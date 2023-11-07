Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Danny Earls, gail simone, hulk, nic klein, thought bubble

Danny Earls- From Thought Bubble To Marvel's Hulk In One Year

At the beginning of 2023, Gail Simone tweeted about Danny Earls, who she had met at the English comic con Thought Bubble.

At the beginning of 2023, Gail Simone tweeted to promote an artist she had met at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, this time last year, saying, "Okay, dear editors at @DCComics, @marvel, @ImageComics @Dynamite and elsewhere, I am about to do one of you a tremendous favor" showing off the work of one Danny Earls. An Irish footballer who had a nine-year professional career in the US with the Rochester Rhinos, Colorado Rapids and Pittsburgh Riverhounds. But who quit the sport in favour of comics.

As a result of Gail Simone's intervention, Danny Earls was soon doing covers for Big Game #1, No/One #3, and Batman Adventures Continue Season Three #5, drawing stories for anthology volumes Darth Vader, Black, White & Red #4, Extreme Venomverse #3 and DC's Ghouls Just Want To Have Fun, as well as the full Alien Annual #1 from Marvel.

Now it appears that he has a more substantial gig on the monthly Hulk comic book from Marvel, as he Xtweeted "Couldn't be more excited to announce I'm joining the incredible team of @PhillipKJohnson and @NicKlein over at @marvel on their Incredible Hulk series for a few issues! This has been my favourite book as a fan this year so to come on board is a dream come true!!!"

Nic Klein added "You heard it! Danny is drawing a few issues after my next arc so I can concentrate on the issues following him. I wish i was faster, but Ive seen his first pages and you guys are in for a treat!!" And Gail Simone added, "Wait til you guys see @dannyearls16 's pages!"

Danny adds "Dream come true!!! To top off the news of me taking on The Incredible Hulk – I posted this picture of me and @GregCapullo recently at New York Comic Con and said how much of an idol he is to me – Now, he has a drawn a variant cover of The Hulk book I am drawing! What a cover! "

