking writers Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and Alex Firer (The Onion) and artist Fred C. Stresing (Adventure Time) run headlong toward [INSERT TOP-SECRET CLIMAX HERE] as Rick and Morty's galactically gargantuan summer event pits Morty against Morty against Morty for all the marbles! As Rick tries (and fails) to trigger a reboot of reality… where the hell has Morty been? Just fighting for survival in a teenage boy's dream/nightmare—a real life battle royale for ultimate Morty supremacy against all the non-canonical Morties of this void in an eternal life-and-death game of Capture the Key—the key that will unlock the massive door in the massive wall that imprisons them all here while the Non-Canonical Ricks have their serious adventures. Our Morty is smarter and more competent than these losers. He's a REAL BOY. And he can be again… he just needs to get that key and escape! *TO BE REVEALED BEFORE FOC*

Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary Omnibus Vol. 4 HC

WRITERS: KYLE STARKS, TINI HOWARD, JOSH TRUJILLO, LILAH STURGES

ARTISTS: MARC ELLERBY, CJ CANNON, KYLE STARKS, ANDREW MACLEAN, BENJAMIN DEWEY

COVER: SCOTT SUGIUCHI (DESIGNER)

FEBRUARY 18 | 544 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 7.5" × 11.125" | $75.00 | ADVANCE SOLICIT

We're celebrating 10 years of [adult swim]'s groundbreaking animation phenomenon with Oni Press' fourth massive 10th anniversary omnibus!! Featuring tales of the absurd and pointless from legendary comics creators such as Kyle Starks (Kill Them All), Tini Howard (Excalibur), Andrew MacLean (Headlopper), Josh Trujillo (Blue Beetle: Graduation Day), and oh so many more! Collecting Rick and Morty (2015) #47–60 and Rick and Morty Presents issues featuring that easy-to-hate scamp Jerry, Mr. Meeseeks, The Flesh Curtains, Unity, the Council of Ricks, and Birdperson!

The Complete Courtney Crumrin Vol. 3 SC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER: TED NAIFEH

FEBRUARY 25 | 408 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $39.99 | ADVANCE SOLICIT

For over 20 years, the world of Courtney Crumrin—tween curmudgeon witch—has been brought to life by Eisner Award–nominated, New York Times best-selling author Ted Naifeh. Now, experience the hit follow-up, The Crumrin Chronicles, collected in one place for the first time! Will Crumrin is just a normal boy—who happened to spend hundreds of years in the realm of the faeries. Now, with the help of his big sister, Courtney, he's attempting to navigate the scariest realm of all: high school. Facing down ancient, powerful vampires, dreadful forest spirits, and bullies of all sorts, Will slowly learns what it means to be human again—thanks to his best friend, Tucker, his erstwhile enemy, Cinnamon, and, of course, the girl who started it all, Courtney Crumrin herself. This complete edition collects The Crumrin Chronicles trilogy, including The Charmed & the Cursed, The Lost & the Lonely, and The Wild & the Innocent.

First Freedom: The Story of Opal Lee and Juneteenth SC

WRITER: ANGÉLIQUE ROCHÉ

ARTISTS: ALVIN EPPS, BEX GLENDINING, MILLICENT MONROE

COVER: ALVIN EPPS

FEBRUARY 4 | 192 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 6" × 9" | $19.99 | ADVANCE SOLICIT

The incredible journey of activist Opal Lee—known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth—is brought to life in this biographical graphic novel that not only explores Opal's remarkable path, but the history of the holiday of Juneteenth itself. From the 1860s to Ms. Opal's childhood home, from her years as a teacher to the White House, The First Freedom: The Story of Opal Lee and Juneteenth seeks to give readers an insight into the history behind one of the central figures in the creation of America's newest federal holiday, Juneteenth. Born in 1926, Opal Lee grew up in a racially divided America and dedicated her life to overcoming the obstacles presented therein. A lifelong educator, Ms. Opal has been a community activist all her life, and would take on the movement to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth not just as a holiday, but as a symbol of comprehensive freedom for all people. Ms. Opal's life personifies the fight for everyday freedom that leads to lasting change. As the Grandmother of Juneteenth says, "There is so much more to do." Written by acclaimed journalist, producer, and author Angélique Roché (My Super Hero is Black) and drawn by a trio of talented artists—including Alvin Epps (I Survived Hurricane Katrina, 2005: A Graphic Novel), Bex Glendining (the upcoming On Starlit Shores), and rising star Millicent Monroe—The First Freedom: The Story of Opal Lee and Juneteenth promises to illuminate the life of a singular woman and the history of a momentous holiday, with additional back matter providing more insights into Juneteenth's history and the making of this graphic novel tribute.

First Freedom: The Story of Opal Lee and Juneteenth HC

WRITER: ANGÉLIQUE ROCHÉ

ARTISTS: ALVIN EPPS, BEX GLENDINING, MILLICENT MONROE

COVER: MILLICENT MONROE

FEBRUARY 4 | 192 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 6" × 9" | $29.99 | ADVANCE SOLICIT

Skullkickers Compact Attack Edition Vol. 1 SC

WRITER: JIM ZUB

ARTIST: EDWIN HUANG

COVER: EDWIN HUANG

FEBRUARY 18 | 288 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 5.510" × 8.46" | $17.99 | ADVANCE SOLICIT

IF YOU LOVE SWORDS, SASSERY, AND A TOUCH OF BLACK-HEARTED VIOLENCE, THEN SKULLKICKERS IS THE BOOK FOR YOU! A trio of hard-headed mercenaries kill monsters and cause havoc in their endless search for money, fame, and adventure, from the lauded and ludicrous team of Jim Zub (Dungeons & Dragons, Conan the Barbarian) and Edwin Huang (Street Fighter), now in a book-friendly format perfect for new readers! Skullkickers: Compact Attack Edition Volume 1 collects issues #1–11 of glorious, skull-kicking action!

Epitaphs from the Abyss Vol. 3 SC

WRITERS: BRIAN AZZARELLO, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, GREG PAK, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, CURT PIRES

ARTISTS: VALERIA BURZO, TYLER CROOK, KLAUS JANSON, SAMI KIVELÄ, PETER KRAUSE, DAVID LAPHAM, BRIAN LEVEL, DAN MCDAID, CHRISTOPHER MITTEN, DAVID RUBÍN, ALISON SAMPSON

COVER: LEE BERMEJO

FEBRUARY 11 | 136 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $19.99 | ADVANCE SOLICIT

A NEW MOON RISES… AND MORE FRESHLY ETCHED EPITAPHS SHALL BE UNLEASHED! Leading this tortuous tome's tales of tension and torment, we welcome finely fiendish writers Brian Azzarello (100 Bullets), Christopher Cantwell (Out of Alcatraz), Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman), Greg Pak (World War Hulk), Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn), and Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy), alongside maniacal artists Valeria Burzo (Shiver SuspenStories), Peter Krause (The Power of Shazam!), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Brian Level (Poison Ivy), Dan McDaid (DEGA), Christopher Mitten (Autumn Kingdom), Alison Sampson (Department of Truth), and more! Collects Epitaphs from the Abyss #9–12.

*TM & © 2025 WILLIAM M. GAINES AGENT, INC.*

Covenant Vol. 4 SC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER: LYSANDRA VUONG

FEBRUARY 25 | 256 PAGES | PARTIAL COLOR | 6" × 9" | $24.99 | ADVANCE SOLICIT

The fallen who never fell has risen in this fourth volume of LySandra Vuong's hit Webtoon Covenant—collected for the first time in print! The revelation of Sunny's Nephilim heritage has changed the world of humans, demons, and angels forever. As the exorcists seek to bring Sunny in for his supposed crimes, only Ezra stands between him and a lifetime of imprisonment. Faced with enemies of both the human and demonic kind, they grow closer than ever before… but can love truly conquer all? Or will it wither among the perils of a world that wants them dead? This volume collects episodes 51–73 of the hit Webtoon Covenant!

Small Favors: The Definitive Girly Porno Collection New Edition SC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER: COLLEEN COOVER

DECEMBER 3 | 288 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 6" × 9" | $24.99 | ADVANCE SOLICIT

Collecting Eisner Award–winning illustrator Colleen Coover's scintillating tale of sapphic friendship, love, and orgasmic indulgence in one softcover volume for the first time! Small Favors explores the playfully erotic romance between a highly aroused young woman, Annie, and the coquettish, pocket-size manifestation of her conscience, Nibbil. As a Cosmic Keeper of Annie's Conscience, it's Nibbil's job to pull Annie's mind out of the gutter—which is unfortunately the one place she's bound (consentingly) and determined (begging) to stay herself. Encouragement turns to dripping excess as Annie and Nibbil learn that maybe all you can do in the face of temptation is give in to yourself… and your friends. This collection includes the full-color eighth issue of the original run, early character sketches and extra comics, and an introduction from writer Kelly Sue DeConnick (Bitch Planet, Wonder Woman Historia).

Free for All HC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER: PATRICK HORVATH

FEBRUARY 11 | 72 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 7.25" × 11.25" | $19.99 | ADVANCE SOLICIT

From Eisner Award–nominated writer/artist Patrick Horvath (Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees) comes a brutal new vision of capitalism by combat… In the future, the World Finance League exists to benefit all, randomly choosing those from among the billionaires and trillionaires of the world and presenting them with a choice: Either donate half of their assets to the common good—or defend them in ritual combat. Reigning champion and real estate magnate Ted Brooks has 22 victories under his belt—defending the wealth he schemed and stabbed to get—when he is forced to face his ex-wife, Luella Dominguez, in a fight to the death. Luella has been training, waiting for this moment. But will she have what it takes to defeat the man who would do anything—absolutely anything—to keep his fortune? It's every shareholder for themselves when death and bankruptcy collide!

Ogrest Vol. 1 SC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER: MIG

OCTOBER 22 | 178 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 6" × 9" | $19.99

Set within the video-game universe of Wakfu, the popular online role-playing game and animated series on Netflix! On a paradise island far from the hustle and bustle of the old continent lives Ogrest, a tiny ogre who lives happily with Otomaï, his creator, and Dathura, a doll of divine beauty. When the Dofus—precious magical dragon eggs—disappear, all budding adventurers are rousted in search of the treasure. But Ogrest's island is home to a Dofus that quickly draws greed and thirst for power that leads them all into a dark plot…

Mutafukaz

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER: GUILLAUME "RUN" RENARD

OCTOBER 15 | 112 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 8" × 11" | $24.99 | HARDCOVER

Based on the Netflix film of the same name! This award-winning comic book series has taken the US by storm! Angelino and Vinz have left the simmering neighborhood of Palm Hill and are being pursued by men in black willing to risk it all to catch them. This time they can't take things lightly: there's a price on their heads. And then there are those monsters… The world is going crazy, or are they the ones losing their grip on reality? It's often rather confusing when you have to face the rampant absurdity of an improbable invasion…

