Dark Horse Comics March 2021 Solicitations In Full with James Stokoe

And now we have Dark Horse Comics March 2021 solicitations in full, including the launch of James Stokoe's Orphan: Five Beasts, the new Critical Role series, Tyler Boss' Dead Dogs Bite, a new God Of War: Fallen God by Chris Roberson and Tony Parker, a new Dragon Age: Dark Fortress by Nunzio Defilippis, Christina Weir and Fernando Heinz Furukawa, and the re-solicitation of the Lady Baltimore series, Witch Queens by Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden and Bridgit Connell.

ORPHAN & FIVE BEASTS #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210230

(W) James Stokoe (A/CA) James Stokoe

A brand-new kung-fu epic from James Stokoe, the creator behind Orc Stain and Aliens: Dead Orbit!

Spurred on by her master's dying words, the adopted warrior "Orphan Mo" seeks to find and kill five former disciples who now threaten the land with corruption from their demonic powers. Part Five Deadly Venoms and part surreal grindhouse, James Stokoe brings his knack for ultra-detailed fantasy imagery and over-the-top violence to this classic tale of revenge.

"His artwork is astonishingly detailed, with an infectious, monstrous energy and dynamism that needs to be experienced by every fan of comic books."-SyFy Wire

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CRITICAL ROLE: TALES OF EXANDRIA #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210233

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) CoupleofKooks (CA) Helen Mask

Leylas Kryn, the Bright Queen of the Kryn Dynasty, has spent multiple lives in pursuit of assembling the Luxon. With her eternal lover Quana at her side, she will stop at nothing to use its otherworldly power to bring a Golden Age to the peoples under her rule. So when what might be the final piece of the Luxon appears nearby, Leylas sends Quana to collect it . . . with consequences that may threaten the entire Dynasty!

Critical Role Game Master Matthew Mercer joins Eisner Award-winning writer Darcy van Poelgeest (Little Bird)!

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DEAD DOGS BITE #1 (OF 4) CVR A BOSS (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEAD DOGS BITE #1 (OF 4) CVR B BERTRAM (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210237

(W) Tyler Boss (A) Tyler Boss (CA) Ian Bertram

Cormac Guffin has gone missing. It's been three days and no one has seen hide nor hair of her. The police have nothing, and the townsfolk are acting more like a funeral procession than a search party. If Cormac has any hope of being found, it rests on the slouching shoulders of her best friend Joe. Joe will need her wits about her though, because, like any story worth hearing, nothing is what it seems.

From award-winning cartoonist Tyler Boss (4 Kids Walk into a Bank) comes the story of a riddle wrapped in an enigma wrapped in a candy wrapper.

o From award-winning cartoonist Tyler Boss (4 Kids Walk into a Bank)

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $4.99

GOD OF WAR FALLEN GOD #1 (OF 4) (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210238

(W) Chris Roberson (A) Tony Parker (CA) Dave Rapoza

Can a man ever be free of his past? Can the tides of time ever wash away the bloody sands of sin? Or do transpired trespasses permanently and inescapably stain one's soul? After conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena, Kratos believes himself to be finally free from his bondage. He sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable-himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites madness.

*An all-new tale, set between the events of God of War III and God of War (2018)!

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DRAGON AGE DARK FORTRESS #1 (OF 3)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210240

(W) Nunzio Defilippis, Christina Weir (A) Fernando Heinz Furukawa (CA) Sachin Teng

The next chapter in the world of BioWare's award-winning dark fantasy RPG begins here!

Deep within enemy territory, the warrior-legend Fenris and a fearless team of Inquisition agents prepare to assault a fortress said to be unbreakable in a bid to prevent the unthinkable from being unleashed.

o The continuation of Dragon Age: Blue Wraith!

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LADY BALTIMORE WITCH QUEENS #1 (OF 5) (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210241

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A) Bridgit Connell (CA) Abigail Larson

Once she was Sofia Valk, living in a village overrun by evil. In time she became Lord Baltimore's most trusted ally. Now, more than a decade after his death, Europe has erupted with the early battles of World War 2 and dark forces are rising again. With witches, vampires, and Nazis on the march, Sofia must embrace the title of Lady Baltimore! But can she fight monsters without becoming a monster herself? Horror genius writing team Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden reunite, with stellar art by Bridgit Connell and colors by Michelle Madsen as they return readers to the world of Baltimore.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

YOUNG HELLBOY THE HIDDEN LAND #2 (OF 4) CVR A SMITH

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210243

(W) Mike Mignola, Tim Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Matt Smith

After meeting a missing adventurer and being taken in by the island's Ohnar people, Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm delve deeper into the strange island's mysteries. Exploring a previous civilization's ruins reveals more about local history . . . and grabs the attention of some gruesome foes!

Young Hellboy's adventure continues, from Mike Mignola with writer Tom Sniegoski, artist Craig Rousseau, and colorist Dave Stewart!

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

YOUNG HELLBOY THE HIDDEN LAND #2 (OF 4) CVR B ARAGNO

DARK HORSE COMICS

HELLBOY AND THE BPRD 1952-1954 HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210245

(W) Mike Mignola, Scott Allie (A) Duncan Fegredo, Ben Stenbeck, Christopher Mitten (A/CA) Adam Hughes

From his very first official case in 1952, tracking down a mad scientist in Brazil, Hellboy moved straight on to punching monsters across the globe. Revisit those very first adventures with Hellboy and the team that made him the agent he is with this new collection, featuring cases from 1952, 1953, and 1954!

Featuring the work of Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Chris Roberson, Ben Stenbeck, Stephen Green, Dave Stewart, and many other powerhouse creators, and including a bonus sketchbook section, this new hardcover is a gorgeous addition to any Hellboy library.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $39.99

FEAR CASE #2 (OF 4) CVR A JENKINS

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210246

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Tyler Jenkins

After witnessing a bizarre murder party in a suburban swimming pool, federal agents Winters and Mitchum continue their hunt for the mysterious horror box known as the "Fear Case," that plagues those whoever foolishly decide to open it.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FEAR CASE #2 (OF 4) CVR B CAMPBELL

DARK HORSE COMICS

CRIMSON FLOWER #3 (OF 4) CVR A LESNIEWSKI

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210250

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Matt Lesniewski

After taking down four assassins she met at a Russian dive bar, Rodion continues her hunt for her father's murderer and comes face-to-face with perhaps the ultimate killer who may have the answers!

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CRIMSON FLOWER #3 (OF 4) CVR B SAUVAGE

DARK HORSE COMICS

ETHER LIBRARY EDITION HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210252

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) David Rubin

From New York Times bestselling Mind MGMT creator MATT KINDT and Black Hammer's DAVID RUB N comes an interdimensional, genre-bending, sci-fi, fantasy, mystery adventure!

Interdimensional explorer Boone Dias, a brilliant scientist from Earth, enters the magical world of Ether and stumbles onto a great responsibility that takes him through the center of volcanoes, deserts full of living mummies and sphinxes, and a bizarre fairy forest-all leading toward a final climactic battle for the fate of both worlds.

Collecting every issue of Ether in deluxe, oversized hardcover edition, along with every cover and all published bonus content.

o Pinups by Gabriel Walta, Kevin Nowlan, Paul Azaceta, and more!

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $59.99

BLACK HAMMER VISIONS #2 (OF 8) CVR A KOLINS

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210253

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Scott Kolins

DC superstar Geoff Johns joins the Hammerverse with this creepy tale about a young boy who flees a kidnapper only to find himself trapped in the Cabin of Horrors and face-to-face with the mysterious Madame Dragonfly.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLACK HAMMER VISIONS #2 (OF 8) CVR B JONES & CRABTREE

DARK HORSE COMICS

BLACK HAMMER VISIONS #2 (OF 8) CVR C MANDRAKE

DARK HORSE COMICS

BLACK HAMMER 45 WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN190284

(W) Ray Fawkes (A/CA) Matt Kindt

From the world of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series comes a gripping World War II action-adventure tale! During the Golden Age of superheroes, an elite Air Force crew called the Black Hammer Squadron bands together to combat the Nazis, a host of occult threats, and their ultimate aerial warrior the Ghost Hunter. This volume collects Black Hammer '45 #1-#4 from the all-star creative team of Ray Fawkes, Jeff Lemire, Matt Kindt, and Sharlene Kindt, as well as a sketchbook section.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2019

SRP: $17.99

BARBALIEN RED PLANET #5 (OF 5) CVR A WALTA

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210264

(W) Tate Brombal, Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

In this blood-chilling finale, the martian hero Barbalien faces age-old hatred from Mars and Earth as he clashes with the bounty hunter after his head-and tensions finally boil over between his two lives as a police officer and hero, leaving the young man he's come to love in the dangerous crossfire of an inevitable riot.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BARBALIEN RED PLANET #5 (OF 5) CVR B ROBLES

DARK HORSE COMICS

INVISIBLE KINGDOM TP VOL 03 IN OTHER WORLDS (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210266

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Christian Ward

The Eisner Award winning series concludes! Just when the crew of the Sundog thought they'd made it through the most dangerous edge of space-they are taken by a faction of mysterious new Nones to an even further and more deadly place: The Point of No Return. As revolution looms, these Siblings of Rebirth have an unthinkable mission to carry out, and they can't do it without Vess . . . or with Grix in the picture. But who can be trusted? And will Vess choose destruction . . . or love?

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $19.99

TRUE LIVES FABULOUS KILLJOYS NATIONAL ANTHEM #6 (OF 6) CVR A

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210269

(W) Gerard Way, Shaun Simon (A/CA) Leonardo Romero

The re-assembled Killjoys crew finally enter New York City and come face-to-face with their enemies and their past for a final showdown with reality and their lives in the balance.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TRUE LIVES FABULOUS KILLJOYS NATIONAL ANTHEM #6 (OF 6) CVR B

DARK HORSE COMICS

TRUE LIVES FABULOUS KILLJOYS NATIONAL ANTHEM #6 (OF 6) CVR C

DARK HORSE COMICS

NEIL GAIMAN LIBRARY EDITION HC VOL 03

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210276

(W) Neil Gaiman (A) Michael Zulli, Mark Buckingham, John Bolton, Colleen Doran (CA) F?bio Moon

A not-so-evil queen is terrified of her monstrous stepdaughter and determined to repel this creature and save her kingdom. Incarnations of the months of the year sit around a campfire sharing stories as a professor recounts a Narnian childhood and the apocalypse unfolds in two stories and two poems. An adjustor who sets up shop in Innsmouth only to discover that the world may be ending and that the instrument of destruction is a werewolf. And creatures of the night are not as they seem as they elude mysterious dangers.

Collects the full graphic novels Snow Glass Apples, The Problem of Susan, Only the End of the World Again, and Creatures of the Night.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $49.99

NEIL GAIMAN NORSE MYTHOLOGY #6 CVR A RUSSELL

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210277

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) David Rubin, Jill Thompson (A/CA) P. Craig Russell

In disguise as Freya, Thor takes her place in a most unusual wedding feast with a vile ogre king-and with Loki's help, maybe he can come out on top, retrieve his mighty hammer, and put an end to the whole sordid ordeal in his own characteristically violent fashion.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

NEIL GAIMAN NORSE MYTHOLOGY #6 CVR B MACK

DARK HORSE COMICS

STRANGER THINGS TP VOL 04 SCIENCE CAMP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210282

(W) Jody Houser (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Viktor Kalachev

Dustin arrives at Camp Know Where to navigate the new social hierarchy without the support of his Hawkins adventuring party. While also facing nerdy bullies, a new menace haunts the young scientists and camp counselors. A mysterious figure with sinister intent arrives to disrupt the serene woodland scene. When camp counselors start to disappear, the solution won't take rocket science, but Dustin will have to get on the same wavelength with Suzie and the other campers before tensions reach a boiling point.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $19.99

MINECRAFT TP VOL 02 WITHER WITHOUT YOU

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210283

(W) Kristen Gudsnuk (A/CA) Kristen Gudsnuk

After saving their mentor from the belly of a wither, twin monster hunters turn their sights on solving the mystery of their new friend's curse and set off a chain of events leading to the zombie apocalypse!

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $10.99

WITCHER TP VOL 05 FADING MEMORIES (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210285

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A) Amad Mir (CA) Evan Cagle

Based on the hit games by CD Projekt Red!

As Geralt explores new career possibilities, he re- ceives a request from the mayoress of Towitz-a small town where children are being kidnapped by Foglets. Upon accepting the work, Geralt's thrust into the mysterious past of a mourning mother and her now abducted son. Caught between the townsfolks' recollections of the kidnapping and a slew of disturbing visions, Geralt must face the approaching danger with his own intuition.

Created in close collaboration with the studio behind the games! Collects issues #1-#4 of the Dark Horse Comics series The Witcher: Fading Memories.

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $19.99

BLACK GHOST TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210295

(W) Monica Gallagher, Alex Segura (A) George Kambadais (CA) Greg Smallwood

From Alex Segura (Silent City) and Monica Gallagher comes a new original graphic novel about corruption and justice.

Meet Lara Dominguez-a troubled Creighton cops reporter obsessed with the city's debonair vigilante-the Black Ghost. With the help of a mysterious cyber-informant named LONE, Lara' inched closer to uncovering the Ghost's identity. But as she searched for the breakthrough story she desperately needs, Lara will have to navigate the corruption of her city, the uncertainties of virtue, and her own personal demons. Will she have the strength to be part of the solution-or will she become the problem?

Collects the original graphic novel The Black Ghost in print for the first time.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $19.99

ART OF SAMURAI SHOWDOWN HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210296

(W) SNK

A glorious hardcover tome collecting concept art and creator commentary from the development of the newest entry in the Samurai Shodown saga.

Since 1993, SNK has rocked the fighting-game world with the visceral combat, iconic characters, and dynamic settings of Samurai Shodown! Now, The Art of Samurai Shodown offers unique insights into the making of the long-awaited revival of the classic fighting franchise. This large-format volume contains nearly 700 documents and illustrations that were used to create the blockbuster game, showcasing this latest episode in thrilling hyper-detail!

Dark Horse Books and SNK welcome you to explore this beautiful and dangerous world with this striking, in-depth look at the game that embodies the samurai spirit!

o All original character designs, weapons, costumes, and backgrounds from Samurai Showdown!

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $39.99

AVATAR THE NEXT SHADOW #3 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210297

(W) Jeremy Barlow (A) Josh Hood (CA) Guilherme Balbi

Jake Sully has been defeated, and a new leader is declared. Traditions are betrayed and further the divide between members of the Omatikaya. With poison running through Jake's veins, fear and pains of the past manifest as he comes face to face with a familiar foe.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

OVERWATCH TRACER LONDON CALLING #4 CVR A BENGAL

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210299

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Babs Tarr (CA) Bengal

Tracer struggles to plan her next move after a friend patches up her chronal accelerator. In the Underworld, an assassination attempt is made on Kace, further fueling the omnic rebellion. Acclaimed Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer, X-23) and kinetic artist Babs Tarr (Batgirl, Motor Crush) tell a Tracer tale in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

OVERWATCH TRACER LONDON CALLING #4 CVR B BARTEL

DARK HORSE COMICS

RESIDENT ALIEN YOUR RIDES HERE #5 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210303

(W) Peter Hogan (A/CA) Steve Parkhouse

After one of his nurse's lives is mysteriously threatened, Dr. Harry-a lonely alien explorer stranded on earth-finds himself at a frustrating dead end. He discovers a renewed sense of purpose when he joins Patience residents in a search for a missing child, while a determined federal agent gets closer to exposing Harry!

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SHAOLIN COWBOY WHO`LL STOP THE REIGN TP (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210305

(W) Geof Darrow (A/CA) Geof Darrow

Who doesn't like Surf and Turf? Well, what do you do when Surf and Turf doesn't like YOU?????????

The Eisner Award-losing and winning, drawing-room talkfest The Shaolin Cowboy returns and will try to answer those questions as the titular hero of the series finds that his road to hell is paved not with good intentions but old nemeses hellbent on bloody revenge . . . AGAIN!!!!

He fought an army of the shambling dead, but can the Shaolin Cowboy survive a sinister desert town filled with guns, prostitutes, and white supremacists, all run by a crustaceous mafia?

Collects Shaolin Cowboy: Who'll Stop the Reign #1-4.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $19.99

EMPOWERED OMNIBUS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210306

(W) Adam Warren (A/CA) Adam Warren

Sexy? Aye! Superhero? Affirmative! Comedy? Yea, verily!

Adam Warren's critically acclaimed Empowered shakes the foundations of the heavens as "one of the great modern superhero comics" (View From the Gutters) that's "laugh-out-loud funny" (Comics Worth Reading) while remarkably generating "genuinely affecting emotion" (Library Journal). Might such a miraculous melange portend "a fantastically rendered book on every conceivable level" (Comic Book Resources)? Certainement! An astonishing 674 pages collecting Empowered volumes 4, 5, and 6.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $39.99

FINDER CHASE THE LADY TP (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210308

(W) Carla Speed McNeil (A/CA) Carla Speed McNeil

Rachel Grosvenor doesn't have time to celebrate her recent Llaverac clan victories, as every win seems come with a price. Her new title comes with too many responsibilities, her new home comes with too many expenses, and the Ascians who have adopted her fill her house with complications. Could Jaeger's return be enough to quell the storm that's brewing?

o Finder returns with a riveting, full-color arc from McNeil and Lee and includes unpublished chapters!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $24.99

EC ARCHIVES TALES FROM CRYPT TP VOL 01 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210309

(W) Al Feldstein, Gardner Fox, Johnny Craig, Ivan Klapper, Various (A) Various (CA) Al Feldstein

As any fan of comics knows, EC Comics still represent the best of golden age writing and artwork. Now, Dark Horse Books is proud to bring you the very first issues of EC's Tales from the Crypt, featuring the amazing artistic talents of Johnny Craig, Al Feldstein, George Roussos, Wally Wood, Harvey Kurtzman, Graham Ingels, and Jack Kamen!

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $19.99

RENEGADE RULE TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210318

(W) Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein (A/CA) Sam Beck

The Manhattan Mist have beaten the odds to land themselves in the national championships for Renegade Rule, one of the hottest virtual reality games in existence. But they're in for competition fiercer than they ever imagined, and one team member's entire future could be at stake. Four queer female friends will have to play harder than ever against self-doubt, infighting, romantic distraction, and a slew of other world-class teams if they hope to become champions.

From Ignatz-nominated writer Ben Kahn, debut author Rachel Silverstein, and artist Sam Beck is a celebration of friendship, competition, queer identity, and the insane things we do for the things and people we love.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $19.99

BREATH OF BONES A TALE OF GOLEM TP (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210319

(W) Steve Niles, Matt Santoro (A/CA) Dave Wachter

A British plane crashes down in a Jewish village, sparking a Nazi invasion. Using clay and mud from the river, the villagers bring to life a giant monster to battle for their freedom and future.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $19.99

GOBLIN TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210326

(W) Eric Grissom (A/CA) Will Perkins

A young, headstrong goblin embarks on a wild journey of danger, loss, self-discovery, and sacrifice in this new graphic novel adventure.

One fateful night, a sinister human warrior raids the home of the young goblin Rikt and leaves him orphaned. Angry and alone, Rikt vows to avenge the death of his parents and seeks a way to destroy the man who did this. He finds aid from unlikely allies throughout his journey and learns of a secret power hidden in the heart of the First Tree. Will Rikt survive the trials that await him on his perilous journey to the First Tree? And is Rikt truly prepared for what he may find there?

o From the Gregory Suicide creative team!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $14.99

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210339

(W) Sumito Oowara (A/CA) Sumito Oowara

Asakusa loves to design worlds. Mizusaki loves to animate. Kanamori loves to make money! And at Shibahama High, they call them Eizouken-a three-girl club determined to produce their own spectacular science fiction anime! But with no budget from their school and a leaky warehouse for a studio, Eizouken is going to have to work hard and use their imagination . . . the one thing they've got plenty of!

Asakusa wants to create "the greatest world" in anime through her imaginative images . . . but there's so much more to a world than pictures, so now the Eizouken trio has become a quartet as their newest recruit, Doumeki, sole member of Shibahama High's Sound Club, leads them on a new adventure into the wild to harvest ambient audio! And even as Kanamori tries to find a route for them through the minefield of social media, Mizusaki and Asakusa are going to have to meet the fans in person at a local convention . . .

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $12.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 NIGHT CITY GANG TYGER CLAWS PUZZLE

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN210342

Members of the Night City gang Tyger Claws are recognizable by their luminous Asian tattoos, fast street bikes, katanas, and tantos. These are all on display in the gorgeous artwork of our new Cyberpunk 2077 puzzle.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $19.99