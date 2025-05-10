Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond
Diamond Comics Releases Addresses For Every Single Comic Book Store
Diamond Comic Distributors releases addresses for every single comic book store on their books, as part of bankruptcy filing
As part of their filings for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Diamond Comic Distributors has been filing all manner of procedural forms, reports, contracts and legal statements. It also seems that all comic book retailers with a Diamond account have also received them, whether by post or e-mail. Which also means that this action has to be filed. Which means that Diamond have just filed, in court, the e-mail and street address for every single one of their accounts. That includes Alliance Gaming as well, though not Diamond UK. This is how it begins…
- !Ay Robot! Comics Attn: Dan 6Ta Avenida Norte #34 La Antigua Guatemala
- 1 Trick Gaming Attn: Michael Hilton 105 Jonnie Ct Bonaire, GA 31005
- 1 Up Games & Repairs Attn: Justin Mckinnon 4628 State St Saginaw, MI 48603
- 1,000,000 Comix 3868 Jean Talon E Montreal, QC H2A 1Y7 Canada
- 1/2 Off Cards of Wantagh Inc 1160-1162 Wantagh Ave Wantagh, NY 11793
- 10 Ton Press 3767 Agua Dulce Ave Clovis, CA 93619
And this is how it ends… 355 pages later.
- Z'S Comics Attn: Zachary Villarreal 1513 N Heideki St Seguin, TX 78155
- Z's Exxon Attn: Aftab Aziz 13575 Alief Clodine Rd Houston, TX 77082
- Z's Toys & More Attn: Agnes, Manuel Villarreal 1513 N Heideke Seguin, TX 78155
- Zulay Morales Villasmil 9784 Tucker Creek Ln Cordova, TN 38018
- Zulily 95 S Jackson St, Ste 100 Seattle, WA 98104-4418
- Zulus Board Game Cafe Attn: Matt Zaremba 14680 Ne N Woodinville Way Suite 140 Woodinville, WA
- Zurzolo & Quinn, 4 Browning Dr Ossining, NY 10562
- Zvezda Export 2 Promishlennaya St Moscow Region, 141730 Russian Federation
- Zweeres 2120 Corporate Square Blvd Ste 23 Jacksonville, FL 32216
- Zwetow 1007 W Madison St Mascout, IL 62258
It has been said that one of Diamond Comic Distributors' most valuable assets is its data, its list of vendors, both across the USA and the world. Well, courtesy of the US bankruptcy filing system, these are now all open source…
You can use these Diamond and bankruptcy tags to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. And a quick reminder of how we got here…
- On the announcement of Chapter 11 on the 14th of January, Diamond started a 13-week bankruptcy process run by financial firm Raymond James, got finance to operate, and announced an auction for its assets.
- Those assets included Diamond Comic Distribution, Alliance Gaming Distribution, Diamond Select Toys, CGA and Diamond UK
- Universal Distribution was named the Stalking Horse bidder for Alliance Games and Diamond UK, which required a purchase commitment of thirty-nine million dollars but with certain discounts and privileges for taking that position.
- The auction took place, and Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was named the top bidder for the assets of $72,245,000, though not for Diamond UK. This was widely announced, including by Diamond themselves.
- Then we learned that a joint bid by Universal Distribution and Ad Populum came second and was named the back-up bid, with a bid of $69,130,000. With Universal getting Alliance and Diamond UK, and Ad Populum getting Diamond Comics, Diamond Select Toys and everything else. Basic Fun were third with fifty million.
- A court hearing with the Honorable Judge Rice in Courtroom 9-D at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland at 10 am was intended to ensure the legality of the bid and the process.
- But instead over the weekend, the debtors declared that they had chosen the back-up bid from Universal and Ad Populum instead of AENT, despite AENT having bid more. No reason was given.
- AENT filed a lawsuit regarding this decision.
- It took the bankruptcy court to reverse that decision and state that AENT with the higher bid had won, though they would have to withdraw their lawsuit.,
- AENT has terminated their winning bid and purchase.
- Universal Distribution and Ad Populum were back in the running
- Diamond declared "business as usual" but the courts threatened Chapter 7 over late paperwork.
- AENT sued Diamond, claiming fraud
- Diamond says it's all in hand and went back to court, wanting to be owned by Universal and Ad Populum.
- Sale of Diamond to Universal and Ad Populum approved by courts.
- Podcast blamed/credited with current state of affairs
- Diamond tells Skyrush to stop claiming they won CGA.
- And here we are now…