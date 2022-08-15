Daredevil's Takeover of Silver Streak Comics, Up for Auction

Silver Streak Comics is a rarity among Golden Age titles in that it was launched with a villain as the cover feature. That villain, The Claw, was both an obvious example of war-era propaganda and based on a blatant racial stereotype. Publisher Lev Gleason was so intent on focusing on this wartime enemies theme that The Claw was cover-featured for the first two issues of the title, with the character meeting with Adolf Hitler in issue #2 and offering to team up with him to conquer the world and split it between them. The title's namesake, the dead-then-resurrected superhero flying speedster character Silver Streak, who himself was named after the futuristic race car in which he was killed, didn't show up until issue #3. Despite a wild and spectacular origin story and some solid adventures, the character never got much respect in the Silver Streak Comics title, particularly after the debut of Daredevil in Silver Streak Comics #6. There are a number of issues from this historically important WWII-era series, including Silver Streak Comics #2 (Lev Gleason, 1940) CGC PR 0.5 Slightly brittle pages, Silver Streak Comics #7 (Lev Gleason, 1941) Condition: FR and Silver Streak Comics #8 (Lev Gleason, 1941) Condition: FR up for auction in the 2022 August 14-15 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122233 at Heritage Auctions.

The Claw returned in Silver Streak Comics #6, which features one of the most infamous covers of the Golden Age, and also included the introduction and origin of Daredevil. This set up the Daredevil vs The Claw serialized battle that took place in Silver Streak Comics #7-11. In a historically fascinating move, Lev Gleason repeated his strategy of launching a title by leveraging wartime propaganda using America's enemies by then publishing Daredevil Battles Hitler, which served as the launch of the series Daredevil Comics. The Claw returned here again and actually agreed to team up with Hitler this time, only to be tricked into betraying his ally by Daredevil. Established in his own series, Daredevil disappeared from the covers of Silver Streak Comics, and by the time of the debut of The Saint in Silver Streak Comics #18, Daredevil had vanished from the title's story lineup as well. The series ended three issues later, while Daredevil Comics went on to a very respectable 134-issue run 1941-1956. The Claw was created by Jack Cole, while Daredevil was created by Jack Binder.

The WWII-era Lev Gleason comics contain a level of propaganda that is as extreme as any you will find in the Golden Age, across titles including Boy Comics, Daredevil Comics, and Silver Streak Comics. There are a number of issues from this historically important WWII-era series, including Silver Streak Comics #2 (Lev Gleason, 1940) CGC PR 0.5 Slightly brittle pages, Silver Streak Comics #7 (Lev Gleason, 1941) Condition: FR and Silver Streak Comics #8 (Lev Gleason, 1941) Condition: FR up for auction in the 2022 August 14-15 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122233 at Heritage Auctions.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.