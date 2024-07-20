Danilo Beyruth's Hour Of The Wolf in Mad Cave October 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

Mark London and Danilo Beyruth launch Hour Of The Wolf #1 from Mad Cave Studios, in their October 2024 solicits and solicitations. Along with The Hexiles #1 by Cullen Bunn and Joe Bocardo, and Murder Kingdom #1 by Fred Van Lente and Chris Panda.

As well as Gatchaman #4, Flash Gordon #3, Flash Gordon: Classic Collection Vol. 2, Defenders Of The Earth #3, Clay Footed Giants, The Body Trade #2, Sanction #5, Dark Empty Void #2, Galaxy Of Madness #4, The Mammoth #4, Soul Taker #4, Kosher Mafia #3, Prairie Gods #2, Nottingham Vol. 3, Love Me: A Romance Story, Morning Star and The Pirate Princess. As well as all the new books from Papercutz.

HOUR OF THE WOLF #1 (OF 4)

When Owen Blackwood is called across time to a seemingly normal home to destroy a haunted painting, it didn't feel like anything out of the ordinary to this agent of Wolvenheart. Upon arrival, however, Owen finds himself trapped in the very painting he was called to destroy. With only a one hour window of time in which to operate, will Owen be able to save the family from certain death and destroy the painting? Or will he get lost in time and become a cross-dimensional walking ghost?

Hour of the Wolf is the second thrilling title in Underworld, an all-new universe created by Mark London which also includes

Revolution 9 (launching in September) and Exit City (launching in November). Each miniseries set within can be savored as a

standalone serial, while serving as a stepping stone towards ENDLESS NIGHT, the must-read crossover guaranteed to blow

your mind in 2025!

AUTHOR: MARK LONDON

ARTIST: DANILO BEYRUTH

COLORIST: FABI MARQUES

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER A: ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS COVER B: RAYMUND BERMUDEZ, SEBASTIAN CHENG

TIME IS THE ENEMY!

RELEASE DATE

OCTOBER 23, 2024

FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 23, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

HEXILES #1 (OF 6) CVR A JOE BOCARDO (MR)

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Joe Bocardo

From Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Sixth Gun, Night Walkers) and Joe Bocardo (Night Walkers) comes a new tale of Hellish familial horror. Jamison Kreel is dead. Six of his children from six mothers are attending the funeral of a father they never met. Each of the children possesses a different infernal power. These powers, though, come at a terrible price…a price Jamison Kreel has placed upon the heads of his offspring. And the demonic debtors have come to collect. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date:

10/30/2024

MURDER KINGDOM #1 (OF 5) CVR A PAULINA GANUCHEAU

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Chris Panda (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

You must be this tall…to DIE! Once upon a time, in a strange land called Florida, a masked psycho starts murdering cast members of the Storybook Kingdom theme park in ways identical to the gory original Grimms' Fairy Tales. Princess-turned-detective Tanith is the only person who can unmask the killer before she and her friends are all Dying Unhappily Never After! Toon-themed terror from six-time New York Times bestselling writer Fred Van Lente (Marvel Zombies), artist Chris Panda (Chocklit Shoppe of Horrors: Night Shift, Rom: First Strike), and letterer Becca Carey (Radiant Black, Golden Rage). Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

