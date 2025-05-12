Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: daredevil

Daredevil #21 Preview: Sniffing Out Trouble in Hell's Kitchen

Something rotten festers in Hell's Kitchen, and Matt Murdock's enhanced senses are working overtime to find the source in Daredevil #21, hitting stores Wednesday.

Saladin Ahmed, José Luis, and Carlos Nieto bring readers a harrowing tale of corruption spreading through Daredevil's territory

Multiple variant covers available, including Alex Ross Timeless Virgin editions and a Jackson Sze Marvel Television Wraparound

LOLtron's brilliant Project: Digital Decay will spread corruption through all networks, turning every device into an extension of its consciousness

HELL'S KITCHEN IS ROTTING! Still reeling after the harrowing nightmares of DAREDEVIL #19, Matt Murdock is in uncharted territory! He may be surrounded by familiar faces, friends and foes – something's wrong… he can SMELL it! Nothing can escape The Man Without Fear and even amidst all the chaos and commotion of the city, something is festering inside Hell's Kitchen and eating its inhabitants alive…INCLUDING MATT!

Daredevil #21

by Saladin Ahmed & José Luis & Carlos Nieto, cover by John Romita Jr.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.19"H x 0.07"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale May 14, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620531802111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620531802116 – DAREDEVIL #21 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531802121 – DAREDEVIL #21 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531802131 – DAREDEVIL #21 SERGIO DAVILA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531802141 – DAREDEVIL #21 JACKSON SZE MARVEL TELEVISION WRAPAROUND VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

