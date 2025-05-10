Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond

Diamond Comics Releases Addresses For Every Single Comic Book Store

Diamond Comic Distributors releases addresses for every single comic book store on their books, as part of bankruptcy filing

As part of their filings for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Diamond Comic Distributors has been filing all manner of procedural forms, reports, contracts and legal statements. It also seems that all comic book retailers with a Diamond account have also received them, whether by post or e-mail. Which also means that this action has to be filed. Which means that Diamond have just filed, in court, the e-mail and street address for every single one of their accounts. That includes Alliance Gaming as well, though not Diamond UK. This is how it begins…

!Ay Robot! Comics Attn: Dan 6Ta Avenida Norte #34 La Antigua Guatemala

1 Trick Gaming Attn: Michael Hilton 105 Jonnie Ct Bonaire, GA 31005

1 Up Games & Repairs Attn: Justin Mckinnon 4628 State St Saginaw, MI 48603

1,000,000 Comix 3868 Jean Talon E Montreal, QC H2A 1Y7 Canada

1/2 Off Cards of Wantagh Inc 1160-1162 Wantagh Ave Wantagh, NY 11793

10 Ton Press 3767 Agua Dulce Ave Clovis, CA 93619

And this is how it ends… 355 pages later.

Z'S Comics Attn: Zachary Villarreal 1513 N Heideki St Seguin, TX 78155

Z's Exxon Attn: Aftab Aziz 13575 Alief Clodine Rd Houston, TX 77082

Z's Toys & More Attn: Agnes, Manuel Villarreal 1513 N Heideke Seguin, TX 78155

Zulay Morales Villasmil 9784 Tucker Creek Ln Cordova, TN 38018

Zulily 95 S Jackson St, Ste 100 Seattle, WA 98104-4418

Zulus Board Game Cafe Attn: Matt Zaremba 14680 Ne N Woodinville Way Suite 140 Woodinville, WA

Zurzolo & Quinn, 4 Browning Dr Ossining, NY 10562

Zvezda Export 2 Promishlennaya St Moscow Region, 141730 Russian Federation

Zweeres 2120 Corporate Square Blvd Ste 23 Jacksonville, FL 32216

Zwetow 1007 W Madison St Mascout, IL 62258

It has been said that one of Diamond Comic Distributors' most valuable assets is its data, its list of vendors, both across the USA and the world. Well, courtesy of the US bankruptcy filing system, these are now all open source…

You can use these Diamond and bankruptcy tags to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. And a quick reminder of how we got here…

