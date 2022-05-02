Dark Crisis #1, Dark Crisis #0 & Justice League #75 2nd Print Preview

Yesterday, possible in an attempt to get ahead of Bleeding Cool, DC Comics published the first seven pages of Dark Crisis #1, which will also appear in this weekend's DC Comics Dark Crisis Free Comic Book Day #0. Which is all very well and good, and means that in the morning, we will have to up out game with a Dark Criiss Gossip Special. But for now, here are those first seven pages. It all started with a light… as the Justice League have died.

There's nothing creepy with Batman doing this with Dick Grayson, right? Nothing social services need to be called about or anything? Just checking.

This really looks like 5G doesn't it? Just with Superman not having grey hair.

Really glad that the Martian Manhunter isn;t here with all these candles around.He'd prefer to be dead, I think. Also, I hear that Themyscyria is moving next door to the Halls Of Justice. Nice to have neighbours for vigils like this. All seems to be forgiven regarding Deathstroke, and also Cyborg and Beast Boy are separate beings again… that's what being set in the near future does for you, I guess.

He said "cult", right? We are sure about that? He may be a bit more of a pottymouth than his dad. More like his mum…

OTune in to Bleeding Cool tomorrow morning when we look at more about that light against the darkness… in brightest day and darkest night, in the form of a Doc Marten boot. Here are another four textless pages from Dark Crisis #0, that will also appear in the upcoming second printing of Justice League #75,, out on the 31st of May.

And with the Checklist we get confirmation of Dark Crisis: Wolrds Without A Justice League specials for Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Green Arrow and Batman, to follow Superman. And a Dark Crisis War one to top it all off… maybe a returning Justice League in 2023? Or is that what the magical Crisis event will be needed for?

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1 – Tom King (w) and Chris Burnham (a); Aquaman backup by Brandon Thomas (w) and Fico Ossio (a)

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern #1 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson (w) and Fernando Blanco (a); Hawkgirl backup by Nadia Shammas (w) and Jack Herbert (a)

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1 – Tini Howard (w) and Leila Del Duca (a); Martian Manhunter backup by Dan Watters (w) and Bandon Peterson (a)

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Arrow #1 – Stephanie Phillips (w) and Clayton Henry (a); Black Canary backup by Dennis Culver (w) and Nik Virella (a)

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Batman #1 – Si Spurrier (w) and Ryan Sook (a); Zatanna backup by Meghan Fitzmartin (w) and Rebecca Isaacs (a)

And as originally created for DC FanDome 2021 by still-with-a-job DC Publisher Jim Lee, the first in a series of Crisis homage variant covers pays tribute to the original Crisis On Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. T

As was previously announced, Dark Crisis #7 will feature an open to order variant of the George Pérez birthday celebration cover. Retailers who order 50 copies of every Dark Crisis homage variant cover will receive a foil variant of the George Pérez cover. A special version of the George Pérez Dark Crisis #7 variant will be available for sale by The Hero Initiative.