Dark Horse Comics Makes Sweeping Layoffs Among Its Staff

Dark Horse Comics has made sweeping layoffs among its staff this week, as the comics industry continues to suffer ructions.

In the last couple of days, I have been hearing about a number of redundancies at Dark Horse Comics, the Oregon-based publisher of the likes of Hellboy, Critical Role, The Witcher and Stranger Things, and of creators such as Brian Bendis, Jeff Lemire and Mark Millar. I have been told that around twenty people have been made redundant and that this came after new demands from Dark Horse Comics' owner, Embracer. However, in light of major hits from the Diamond Comic Distributor bankruptcy and how that affects Dark Horse's distributor, Penguin Random House, in a similar fashion as was reported over IDW,

Dark Horse Comics editor Konner Knudsen posted on social media, "Today I was laid off from Dark Horse Comics. While devastating news, I'm proud of what I helped make there and am grateful to have worked alongside such amazing coworkers and creators. Not quitting comics, so if you or someone you know needs a savvy editor, please reach out." Other sources also mentioned Dark Horse's Chief Financial Officer Tom Weddle as part of this, but I am told that he departed some time previous to the current redundancies.

Dark Horse Media has just told Bleeding Cool, "On February 3, Dark Horse made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce staff. After experiencing a period of significant growth, we find ourselves needing to take steps in response to increasing overhead, changing market conditions, and external economic factors, We have begun to streamline all areas of the company in order to continue producing the quality content and products that have been our trademark since day one. Again, this has been an extremely hard decision and not one taken lightly. We appreciate the dedication, commitment, and hard work of our colleagues, and wish everyone affected success in their future endeavors."

While Konner Knudsen was getting plenty of comments from creators they have worked with, on social media. Here is a very small sample.

Michael Oeming: I will work with you anytime, Konner

Todor Hristov: Oh man, so sorry to hear it !! I can say my work experience with you was great on both communication and creative front! But you did some quite cool books and one of my faves from last year, so stay focused and do what you love, you are good at it !

Matthew Rosenberg: Really sorry to hear it Konner. But also excited to see what you do next. If you need anything reach out.

Jim Zub: So incredibly sorry to see this, Konner. Wishing you all the best and I'll keep an eye out for other publishers where you might be able to apply.

Megan Huang: Holy sh-t! I'm so sorry, Konner! You were so kind to me! This ticks me off

‪Skylar Patridge: Oh Konner, I'm so sorry. It was always a joy working with you & I hate to hear this. I have no doubt you'll land somewhere soon & they'll be all the better for it

‪Zac Thompson: Ugh. Nooooo. Konner- you're amazing dude. Thank you for backing us every step of the way. The books you made at DH will be cherished for years.

Christian Ward‬: Konner im so sorry. I always enjoyed working with you and don't doubt someone will snatch you up soon.

Alex Paknadel: Konner is a fantastic editor whose rapport with talent is genuine and dazzlingly productive. Publishers would be well-advised to leap at this opportunity.

Konner Knudsen replied, "Well, I barely cried at all today until I picked my phone up and saw a small army of folks I adore cheering me on and saying such kind things. Really can't fully articulate how much it means to me right now. Y'all really are the best." Bleeding Cool will pass on any employment possibilities, or you can contact Konner directly on social media. If other Dark Horse former employees want to reach out, I am happy to do the same for them.

