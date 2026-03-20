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Dark Horse Comics July 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Dark Horse Comics July 2026 solicitations with Hellboy, Mark Millar, 3W3M, Usagi Yojimbo, Concrete, Shaolin Cowboy, Dungeons And Dragons...

Article Summary Hellboy returns with Seed of Destruction #1 facsimile and new Giant Robot and In Love issues in July 2026

Major launches include Jonathan Hickman's 3 Worlds 3 Moons, Shaolin Cowboy, and Mark Millar’s Star-Crossed

Usagi Yojimbo, Concrete, Grendel, and Dungeons & Dragons debut new series and finales highlight big story endings

Collected editions from Jupiter’s Legacy, The Witcher, Appleseed, and more expand Dark Horse’s diverse lineup

Dark Horse Comics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations include a facsimile reprint of Hellboy: Seed of Destruction #1, alongside Giant Robot Hellboy Returns and Hellboy in Love: Obsidian. Jonathan Hickman brings his Mike Del Mundo and Mike Huddleston's Substack sci-fi epic 3 Worlds 3 Moons to comic stores with Foundations, while Christopher Hastings delivers D&D chaos in Dungeons & Dragons: Total Party Killers. Geof Darrow's Shaolin Cowboy returns with wild satire, Mark Millar crosses over Space Bandits and Sharkey The Bounty Hunter in Star-Crossed, and series finales abound, from Resident Alien to MegaGhost….

HELLBOY: SEED OF DESTRUCTION #1 FACSIMILE REPRINT

32pgs • $4.99 • July 1, 2026

UPC: 76156801600000111

Mike Mignola (W) (A) (Cover A)

John Byrne (W)

Mark Chiarello (C)

Pat Brosseau (L) Collect the first issue of Hellboy reprinted in its original glory! The debut issue that launched the Hellboy universe is recreated with all original design, ads, and Monkeyman and O'Brien, the backup story by Art Adams. A 1:25 variant edition featuring new art by Mignola with colors by Dave Stewart will also be available. Hellboy bursts onto the film noir monster detective scene. From his apocalyptic origin in WWII England to the modern-day case of the sole survivor of a doomed Arctic expedition, Hellboy must battle vampire frog creatures and worse in his debut miniseries. Created by Mike Mignola, with script by John Byrne, and colors by Mark Chiarello. Hellboy—World's Greatest Paranormal Investigator. Cover B by Mike Mignola



GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY RETURNS #1

32pgs • $3.99 • July 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801316000111

Mike Mignola (W)

Duncan Fegredo (A) (Cover A)

Dave Stewart (C)

Clem Robins (L) Scientists comb the deep sea for any sign of Giant Robot Hellboy after his disappearance, but find more than they bargained for when an interdimensional portal threatens to pull them in—or let monsters of unknown origin out. • New two-parter that continues the story from Giant Robot Hellboy and connects more deeply to Hellboy and B.P.R.D. lore.

• Fan-favorite artist Duncan Fegredo returns! "If you're looking for intrigue, fun, and plenty of robot-powered excitement, look no further than Giant Robot Hellboy."

—Monkeys Fighting Robots HELLBOY'S ROBOT COUNTERPART IS BACK—BUT HE'S NOT ALONE! Cover B by Ben Stenbeck



FOUNDATIONS ONE-SHOT

32pgs • $6.99 • July 8, 2026

UPC: 76156801446400111

Jonathan Hickman (W)

Nick Spencer (W)

Mike del Mundo (A)

Mike Huddleston (A) (Cover A) The next great comics universe starts here! From the extraordinary creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo, Mike Huddleston, and Nick Spencer comes an epic sci-fi saga on an intergalactic scale. Across a distant solar system and countless millennia-long cycles, a war has been fought between the forces of magic and science, and order and chaos. When astronaut and explorer Tajo Vallar undertakes a doomed expedition to a dormant moon full of mysteries, the conflict begins anew, and more dangerous than ever before! Don't miss this perfect starting point for everything to come, as a new universe is born. • Presented in a prestige, magazine-sized format showcasing stunning artwork from some of the leading creators in comics! FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLING AND MULTI-EISNER AWARD-NOMINATED CREATOR OF EAST OF WEST, THE MANHATTAN PROJECTS, DECORUM, AND MORE COMES THIS AMBITIOUS SCIENCE-FICTION UNIVERSE PRESENTED BY COMICS TITAN JONATHAN HICKMAN.



DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: TOTAL PARTY KILLERS #1

32pgs • $4.99 • July 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801598000111

Christopher Hastings (W)

Denis Medri (A)

Elizabeth Beals (Cover A) The wizard Custos has died, and his lair lies ripe for the taking! As adventurers raid the lair for treasure, the monsters enthralled by Custos in life must protect his domain even after his death. That is unless the creatures can trick someone into releasing them! Thus, a lycanthrope, gelatinous cube, mind flayer, death knight, and baby beholder form their own adventuring party to win their freedom in a hostile world! • The start to an all-new four-issue miniseries!

• A hilarious and heartwarming Dungeons & Dragons adventure from New York Times bestselling author Christopher Hastings (The Adventures of Dr. McNinja, The Unbelievable Gwenpool) and fan-favorite artist Denis Medri (Redhood/Arsenal, Spider-Verse)!

• Four-issue series. Cover D by Lukas Ketner

Cover B by Matías Bergara

Cover E Blank Cover

Cover C by Michael Walsh



SHAOLIN COWBOY: STAYING A.I.LIVE #1

32pgs • $4.99 • July 1, 2026

UPC: 76156801595900111

Geof Darrow (W) (A) (Cover A)

Ian Herring (C)

Nate Piekos (L) SIX SEVEN!!! SIX SEVEN!!!! The Shaolin Cowboy faces an icy reception when he leaves his wasteland retreat on a mission of mercy, following the considered consul of a desert swallow and a horned toad, both endangered species. But none as endangered as the wandering ex monk becomes, once again because in this typical AMERIGUNN small town he learns euthanASIA is the new import duty on foreign imports!!! Filibustering words and pictures by Geof Darrow.

Tariff free colors by Ian Herring!!!!!

Shutdown letters by Nate Piekos!!!!! SIX SEVEN!!! SIX SEVEN!!!! "Only Geof Darrow could create a comic so insanely compelling. The visuals are consistently amazing and they just keep going getting better with each page and panel."

—Comicon Cover D by Daniel Warren Johnson

Cover B by Ryan Ottley

Cover E by David Mack

Cover C by Peach Momoko



STAR-CROSSED #1

32pgs • $4.99 • July 8, 2026

UPC: 76156801222400111

Mark Millar (W)

Corrado Mastantuono (A) (Cover A)

Clem Robins (L) The two greatest thieves in the universe have a price on their head and every single bounty hunter alive is out to collect it. Thena Khole and Cody Blue have been living the high life since they robbed the richest woman in the universe, but they put a price on their heads when they did so, and the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter is now after them for the biggest payday of his career. • Five-issue series.



THE BEAST OF BORIKEN #1

32pgs • $4.99 • July 1, 2026

UPC: 76156801560700111

Julio Anta (W)

Daniel Irizarri (A) (Cover A)

Patricio Delpeche (C) A thrilling new True Weird series from Tiny Onion by co-creators Julio Anta (Frontera, Sí, Se Puede) and Daniel Irizarri (Xino, Cementary Kids Don't Die) bringing el Chupacabra to life! In contemporary Puerto Rico, Loli Flores is a fierce activist fighting the overdevelopment of the island by outside investors. When a ground-breaking ceremony is violently interrupted by a supernatural force, Loli discovers that the stories of el Chupacabra are not just echoes from the past, but a brutal protector of generations extending back to the indigenous people of the island. As Loli uncovers the horrors firsthand, el Chupacabra is on a parallel path with elemental destruction left in his wake. This issue includes a haunting True Weird short story by Justin Jordan, Tony Akins and Aditya Bidikar! • Five-issue series.



WITNESS POINT #1

32pgs • $4.99 • July 8, 2026

UPC: 76156801596600111

Nathan Fillion (W)

Heath Corson (W)

Soo Lee (A) (Cover A) From the minds of Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle) and Heath Corson (Animal Kingdom, Minor Threats), and illustrated by Soo Lee (Carmilla: The First Vampire), comes a new modern noir series full of mystery, murder, and the chaos of a small town caught up in a massive government screwup. Welcome to Baraboo, a small Midwestern town nestled in the mountains of Wisconsin, home of the Ringling Brothers Circus headquarters and friendly neighbors that all know and trust each other . . . until it's revealed that the town has been the dumping ground for every murderer, con-man, and crook in the Witness Protection program for the past forty years. "Witness Point," as Baraboo was nicknamed by the previous marshal, has now become a hotbed of conspiracy as every resident of this formerly sleepy town eyes their neighbor with new suspicion, wondering who among them could secretly be the worst kind of criminal. It doesn't help when the new marshal, sent to help beleaguered sheriff "Kite" Calhoon clean up the mess, is found with his head and hands cut off, his body dumped in town square with the Annual Harvest Festival just around the corner. Thankfully they've sent another marshal to help. Unfortunately, she tells them she's the ONLY marshal sent to help. And the identity of the dismembered man becomes another piece of the puzzle as the town descends into chaos. • Four-issue series. Cover B by Shawn Martinbrough



KINGDOM OF EARTH #1

32pgs • $4.99 • July 15, 2026

UPC: 76156801566900111

David Dastmalchian (W)

Leah Kilpatrick (W)

Soo Lee (A) (Cover A) Two years ago, hordes of monsters rose from the earth and sea, devouring everything in sight. Much of mankind was massacred before the monsters realized they needed humans. In this new world, humans have two options: service or slaughter. When a young child named Frankie narrowly escapes their fate as livestock, they soon realize that their fight for survival has only just begun.

From the critically-acclaimed writing duo of David Dastmalchian and Leah Kilpatrick and the Bram Stoker Award–winning artist Soo Lee comes this all-new monstrous miniseries. • Co-written by actor, writer, and producer David Dastmalchian and Leah Kilpatrick!

• In the vein of Sweet Tooth, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us.

• Four-issue series. Cover B by Brennan Wagner



GRENDEL: DEVIL'S CRUCIBLE—SEDITION #1

32pgs • $4.99 • July 15, 2026

UPC: 76156801424200111

Matt Wagner (W) (A) (Cover A)

Brennan Wagner (C)

Steve Dutro (L) The Hounds of Orion have two new weapons in their arsenal: The Grendel Prime himself, back from a five-hundred-year absence, and a clone of the fierce, long-dead Grendel warrior Christine Spar! Now it's time to take the fight to the Necro-Lords, as Matt Wagner's epic "Devil's Crucible" series of Grendel miniseries continues! • Christine Spar's clone comes to life!

• Continues directly after Grendel: Devil's Crucible—Defiance #4!

• Four issue series.



NANO #1

56pgs • $8.99 • July 29, 2026

UPC: 76156801597300111

Alexandra Grant (W)

Matt Kindt (W)

Natacha Bustos (A) (Cover A)

Sophia Hilmes (L) Sana is a bad-ass operative of the underground organization The Order. She and her longtime comrade, Lukas, have been assigned to Nano, a mega-city run on prison labor and roiling from blackouts. While Lukas is tasked with infiltrating Nanocorp's secretive research facility, Sana's mission is something she's never trained for: playing the doting wife of Lukas's cover. In her guise as a middle school P.E. teacher, she's forced to cool her jets and teach 8th graders stretching, while Lukas puts himself in danger. But when the signs are unmistakable and Lukas's mission is clearly going sideways, Sana can no longer sit on the bench. • New series by world-renowned visual artist Alexandra Grant, BRZRKR's Matt Kindt, and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's Natacha Bustos.

• Three-issue series.



AMERICAN CAPER #9

32pgs • $4.99 • July 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801474700911

Dan Houser (W) Lazlow (W) David Lapham (A)

Lee Loughridge (C) Tyler Boss (Cover A) Marty hosts an action-packed cowboy cosplay weekend while Marnie gets into it with the FBI, and Orson finally pulls the trigger. Clint laments his lost love, while William finds his inner fake gangster and then meets a real fake gangster who's having a full-scale meltdown. From yoga interrupted to the Battle of Fallujah, with odd hallucinations and butlers doing burpees, it's just another ordinary week in Verona, Wyoming. • Ongoing series.

CYBERPUNK 2077: CHROME #4

32pgs • $4.99 • July 15, 2026

UPC: 76156801484600411

Doug Wagner (W) Tommaso Bennato (A) (Cover A)

Rico Renzi (C) Frank Cvetkovic (L) It's blood for blood! The Scavengers and the killer go head-to-head in a bloodbath of fury, but the Scavs want her alive! And for the friends' lone survivor, escape is more than just making it out alive. In this landfill where only pain is salvaged, will she make it out whole? • Series finale!

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER—THE KYOSHI WARRIORS #3

32pgs • $4.99 • July 15, 2026

UPC: 76156801509600311

Brandon Hoàng (W) Xanthe Bouma (A)

Adele Matera (C) Comicraft (L)

Danielle Weires (Cover A) Suki and the Kyoshi Warriors are embroiled in their most difficult battle yet! With one of their members captured by the Fire Nation, they're faced with a decision: trust their Earth Kingdom general and remain a unified front, or break free to take the battle into their own hands. Either way, life and death hang in the balance. From writer Brandon Hoàng, illustrator Xanthe Bouma, and colorist Adele Matera comes the final installment of a brand-new story following the fan-favorite Kyoshi Warriors and their first steps into the wider world of Avatar: The Last Airbender! • Series finale!

CONCRETE: STARS OVER SAND #2

32pgs • $4.99 • July 29, 2026

UPC: 76156801590400211

Paul Chadwick (W) (A) (Cover A) Concrete awakens in the desert, his seared brain unable to put names to the terrifying objects in the sky. He picks a direction—the wrong one. Maureen organizes searchers and frets about Concrete's irreplaceability as a father. This is part 2 of 5 of Concrete's journey through amnesia and paranoia back to life and the people he loves. • First new Concrete series in 20 years!

• Five-issue series.

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #7

32pgs • $4.99 • June 10, 2026

UPC: 76156801401300711

Tim Seeley (W) Reilly Brown (A) (Cover A)

Jim Charalampidis (C) Andworld Design (L) Below Snake Mountain, He-Man enters the catacombs of Vy-Por with both allies and enemies by his side. Above, the Heroic Warriors join forces with the Snake Men and prepare for battle against Skeletor and his army of Aquaticans, Beast Men, and Evil Warriors. It's good and evil versus evil and eviler! • Part three of The Battle of Snake Mountain!

• Ongoing series.

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: THE WINGS OF FATE #2

32pgs • $4.99 • July 29, 2026

UPC: 76156801588100211

Tim Sheridan (W) Will Sliney (A) (Cover A)

Israel Silva (C) AndWorld Design (L) Our unlikely hero and his companions teleport to the foothills of the Mystic Mountains and strike out for Avion, high above in the distant peaks. When the ragtag group encounters a vehicle that could potentially provide them safe passage and a speedier journey, will the occupants turn out to be friend or foe? From writer Tim Sheridan (Masters of the Universe: Revolution) and artist Will Sliney (Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren) comes an all-new adventure set in the film universe of Masters of the Universe (2026). • Miniseries tie-in to one of the most anticipated movies of the summer in 2026.

• Four-issue series.

HELLBOY IN LOVE: OBSIDIAN #2

32pgs • $4.99 • July 29, 2026

UPC: 76156801591100211

Mike Mignola (W) Christopher Golden (W)

Alex Nieto (A) (Cover A) Clem Robins (L) Anastasia and Hellboy are chasing down a cult to get the answers they need to stop apocalyptic disaster, but the cult may catch up with them first. But their problems are only beginning, as the Greek dig site becomes suddenly scarier when something larger than life emerges from the ancient caverns. • Series finale!

FRANKENSTEIN: NEW WORLD—THE SPEED OF DARKNESS #3

32pgs • $4.99 • July 1, 2026

UPC: 76156801564500311

Mike Mignola (W) Christopher Golden (W)

Thomas Sniegoski (W) Peter Bergting (A) (Cover) In a life-or-death moment, Frankenstein summons a power within himself that he didn't know he had, and he and Lilja fight their way to Liz before vampiric creatures destroy them all—and the New World. This third miniseries of Frankenstein: New World features the return of creative team Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Thomas Sniegoski, Peter Bergting, Michelle Madsen, and Clem Robins taking readers to a future as dangerous as it is enchanting, from the world of Hellboy. • Four-issue series

.GROO: THE PROPHECY #4

32pgs • $4.99 • July 8, 2026

UPC: 76156801562100411

Sergio Aragonés (W) (A) (Cover A)

Mark Evanier (W) Carrie Strachan (C) How can so many prophecies go wrong? Groo certainly has no clue, but he's here to protect the townspeople and help an oracle keep everyone safe! Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier deliver the conclusion to another glorious Groo series, with Eisner Award-winning letters by Stan Sakai and astonishing colors by Carrie Strachan! • Four-issue series

.YOUNG HELLBOY: THRILLING SKY ADVENTURES #2

32pgs • $4.99 • July 1, 2026

UPC: 76156801568300211

Mike Mignola (W)

Thomas Sniegoski (W)

Craig Rousseau (A) (Cover A)

Chris O'Halloran (C) Scarlett jets off on another mission with a man aboard who needs her help, but a stowaway may sully her plans when they try to stop her. Scarlett can navigate the turbulent motion of her plane, but can she navigate the conflicting stories between her passenger and her stowaway and find out who she can really trust? Tom Sniegoski, Craig Rousseau, and Chris O'Halloran return with Mike Mignola to another Young Hellboy adventure! • Four-issue series. Cover B by Alice Darrow

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT MIMI GREEN #2

32pgs • $4.99 • July 8, 2026

UPC: 76156801569000211

Connor Goldsmith (W) Josh Cornillon (A) (C) (Cover A)

Ariana Maher (L) Internet it girl Mimi Green was just hiding out from a scandal, but now she and her new friends are trapped in the sinister world beneath their chic inpatient facility. Mimi's secret lover Natalie senses something is amiss . . . but can she find Answers before the woman she loves is devoured? Connor Goldsmith (the CEREBRO podcast) and Josh Cornillon (Young Men in Love) reopen old wounds as their grisly psychological horror story unfurls. • Four-issue series.

MEGAGHOST VOLUME 2 #4

32pgs • $4.99 • July 1, 2026

UPC: 76156801511900411

Gabe Soria (W) Gideon Kendall (A) (L) (Cover A) Frog gods from beneath the sea . . . possessed robot toys . . . giant clown creatures . . . colossal rat monsters . . . gargantuan vampire bats from outer space . . . titanic stone goats: Martin Magus and MegaGhost have faced all kinds of freakish foes to keep Dunwich Heights safe from supernatural kaiju. But these battles were just a warm-up, the beginning of a diabolical scheme orchestrated by the sinister Ultraghoul and the eldritch fiends known as the Nethergods! Convinced that the worldwide upheaval of evil in the present has a link to the distant past, a group of the world's greatest occultists enlists Martin to take a wild ride through time and space, where in order to save the future, he must uncover the arcane origins of MegaGhost! • Series finale!

POWERS 25 #11

32pgs • $4.99 • July 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801445701111

Brian Michael Bendis (W)

Michael Avon Oeming (A) (Cover A)

Nick Filardi (C)

Joshua Reed (L) The killer revealed! Powers detectives Kutter and Moon catch the killer who has ripped the world of powers in half. A reveal twenty-five years in the making. It's another blistering brand new issue of Powers 25. A book that AIPT gave a perfect 10/10 and Comics Beat said: "they dug in and did the hard work and found a way to make Powers great and very much of this new moment." • Twelve-issue series.

ONLY THE SAVAGE ARE LEFT #2

32pgs • $4.99 • July 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801567600211

Zack Kaplan (W) Stefano Raffaele (A) (Cover A)

Thiago Rocha (C) Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L) A cautious Ryder partners with a ruthless and unlikely ally in search of his missing true love. But as Ryder faces a mercenary, post-apocalyptic road and the constant threat of infection by the monster virus, he must confront his past demons to determine who he will be on this high-stakes journey. • Five-issue series. Cover B by Marco Mastrazzo

Cover B by Tony Fleecs

SKATE ALI #2

32pgs • $4.99 • July 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801589800211

Sam Humphries (W) Kelly Sue DeConnick (W)

Natacha Bustos (A) (C) Rosemary Valero-O'Connell (Cover A) Dear Dad—I almost got arrested. Okay so I DID get arrested LOL. These Skull Clan skaters are cool. But weird. But also some of them are really unpleasant and I kind of want to leave. But Skull Queen 9 said that if I joined them for their big stupid race she'd solve our problems. Idk. Their best skater Maria just pulled me up to a rooftop and told me to skate off the edge and . . . anyway, I think I might die? Also, I think I saw a ghost. Love you, bye!!! —Ali Eisner-winning writer Kelly Sue DeConnick (Bitch Planet, FML) and hitmaker Sam Humphries (Harley Quinn, Guardians of the Galaxy) team up with artist Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl, Miles Morales) for a high-octane, genre-smashing sci-fi skatepunk saga about friendship, rebellion, and finding your line when the world wants to knock you down. • Five-issue series.

THE RING: THE MAN WHO BEAT THE MAN #2

32pgs • $4.99 • July 15, 2026

UPC: 76156801587400211

Gail Simone (W) Elisa Romboli (A)

Iolanda Zanfardino (C) (L) Oliver Barrett (Cover A) Writer Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men) continues this new series that mixes boxing lore and strategy with a fictional yet fully-fleshed-out group of boxers who all want to beat—and be—The Champ! Produced with the editorial leadership at the historic boxing magazine The Ring, Simone is joined by the artistic team of illustrator Elisa Romboli (You Never Heard of Me) and colorist/letterer Iolanda Zanfardino (The Least We Can Do) to deliver a boxing epic like no other! • Eight-issue series.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES—PATHFINDERS #4

32pgs • $4.99 • July 1, 2026

UPC: 76156801489100411

George Mann (W) Partha Pratim (A)

Jagdish Kumar (A) Michael Atiyeh (C)

Jake Bartok (Cover) Mysterious happenings in the Outer Rim have led Jedi Master Temesh, Padawan Anula, and the rest of the Pathfinder team to a seemingly abandoned listening station. Yet to their horror the station's twisting corridors are all but empty, bristling with hazardous traps and stalked by killer droids. Someone, or something, has been waiting for the Pathfinders . . . • Return to the High Republic! Set 20 years after the end of Phase II, when Republic Pathfinders explored the furthest, and most dangerous, reaches of the galaxy!

• Six-issue series.

HIDDEN SPRINGS #3

32pgs • $4.99 • July 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801432700311

Rob Williams (W) Nil Vendrell (A) (Cover A)

Berta Sastre (C) Simon Bowland (L) Pursued by military agents into Los Angeles after rescuing a baby kaiju from its crash site in the woods, the residents of Hidden Springs Seniors Home make a desperate dash toward the ocean. Driven by the knowledge that if the creature can't escape to the sea, it could cause the end of the world. Which of the unlikely heroes will give their life for the cause? • From celebrated writer Rob Williams (Petrol Head, Judge Dredd)!

• Four-issue series.

USAGI YOJIMBO: KAITō '84 #5

32pgs • $4.99 • July 22, 2026

UPC: 76156801508900511

Zack Rosenberg (W)

Jared Cullum (A) (C) (Cover A) The final showdown is here! It's Kaitō's crew versus the reborn demon Jei in a climactic battle across the rooftops of Osaka Castle. But even if they win, can an ancient evil be truly defeated? In the thrilling conclusion to Kaitō's first adventure, victory leads to an impossible choice, and a horrifying twist reveals that evil isn't gone . . . it's just getting started. • A brand-new era of Usagi Yojimbo.

• Features Miyamoto Usagi's descendent in 1984. Cover C by Daniel Warren Johnson

Cover B by Stan Sakai

AVATAR LEGENDS: MASTERS OF THE ELEMENTS VOLUME 1

80pgs • $13.99 • Aug 25, 2026

ISBN: 9781506752556

Brandon Hoàng (W) Meredith McClaren (W) David M. Booher (W) Ben Wilgus (W) Rachel Silverstein (W) For the first time ever, your favorite Avatars from across the ages are gathered together in one graphic novel anthology! The first volume of Avatar Legends: Masters of the Elements collects short stories from beyond the confines of a single Avatar Cycle. Tales from Avatars Korra, Aang, Roku, Kyoshi, and Yangchen are rendered in exciting detail by comics masters including Brandon Hoàng, BellBessa, Rachel Silverstein, Ingrid Kan, Ben Wilgus, David M. Booher, Amy Chu and many more! From the Western Air Temple to the ramen houses of the Fire Nation and everywhere in between, these stories bring a new dose of Avatar adventure to your bookshelf. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER—NORTH AND SOUTH OMNIBUS

232pgs • TP • $24.99

AVATAR: THE GAP YEAR—TIPPING POINT

136pgs • $19.99 • Aug 18, 2026

ISBN: 9781506732251

Ethan Sacks (W)

Salvatore Porcaro (A) Michael Atiyeh (A) Michael Heisler (A) A beyond-the-screen graphic novel adventure set before the events of James Cameron's award-winning film Avatar: The Way of Water! After defending their home of Pandora and sending the Resources Development Administration packing back to Earth nearly fifteen years ago, the Na'vi returned to their peaceful lives. Former US Marine Jake Sully, now accepted as Na'vi himself in an avatar body, has started a family with Neytiri. Despite more than a decade of peace, Jake knows the RDA isn't done with Pandora yet. And now he's proven right as they return in force. With the lives of his adopted people and his family at stake, Jake will need to lead the Na'vi into war once again; this time facing a formidable new enemy who always seems to be one step ahead. For Major Bukowski isn't just a master tactician; he's the soldier Jake would have been, had fate taken him down a different path. Collects Avatar: The Gap Year—Tipping Point #1–#6. AVATAR: THE HIGH GROUND VOLUME 1

88pgs • HC • $24.99

THE EC ARCHIVES: THE COMPLETE VALOR

168pgs • $19.99 • Aug 11, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754178

Otto Binder (W) Carl Wessler (W) Wally Wood (A) Bernie Krigstein (A) Al Williamson (A) Timeless comics tales of daring combat and deeds of honor, set in many different periods of world history! Collecting the complete run of Valor in an affordable oversized paperback, from the heroic and legendary artistic talents of Carl Wessler, Bernie Krigstein, Graham Ingels, Wally Wood, Al Williamson, Joe Orlando, Reed Crandall, and George Evans. Featuring a foreword by P. Craig Russell! Collects Valor #1–#5. TALES OF KNIGHTS AND SOLDIERS!

JUPITER'S LEGACY OMNIBUS VOLUME 1

312pgs • $29.99 • Aug 18, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755212

Mark Millar (W)

Frank Quitely (A) Wilfredo Torres (A) Chris Sprouse (A) In 1929, six friends were called to a mysterious island and returned home with super-powers. The story that unfolded is like none before, a huge mythological tale that explores everything from superheroes enforcing their real-world politics on humanity to the secret, alien origins of the human race itself. Jupiter's Legacy covers three generations of heroes in a vast trilogy that has been described as The Lord of the Rings for superheroes. Featuring stunning art and designs from co-creator Frank Quitely and interior art by Wilfredo Torres. A sales smash when originally released, this series was also adapted into a huge $100 million adaptation for Netflix. Every once in a while, there's a defining superhero project from Dark Knight to Watchmen to The Ultimates and The Authority and Jupiter's Legacy belongs in this milieu. Millar has described it as the best work of his entire career and this first volume is a Hollywood Babylon for the superheroes of the Golden Age. Collects Jupiter's Legacy (2020) 1 and 2. For mature audiences. MARK MILLAR AND FRANK QUITELY'S COMIC-BOOK MASTERPIECE, A VAST EPIC COVERING THREE GENERATIONS OF SUPERHEROES FROM THE EARLY 20TH CENTURY TO THE FAR FUTURE

.KNIGHT CITY

88pgs • $24.99 • Aug 18, 2026

ISBN: 9781506745398

Matt Kindt (W)

David Lapham (A) A legendary hero is caught between two worlds. By day, he soars as a symbol of hope, but the moment he falls asleep, he enters a universe devoid of heroes and he leads a mundane life. As the pressure of his dual universes mount, his heroic self begins to crack, pushing him toward a mental breakdown. In a world that measures the loss of human life that occurs when he takes one night off, the weight of his responsibilities becomes too much. Ultimately, he's left with a choice: embrace his extraordinary abilities or seek solace in the ordinary. Will he stand tall in a world that needs him, or find peace in a simpler existence? Collects Knight City #1–#4.

LOBSTER JOHNSON OMNIBUS VOLUME 2

472pgs • $29.99 • Aug 4, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754932

Mike Mignola (W)

John Arcudi (W)

Tonci Zonjic (A) Ben Stenbeck (A) Kevin Nowlan (A) After years of captivating fans' imaginations from the pages of Hellboy and B.P.R.D., the pulp-style adventures of Lobster Johnson took the limelight in their own series of comics adventures. From gangsters to Nazis to an army of monkeys, the Lobster faces classic foes in strange new ways. His adventures continue in this omnibus paperback edition, collecting trade volumes The Iron Prometheus, The Pirate's Ghost and Metal Monsters of Midtown, A Chain Forged in Life, and the short story "The Killer in My Skull." The second volume of this collection features writing by Mike Mignola, John Arcudi and Tonci Zonjic with art by Zonjic, Ben Stenbeck, Kevin Nowlan, and more! UNCONVENTIONAL PULP HERO LOBSTER JOHNSON KEEPS THE STREETS OF NEW YORK CLEAN IN THIS SECOND COMICS COLLECTION OF HIS SUPERNATURAL, SLICK, AND SURPRISING MISADVENTURES.

MISS TRUESDALE AND THE RISE OF MAN

136pgs • $24.99 • Aug 18, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753041

Mike Mignola (W)

Jesse Lonergan (W)

Clem Robins (L) Finally at peace with her past lives, Anum Yassa now must fight to protect the future as a dark force endeavors destroy it. The fate of mankind rests in her hands. The secretary Miss Truesdale turned gladiator Anum Yassa wanders the forest to learn about her lives—past, present, and future. Monster after monster, foe after foe, Anum Yassa fights them off—but something or someone is behind them all. The gladiator-secretary must protect the future of man before a powerful evil can stop mankind's destiny and replace it with a darker fate—and the evil forces will not be stopped so easily. Collects Miss Truesdale and the Rise of Man #1–#4 and bonus material. HELLBOY CREATOR MIKE MIGNOLA AND ARTIST JESSE LONERGAN CONTINUE THEIR ACCLAIMED MISS TRUESDALE SAGA IN THIS NEW COMICS MINISERIES.

THE GOON: BUNCH OF OLD CRAP OMNIBUS VOLUME 6

424pgs • $34.99 • Aug 11, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754192

Eric Powell (W) (A) After strange journeys abroad, the Goon and Franky return to Nameless Town to find a horde of unsavory characters have filled the void left in their absence. Our reluctant hero has his work cut out for him as he faces off against the likes of Seti the Southside Mummy, Vinny Nosferatu, and a Cro-Magnon man who has a taste for the finer things . . . Contains A Ragged Return to Lonely Street, The Deceit of a Cro-Magnon Dandy, Fishy Men, Witchy Women & Bitter Beer, and more! THE SIXTH VOLUME OF ERIC POWELL'S EISNER AWARD-WINNING COMICS SERIES!

MINOR THREATS VOLUME 3: THE LAST DEVIL LEFT ALIVE

152pgs • $19.99 • Aug 18, 2026

ISBN: 9781506747330

Patton Oswalt (W) Jordan Blum (W) Scott Hepburn (A) Frankie Follis a.k.a the supervillain Playtime has hit rock bottom. Her criminal empire was left in ruins after her ex-lover, Scalpel's, betrayal. The secret deal she cut with the superhero team The Continuum was exposed along with her secret identity—forcing Frankie to flee, disappearing off the grid. Three years later she's resurfaced, recruiting friend and foe alike to help her uncover a secret that threatens Twilight City. Grab your freezeguns and power gauntlets, it's time to join the underground! Collects Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #1–#5.

THE ART OF STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE—THE MANGA VOLUME 2

184pgs • $49.99 • Aug 18, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750354

Hisao Tamaki (W/A)

Michael Gombos (Translator) The second of two hardcover volumes collecting the precisely recreated original art from the 1997 manga adaptation of Star Wars: A New Hope, with a new translation taken directly from the lettering on the boards. In 1977, the world was changed by the release of George Lucas's seminal science-fantasy epic. Fascinating characters, groundbreaking special effects, and breathtaking action affected audiences in ways that movies never had before and seldom have since. Twenty years later, renowned manga creator Hisao Tamaki adapted the films in his own singular style that allowed legions of Star Wars fans to enjoy their favorite story in an exciting new way. Now, Dark Horse has unearthed and meticulously reassembled Tamaki-sensei's original art boards to chronicle and showcase the creation of a unique artifact of popular culture. The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope—The Manga, Volume 2 collects the second half of the story in high-resolution reproductions of the original, unaltered art. The story is presented in the original right-to-left format, unlike previous English translations.

STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES: THE BAD BATCH—ROGUE AGENTS

112pgs • $19.99 • Aug 25, 2026

ISBN: 9781506751382

Michael Moreci (W)

Reese Hannigan (A) Elisabetta D'Amico (A) Michael Atiyeh (C) When a Separatist scientist and his dangerous invention go missing during the Clone Wars, Clone Force 99 is sent to track him down and prevent the device from falling into the wrong hands. But as Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech arrive at the scientist's abandoned laboratory, they quickly realize that they aren't the only ones on his trail . . . and that this mission will be different than any that they've faced before! The ensuing chase spans the galaxy as the Bad Batch races newfound foes from planet to planet in search of the scientist. If Clone Force 99 can't reach him before their opponents do, it will spell disaster! Collects issues #1–#4 of Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch—Rogue Agents. THE BAD BATCH IS BACK!STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES: THE BAD BATCH—GHOST AGENTS

120pgs • TP • $19.99

ISBN: 9781506742854 ALSO AVAILABLE:RESIDENT ALIEN VOLUME 9: THE BOOK OF CHANGES

128pgs • $19.99 • Aug 18, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753454

Peter Hogan (W) Steve Parkhouse (A) With the birth of Clover, a hybrid human-alien child, the status of Earth has changed . . . And Harry's life has turned upside down. He's gone from being a stranded alien to hiding out as a 'human' doctor who solves murders, and now he's a stay-at-home dad. He's got the dad part down, but with the government still searching for him there's danger around every corner—and now that threat has extended to his daughter. To help protect his family, Harry has called in some help from back home, and Earth will never be the same. This phenomenal final volume of Resident Alien collects Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #1–#4 and the one-shot finale of the series "One More For The Road"!

ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKI'S THE WITCHER: THE LAST WISH

72pgs • $19.99 • Aug 11, 2026

ISBN: 9781506727011

Andrzej Sapkowski (W)

Marcin Zwierzchowski (W)

Guillermo Fajardo (A) Neeraj Menon (A) The desire for power unleashes chaos and seals a new destiny in this graphic novel adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's short story. Driven by unhealthy curiosity, Dandelion breaks a magic seal and unleashes a djinn whom he hopes will grant his wishes. Instead, the creature attacks him, leaving him with wounds only a mage can heal. Geralt rushes the bard to a nearby town, but in a city where casting spells carries heavy penalties, there is only one sorceress who resides—Yennefer of Vengerberg. Despite her beauty, grace, and zeal, can she be trusted? With the djinn set loose, Geralt is at the mercy of magic. And as a struggle for power and control begins, wishes are made, but whose are being granted? This graphic novel is the sixth in a series of adaptations from Sapkowski's acclaimed short story collection The Last Wish!

TOMB RAIDER: SACRED ARTIFACTS

96pgs • $19.99 • Aug 25, 2026

ISBN: 9781506746883

Casey Gilly (W)

Antonio Di Caprio (A) Taurin Clarke (A) Eren Angiolini (A) A thrilling adventure for the puzzle-solving archeologist turned legend following the events of "Tomb Raider: Underworld," as a new era of Tomb Raider comics begins! Adventurer, archaeologist, socialite, survivor . . . legend. Lara Croft's life is anything but boring! She's survived a shipwreck, betrayal, ancient traps, prophecies, and paparazzi. When Croft Manor goes up in flames, it forces Lara to take stock of her life and figure out what is important to her. But a confrontation with a mysterious foe who has gotten their hands on a dangerous and familiar artifact provides some clarity as it launches Lara on a cross-continental journey doing what she does best . . . raiding tombs and questing for legendary relics. Experience Lara Croft's next chapter as she forges a new path following the events in Tomb Raider: Underworld and continues her legacy as the Tomb Raider. Adventure awaits! Collects issues #1–#4 of Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts.

APPLESEED DELUXE EDITION

848pgs • $69.99 • Aug 11, 2026

ISBN: 9781506750606

Shirow Masamune (W) (A)

Dana Lewis (Translator) Toren Smith (Translator) Duane Johnson (Translator) The year is 2127. In the aftermath of a devastating global war, Deunan and Briareos are just the kind of couple you'd find managing to survive—she's a former SWAT team member, he's a cyborg former mercenary. Both of them are found in the ruins by Hitomi, a young woman who recruits them to work for Olympus, an ultra-advanced, experimental city-state that survived the apocalypse. Collects Appleseed Volume 1: The Promethean Challenge, Appleseed Volume 2: Prometheus Unbound, Appleseed Volume 3: The Scales of Prometheus, Appleseed Volume 4: The Promethean Balance. Features:

• Wraparound six-color cover art, printed on silver foil to express the future aesthetic

• Four-color end sheets.

• Sewn-in bookmark.

• Color metallic edge gilding on pages. BEFORE GHOST IN THE SHELL CAME APPLESEED— SHIROW MASAMUNE'S VISIONARY SCIENCE FICTION MANGA SERIES.

CAT + CRAZY VOLUME 4

184pgs • $12.99 • Aug 18, 2026

ISBN: 9781506747118

Wataru Nadatani (W) (A) High schooler Kensuke Fuji loves cats, but since he can't have any of his own, he's studying under Jin Nekoya—the Ultimate Cat Whisperer—to get quality time with felines! Their adventures continue in this volume, when Kensuke is asked to cat-sit classmate Bad Kitty's cat, Schwarz, and decides to introduce Schwarz to his own cat, Tiger! A silly but sincere look at people who adore cats and seek to learn more about these mysterious creatures, Cat + Crazy is another impressive, feline-focused series from Harvey Award nominated manga creator Wataru Nadatani (Cat + Gamer, "Best Series")—and is translated by Zack Davisson (Demon Days, Kaibyo: The Supernatural Cats of Japan) and lettered by Susie Lee of Studio Cutie (Innocent, Oh My Goddess!). THE JOURNEY TO BECOME A CAT WHISPERER IS LONG, BUT IT'S FULL OF FELINE FUN

TOMB RAIDER: LARA CROFT PVC STATUE

9.2 inches tall, with a width of 9.4 inches and depth of 6.3 inches, this statue also features interchangeable accessories.THE LAST OF US: JOEL WITH HATCHET BUST (DELUXE VARIANT)

8.5 inches high (11" to the tip of the hatchet) on a 5.5" wide base, atop a weathered concrete base.THE HOBBIT: BILBO BAGGINS VINYL FIGURE

Standing 6 inches tall, his beloved pipe in hand, ready to set off on his next big adventure. He features a swappable arm that also wields his mighty blade!CHECKLIST ON SALE

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