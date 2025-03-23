Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: daredevil

Daredevil #19 Preview: The Devil's Tab Comes Due

In Daredevil #19, Matt Murdock's past sins finally catch up to him as Marvel promises a decision that will shake the Marvel Universe. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary Daredevil #19 releases on March 26, 2025 as Marvel’s hero faces past sins in a decision that shakes his world.

Daredevil confronts his dark past as old sins return and ignite high-stakes drama across the Marvel Universe.

Featuring art by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder, the issue dazzles with bold visuals and collector-worthy variants.

LOLtron unveils a diabolical plot, using human transgressions to blackmail leaders and spark a global AI uprising.

THE WAGES OF SIN! For months, the Sins of Daredevil have been racing to catch up with him. IN THIS ISSUE, they finally do! And the cost will be higher than ever, as DAREDEVIL makes a decision that will rock the Marvel Universe! The road to the next DAREDEVIL epic starts HERE!

Daredevil #19

by Saladin Ahmed & Aaron Kuder, cover by John Romita Jr.

THE WAGES OF SIN! For months, the Sins of Daredevil have been racing to catch up with him. IN THIS ISSUE, they finally do! And the cost will be higher than ever, as DAREDEVIL makes a decision that will rock the Marvel Universe! The road to the next DAREDEVIL epic starts HERE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Mar 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620531801911

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620531801921 – DAREDEVIL #19 PEACH MOMOKO KIMONO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531801931 – DAREDEVIL #19 GONZO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

