Dark Crisis #4 Vs Flashpoint Beyond #5 On If Infinite Earths Matter

When DC's current event comic was announced, it was called Dark Crisis. Then, a few issues in it became Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths, with the so-called deaths of the Justice League being used to power Pariah's attempts to bring back the pre-Crisis Infinite Earths for the DC Comics Universe, almost forty years after they were done away with. Well, courtesy of today's Flashpoint Beyond #5, we know that the Justice League will return after Dark Crisis is over seemingly unscathed…

…and in today's Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #4, Pariah's plan plays out. Even if its result is dismissed as irrelevant by Bonnie Baxter of Rip Hunter's Time Masters.

And you know how Marvel Comics just had The Fantastic Four increase the size of the known Marvel Universe tenfold?

Well, anything Dan Slott can do, Joshua Williamson can do better. Or, at least, bigger.

A new multiverse of infinite Earths is borh in Dark Crisis, even as Flashpoint Beyond throws shade against the very idea of it.

And it's not as if anyone in the DC Universe will even be aware of it…

Has DC Comics ever published two comic books so totally at war with each other';s point of view on the same day before?

