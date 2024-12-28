Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: daredevil, elektra

Daredevil #17 Preview: Lovers' Quarrel Turns Deadly

In Daredevil #17, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios face their greatest challenge yet: each other. Will their partnership survive this intense conflict?

Daredevil #17

by Saladin Ahmed & Aaron Kuder, cover by John Romita Jr.

DEATH BECOMES HER! As intrigue and violence swirl around them, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios are about to face the most intense conflict of their entire time as Daredevil…and it could be against one another!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jan 01, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620531801711

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620531801721 – DAREDEVIL #17 LEIRIX VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531801731 – DAREDEVIL #17 SERGIO DAVILA FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

