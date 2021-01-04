Dark Horse Has Curt Pires' Signed Jock Bookplates For Youth FOC

Arriving in print in April 2021, Dark Horse Comics' Youth Volume 1 collects issues #1-#4 of the ComiXology Originals superfiction comic book series written by Olympia co-creators Curt Pires with art by Alex Diotto, coloured by Dee Cunniffe, and lettered by Micah Myers. A sequel to Youth is underway and the comic series is in development as an original TV show with Amazon Studios.

Retailers who order five copies of Youth collected edition by its Final Order Cut-off Date of today will receive five free bookplates (20 maximum) with original artwork designed by Jock and signed by Pires. We have yet to see the artwork but here's the cover.

Mark Simpson, better known as Jock, is the co-creator of The Losers and Wytches, and is known for his work on Batman, Green Arrow, Judge Dredd, Batwoman, Hellblazer and Wolverine. He was the principal Concept Designer on the 2000AD-based movie Dredd and continued his work with Dredd scriptwriter Alex Garland on Garland's next film, Ex Machina, working on the AI robot Ava.

YOUTH VOL 1

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC200283

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Alex Diotto

YOUTH is Larry Clark's Kids meets Chronicle. X-Men by way of Frank Ocean. It smashes together the violence of coming of age with the violence of the superhero narrative – as well as the beauty.

YOUTH is a coming of age story that tells the story of two queer teenagers as they run away from their lives in a bigoted small town, and attempt to make their way to California. Along the way their car breaks down and they join up with a group of fellow misfits on the road. Embarking together in a van travelling the country they party and attempt to find themselves. And then something happens . . . Collects the original digital series YOUTH #1-#4.In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $19.99