DC Comics' Big Event Of 2023 Will Focus On Magic And The Supernatural

It might be a good idea to keep an eye on what's going on with Zatanna, John Constantine, The Demon and the like at DC Comics this year. Bleeding Cool gets the word that next year's DC Comics event will take a break from the multiverse shenanigans to give us a big line-wide story focused on magic and supernatural forces in the DC Comics Universe.

If I were to speculate, and speculate is all, that might be something to look to the likes of comic book creator Ram V for. A recent star at DC Comics and writer on Swamp Thing, he has been also writing the Justice League Dark series, full of the kind of supernatural characters who would be needed to be on hand for such an event. Though Si Spurrier has most recently been writing Constantine before that in his own title. And Dan Watters was also on point for a number of Sandman Universe books and has been putting a bit of supernatural into the backstory of Arkham of late. Say, maybe it's the kind of thing that might invite the Sandman Presents Nightmare Country and DC Vs Vampires writer James Tynion IV back to mainstream DC Comics continuity for something this big. He hasn't done a line-wide crossover yet and, hey, every big comic book writer has o do one of them these days. This is, of course, all mindless speculation.

Maybe it's time for another Books Of Magic? Just one that goes a little further abroad and gets everyone's books involved? No name of course, but I'm going to go with Crisis Magic of Crisis Of Magic for now. DC Comics does always like a Crisis, does it not? Until then, look to the solicitations and see what we can discern. You know, they are still meant to be working on a Justice League Dark film of TV series…