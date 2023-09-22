Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: alex maleev, Assassin's Apprentice, Borealis, brian bendis, December 2023, january 2024, Masterpiece, Solicits, star wars

Dark Horse's December 2023 Solicits… And January 2024 Solicits Too

Dark Horse has double the solicits for Assassin's Apprentice, Black Hammer, Borealis, Canary, Count Crowley. Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars and more.

Dark Horse Comics is doubling up on their December 2023 solicits with a number of January editions as well. So the new solicits see two issues of Assassin's Apprentice II, Black Hammer: The End, Borealis, Canary, Count Crowley. Cyberpunk 2077 XOXO, Drive Like Hell, MAsterpiece, Mortal Terror, Operation Sunshine, Quick Stops, Space Usagi, Star Wars High Republic Adventures Phase III. Stranger Things: The Voyage and Time Traveler Tales. Will there be anything left when it comes to January 2024's solicits and solicitations in a month's time?

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE II #1 CVR A STEINBAUER

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231164

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

Assassin's Apprentice starts its second chapter here! Spring comes to the Six Duchies, and with it, the fearsome menace of the Red-Ship Raiders. As the danger creeps ever closer to Buckkeep, Fitz is given his first true mission from Chade, to infiltrate the estate of a nobleman and look for any signs of treason. But an assassin's job is far from simple, and the fate of the realm may depend on if Fitz can take a life, or spare one instead.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE II #2 CVR A STEINBAUER

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231165

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

As Fitz continues to gather experience as he is developed into a useful tool for Chade and King Shrewd, he encounters a face from his past that sparks an unexpected feeling. The boy also discovers alarming news, to both Chade and him, about the fate of his father. All of the pieces are falling into place, and the stakes rise in this conclusion to part 1!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

BLACK HAMMER END #5 CVR A WARD

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231166

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Malachi Ward

As the story takes a turn, the secret origins of Colonel Weird and Anti-God begin to unfold and the war between universes explained in this essential story to the Black Hammer universe. Black Hammer: The End is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe; a six-issue event series by Jeff Lemire and Malachi Ward that pulls the Black Hammer world into crisis.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

BLACK HAMMER END #6 CVR A WARD

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231168

OCT231169 – BLACK HAMMER END #6 CVR B CROOK

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Malachi Ward

The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga returns in this series picking up immediately after the events of the hit Reborn series. Hammers collide as Lucy Weber once again takes the mantle of Black Hammer to face off against an evil version of the Hammer putting all of Spiral City in jeopardy.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

BOREALIS #1

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231170

(W) Mark Verheiden, Aaron Douglas (A / CA) Cliff Richards

From screenwriter Mark Verheiden (The Mask, Swamp Thing), writer/actor Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica, Hemlock Grove), and artist Cliff Richards (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Justice League) comes Borealis, a bone-chilling supernatural thriller! Winter nights last months, temperatures can hit seventy below, alcohol is illegal… and something mysterious is emerging on the remote ice. Welcome to the isolated Qinu, Alaska and a world of bad memories for State Trooper Silaluk "Sil" Osha. After thirteen years away from Qinu, Sil is pulled back to investigate a series of brutal murders, only to face a dark past… and her frightening connection to deadly legends.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

BOREALIS #2

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231171

(W) Mark Verheiden, Aaron Douglas (A / CA) Cliff Richards

Alaska State Trooper Silaluk "Sil" Osha's investigation into a series of gruesome slayings draws her deeper into darkness, as a shipment of illegal liquor lies shattered on the snow-along with its mobster smugglers, victims of a deadly force beyond understanding. With no clear suspect at hand, the local underworld arms up for retaliation, but while Sil'scase evidence holds no keys to the murderous mystery, there may be only one place Sil needs to look-into a mirror!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

CANARY #2 CVR A PANOSIAN

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231172

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Dan Panosian

In 1891 a mine collapsed into itself. What was the dark substance found 666 feet underground? Blending modern horror, historical fact, and Western lore, Scott Snyder and Dan Panosian have created a uniquely terrifying thriller with Canary. While the marshal's tragic past continues to reveal itself, he and Ed-Ed meet more of Canary's key figures, with one in particular that might forever change the course of Holt's investigation.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

CANARY #3 CVR A PANOSIAN

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231175

OCT231176 – CANARY #3 CVR B FOIL PANOSIAN

OCT231177 – CANARY #3 CVR C 10 COPY FRANCAVILLA

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Dan Panosian

All is revealed as Holt descends the mine to levels never before reached. The nightmarish truth of Canary is finally revealed in this finale. Don't miss the heart-stopping conclusion of this gruesome Old West tale. Blending modern horror, historical fact, and Western lore, Scott Snyder and Dan Panosian have created a uniquely terrifying thriller with Canary.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

COUNT CROWLEY MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #2 CVR A KETN

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231178

(W) David Dastmalchian (A / CA) Lukas Ketner

In spite of her rising popularity as a horror host, Jerri Bartman is trying to resurrect her career as a legit journalist. Meanwhile, a local scientist is trying to resurrect the dead through some less-than-ethical methods. One of these people is getting results and it sure isn't Jerri. Meanwhile a creepy spook in an old truck is handing out free Halloween disguises to children in Beloit. Remember, kids, never take candy (or a mask!) from strangers!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

COUNT CROWLEY MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #3 CVR A KETN

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231180

OCT231181 – COUNT CROWLEY MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #3 CVR B LOTA

(W) David Dastmalchian (A / CA) Lukas Ketner

The bodies are piling up… and some are just wandering off the slab! A bizarre escort service in Kansas City is giving a whole new meaning to "women of the night" as they build their staff with reanimated, volatile corpses. Meanwhile the creepy Boonville Spook is picking off kids one by one while Jerri struggles to get answers from Vincent Freights. Problem is… Vincent is losing his mind. No wonder she's in such a good mood.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

CRITICAL ROLE TALES OF EXANDRIA II ARTAGAN #1

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231182

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Aviv Or (CA) Toby Sharp

The powerful and mischievous Archfey Artagan, also knownas the Traveler, finally gets his day in court-which is the last thing he wanted. But since he's here, he's happy totell the Seelie and Unseelie courts how he's graced thematerial realms with his knowledge and mentorship. Butthere are witnesses who may have a different take, and the consequences could be dire. Writer Sam Maggs, artist Aviv Or, and colorist Cris Peterbring you a fabulous new story from the world of Exandria,created in consultation with the cast of Critical Role!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #3 CVR A REBELKA

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231183

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Jakub Rebelka

Every possibility plays out in Screw's head of the love that could be his. But for Kali and Dino, to love is to trust and with a payout on the line, only a fool would rush in.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #4 CVR A REBELKA

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231187

OCT231188 – CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #4 CVR B ALAN LOVE

OCT231189 – CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #4 CVR C TOMMASO

OCT231190 – CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #4 CVR D CHOW

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Jakub Rebelka

In Night City a lone Wolf stands no chance. After betraying the Maelstroms, Screw is at the mercy of Dino, with Kali as his star-crossed ally. With love and money on the line, can there be a happily ever after?

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

DRIVE LIKE HELL #3

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231191

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Alex Cormack

The road trip from hell continues, Bobby Ray and Dahlia cause enough mayhem to reach the ears of Heaven itself! A certain archangel wants his trumpet back, and he doesn't care if he has to turn a hundred hellbound cars into scrap to get it! But what about that car? Does it really deserve an eternity chauffeuring demons across Earth? Or is there another road out of this mess, with Bobby Ray at the wheel?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

DRIVE LIKE HELL #4

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231192

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Alex Cormack

It all comes down to this, as an unholy alliance of cops, demons, satanic bikers, and one corrupt preacher conspireto lure Bobby Ray and Dahlia into a trap that even the forces of Heaven can't save them from. Will our heroes ride off into the sunset, or will the sky turn red with blood as the seas boil away? Can Bobby Ray keep the pedal to the medal hard enough to outrun the apocalypse? Find out in the fastest, furiousest finale ever to hit the comic stands!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #4 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231193

OCT231194 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #4 CVR B SEELEY

OCT231195 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #4 CVR C HEPBURN FOIL

(W) Patton Oswalt, Tim Seeley, Jordan Blum (A) Christopher Mitten (CA) Scott Hepburn

The Alternates have gone through hell trying to solve the mystery of who is bringing Prestige, the interdimensional reality-altering drug, into their world. The answers they've uncovered have proven even deadlier than the drug itself, leaving our support group of recovering superheroes with more questions than answers. Who will live, who will die, and who will relapse? Also, what's up with Kid Curious, the child genius hero suffering from post-morality syndrome-is he the key to saving Twilight City… or destroying it? All will be revealed in the epic, mind-bending conclusion to the first Minor Threats spinoff series.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY #3 CVR A FEGREDO

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231196

OCT231197 – GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY #3 CVR B ADAMS

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Duncan Fegredo

Giant Robot Hellboy goes rogue, leaving both the island and the laboratory in explosive chaos! Inspired by Mignola's viral-hit pencil drawings from Mike Mignola: The Quarantine Sketchbook, Giant Robot Hellboy gets his own story in this 3-part miniseries from Mignola and longtime Hellboy artist Duncan Fegredo!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

HELLBOY WINTER SPECIAL YULE CAT ONESHOT #1 CVR A SMITH

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231198

OCT231199 – HELLBOY WINTER SPECIAL YULE CAT ONESHOT #1 CVR B MIGNOLA

(W) Matt Smith (A / CA) Matt Smith

Hellboy travels to Reykjavik, where children are disappearing and a giant beast has been spotted. Could it be the infamous Yule Cat of Icelandic lore? Fan-favorite Hellboy artist Matt Smith writes and draws this chilling wintery one-shot!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MASTERPIECE #1 CVR A MALEEV

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231200

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Alex Maleev

From the Eisner award-winning creators behind Daredevil and Scarlet comes an all-new crime comic epic! Emma is a brilliant and driven 16-year-old. She has paid for school with her next level inventions and is well-known for her funny and honest webcomics. Then, one day, one of the most famous billionaires on the planet confronts her with the truth about her world. Emma discovers she is the only daughter of two of the greatest, most charismatic master criminals of all time. The suavest, most liked criminals ever. The criminal's criminal. The ones that wrote the rulebook. There are movies about them starring the biggest movie stars. Her parents were the authors of the greatest casino robbery of all time, the greatest museum heist of all time, and they took the world's most famous billionaire for a cool billion… before they disappeared never to be seen or heard from again. Ghosts. Zero Preston is the greedy billionaire her parents brilliantly ripped off before they disappeared. He has been looking for payback for years. He finds Emma… who clearly does not have his money. Zero threatens Masterpiece into pulling a grand, impossible job against his corporate enemy. This "Master of the Universe" will have his satisfaction. Masterpiece fashions a crew of her peers and her parents' old associates to pull off one of the greatest heists of all time. Among the cast of characters comes the return of the legendary criminal The Paragon. A Robin Hood for our times. This exquisitely well-dressed, long con master criminal returns to his calling when faced with the truth behind the sinister corporate forces of Zero.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

MASTERPIECE #2 CVR A MALEEV

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231203

OCT231204 – MASTERPIECE #2 CVR B REYNOLDS

OCT231202 – MASTERPIECE #1 CVR C 10 COPY MOMOKO

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Alex Maleev

Emma is a brilliant young woman whose life was just turned upside down by a billionaire who says that her long lost parents were in fact very famous thieves. They took the world's most famous billionaire for a cool billion… before they disappeared never to be seen or heard from again. And now he wants revenge, from her. Follow Emma as she enters into the world her parents left behind and come face to face with the PARAGON. All this brought to life by the amazing brush of Alex Maleev.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE FORGE OF DESTINY #4 CVR A NUNEZ

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231205

OCT231206 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE FORGE OF DESTINY #4 CVR B FOWLER

OCT231207 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE FORGE OF DESTINY #4 CVR C OSSIO

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Eddie Nunez

A Battle for the Soul of Anwat Gar! As General Storm's soldiers close in on King Randor, He-Man and Teela make their stand against the evil polluting the heart of the island. But now that he wields the power of the Forge itself, can anything stop the Lord of Destruction? Prince Adam's first year as He-Man comes to an explosive conclusion!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MIDNITE SHOW #4 CVR A HURTT

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231210

OCT231211 – MIDNITE SHOW #4 CVR B LEIZ

OCT231209 – MIDNITE SHOW #3 CVR B JONES

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Brian Hurtt

The most awful monsters in the history of cinema have been unleashed on a small, unassuming town. Only Van Helsing and a group of terrified movie fans stand in their way. Before the night is out, though, one horror screen legend will ascend to the dreaded role of God of Monsters!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

MORTAL TERROR #2 CVR A BERGTING

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231212

(W) Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon (A / CA) Peter Bergting

A vampire-flipped Dracula in which mortality means life… and life means death. Vampires Jonathan Harker, Lucy Westenra, and Mina Murray live in underground London, trying to keep the undead city safe from the rumored mortals above who seek to give them life, only to kill them. The team makes an expedition above-ground to investigate an attack from the mortals, but there may already be a mortal infiltrating their undead city below!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

MORTAL TERROR #3 CVR A BERGTING

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231214

OCT231215 – MORTAL TERROR #3 CVR B STENBECK

(W) Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon (A / CA) Peter Bergting

A vampire-flipped Dracula in which mortality means life… and life means death. Vampires Jonathan Harker, Lucy Westenra, and Mina Murray live in underground London, trying to keep the undead city safe from the rumored mortals above who seek to give them life, only to kill them. The team makes an expedition above-ground to investigate an attack from the mortals, but there may already be a mortal infiltrating their undead city below!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #6 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231216

OCT231217 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #6 CVR B FOIL ROBLES

OCT231218 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #6 CVR C 10 ZONJIC

OCT231219 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #6 CVR D FOC JIMENEZ

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Nick Robles

Christopher discovers the history of Monsterkind, and through that learns that he isn't so alone in the world after all. That what he's experienced all his life is what many before him have also experienced. Maybe he's not going to cower and hide anymore. Maybe he needs to fight back! Not only for himself and his friends, but for all those who came before them and lost their lives.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

OPERATION SUNSHINE #3 CVR A RUBIN

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231220

(W) Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks (A / CA) David Rubin

From the New York Times-bestselling hosts of the hit The Last Podcast on the Left and Black Hammer's David Rubin comes this all-new humorous, horror, and action-packed comic book series that's Near Dark meets Ocean's Eleven. Hex and Steve head to an underground vampire market to meet a street-smart creature who gives them advice about their hunt for the magical relic that can cure them of their monstrousness.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

OPERATION SUNSHINE #4 CVR A RUBIN

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231223

OCT231224 – OPERATION SUNSHINE #4 CVR B FABRY

OCT231225 – OPERATION SUNSHINE #4 CVR C CROOK

(W) Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks (A / CA) David Rubin

Young vampires and monster-killing mercenaries decide to join forces to stop the army of ancient vampires and put an end to the plague of vampirism once and for all.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

QUICK STOPS 2 #2 CVR A RAAFAT

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231226

(W) Kevin Smith (A / CA) Ahmed Raafat

Kevin Smith delves deeper into the salacious and sexy secret origin of Mooby the Golden Calf! When betrayal releases a bull in the metaphorical china shop of Nancy Goldruff's marriage and burgeoning book deal, the unscrupulous Lyndsey Montigrave double crosses the young creator, setting in motion an udderly dangerous consequence!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

QUICK STOPS 2 #3 CVR A RAAFAT

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231228

OCT231229 – QUICK STOPS 2 #3 CVR B REIHILL

(W) Kevin Smith (A / CA) Ahmed Raafat

The secret origin of Mooby reaches a murderously mind-blowing, blood-fueled conclusion in the penultimate chapter! Kevin Smith brings the barbaric and tawdry tale of Nancy Goldruff and the birth of the Askewniverse's iconic golden calf closer to its unpredictable ending!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SAINT JOHN #4 CVR A SCHKADE

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231230

OCT231231 – SAINT JOHN #4 CVR B DEL DUCA

(W) Dan Schkade, Brennan Wagner, Portland Gear (A / CA) Dan Schkade

After a year of natural disasters and personal conflict, the city of Portland comes together to celebrate Pride-but there's danger brewing amidst the flags and floats, and it's down to Tori and Saint John to root it out before it's too late. A distinctly PDX miniseries from Eisner-nominated cartoonist Dan Schkade and Portland native creator Brennan Wagner, produced with-and featuring the fashion of-Portland Gear.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SPACE USAGI DEATH & HONOR #2 CVR A BOO

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231232

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Emi Fujii (CA) Sweeney Boo

The rabbit ronin's classic adventure in space-now in color! In the wake of their lord's death, the Shirohioshi clan attempts to put itself back together. Facing down the might of the Kajitori and with the traitorous Lord Matabe hunting them down, Usagi will need to find allies-fast-to keep Prince Kiyoshi, now Lord Shirohoshi, and the clan's secrets safe.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SPACE USAGI DEATH & HONOR #3 CVR A BOO

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231234

OCT231235 – SPACE USAGI DEATH & HONOR #3 CVR C 10 COPY MEYER

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Emi Fujii (CA) Sweeney Boo

The rabbit ronin's classic adventure in space-now in color! After narrowly escaping the Kajitori, Usagi and Kiyoshi find themselves crashing onto a planet in the Mino system. In a fortuitous turn of events, the duo makes contact with Princess Masaya of the Mino clan and her entourage. With more fighters-but twice the royalty to protect-Usagi will need to be on the top of his game if the Shirohoshi and Mino clans have a chance to rebuild.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #1 CVR A TOLIBA

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231236

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

"Out here at the edge of the war… death surrounds us." It has been one year since the fall of Starlight. Padawan Lula Talisola and many others are missing and presumed dead. At the Almohaj Cantina, a Republican Outpost on the planet of Eriadu, Zeen mourns… and waits. When an intriguing transmission is received from Tartak Vil, a warlord on the remote moon of Bracront, Zeen, Qort, and a void-contemplating droid named 5AG3 must venture once more into hyperspace to repair their fractured team and, perhaps, the galaxy.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #2 CVR A TOLIBA

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231238

OCT231239 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #2 CVR B TOLIBA

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

An angry mob of impoverished and destitute refugees have incited a fierce riot outside the mighty fortress on Bracrontas Zeen, Qort, and 5A-G3 infiltrate the stronghold to face the mysterious warlord Tartak, who may hold the key to finding more survivors of the Fall of Starlight Beacon. But the trio of heroes are sure to find more than they bargained for, as they try to piece together the events of the past year. Could any of their friends have survived the tragedy?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #12 (OF 12) CVR A MARANGON

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231240

OCT231241 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #12 (OF 12) CVR B NORD

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Lucas Marangon

The Battle of Endor as you've never seen it before! It could be the Rebel Alliance's moment of triumph, or the hour of their final destruction! The heroes of the Rebellion race to destroy the Emperor's second Death Star, but for engineer Evans Basch, it's a race just to survive! Assigned a key role in the rebel fleet, it'll take all of Basch's skill, and a dash or two of luck, to keep his ships in one piece. May the Force be with him! The action comes to an epic conclusion at the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #2 CVR A ASPINALL

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231242

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Todor Hristov (CA) Marc Aspinall

A storm descends upon The Persephone as people continue to disappear. Captain Jacoby and his crew confront the mysterious Doctor and her team, but soon learn that the Russians might not be the most dangerous thing on their ship.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #3 CVR A ASPINALL

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231246

OCT231247 – STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #3 CVR B CHATER

OCT231248 – STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #3 CVR C VALERIO

OCT231245 – STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #2 CVR D HRISTOV

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Todor Hristov (CA) Marc Aspinall

Captain Jacoby and what's left of his crew go on the hunt, determined to kill the monster aboard The Persephone. Suddenly, the ships' navigation system goes haywire, veering off course, the crew runs the risk of being lost at sea even as they fight for their lives.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

STRANGER THINGS VOYAGE #3 CVR D HRISTOV

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231249

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Todor Hristov

Captain Jacoby and what's left of his crew go on the hunt, determined to kill the monster aboard The Persephone. Suddenly, the ships' navigation system goes haywire, veering off course, the crew runs the risk of being lost at sea even as they fight for their lives.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SUBGENRE #4 CVR A TORRES

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231250

OCT231251 – SUBGENRE #4 CVR B WARD

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Wilfredo Torres

Caught between multiple universes of sword and sorcery, a high-tech cyberpunk dystopia, 1970s film noir, and more; our hero is determined to solve the mystery of his own insane existence. Subgenre is the latest release from Flux House Books, a new boutique imprint that will feature the writing (and sometimes) art of acclaimed comics creator Matt Kindt, with crime, science fiction, horror, and humor stories, all told and presented in startling and untraditional ways.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

TEAR US APART #4

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231252

(W) Jay Baruchel (A / CA) Alessandro Micelli

Boy and Girl make a last stand, with the Paternoster and his murderer-army descending on their new home. It's all-out war as Boy and Girl push their killing skills to the max. But two teenagers against a phalanx of assassins and CIA goons. Not great odds. Will they survive? You've gotta buy the issue to find out!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

TIME TRAVELER TALES #1

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231253

(W) Dave Scheidt (A) Kicking Shoes (CA) Wendi Chen

Oliver has a problem-a time travel problem. Some mysterious force keeps throwing him through time, and this time he's in the Wild West, rescuing… circus animals? But as crazy as that is, it's only the beginning of his adventure. Content creator and internet superstar Karl Jacobs debuts his new all-ages comics series, inspired his popular Minecraft stories on Tales from the SMP, created in collaboration with writer David Scheidt, artists Kicking Shoes, and letterer Joamette Gil.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

TIME TRAVELER TALES #2

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231254

(W) Dave Scheidt (A) Kicking Shoes (CA) Wendi Chen

Oliver has been tumbling through time-connected somehow to a peculiar pocket watch and a hoodedstranger-and now he's in Victorian London! With the aid ofa rag-tag team of street urchins, Oliver seeks to take hold of his destiny… while helping some of his new friends do the same.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #4 CVR A REREKINA

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231255

OCT231256 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #4 CVR B FIOR

OCT231257 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #4 CVR C KIPIN

OCT231258 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #4 CVR D SMITH

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Natalia Rerekina

Both sides ache for vengeance, making neutrality the same as enmity. There is no lesser evil for Geralt, making him a target. One way or another, the conflict must come to its violent end.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

ART OF DEAD ISLAND 2 HC

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231265

(W) Alex Calvin

I Love HELL-A! This gory volume is dripping with insights showing just how the video game world of Dead Island 2 came to life! Featuring never before seen concept art on each of the Slayers, their gear and weapons, the ruined and iconic streets of post-outbreak Los Angeles, and the shambling hordes of dangerous undead that call them home! Also, this book showcases insights from the creators of the game, with captions and text written by Alex Calvin (Runescape: The First 20 Years).

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

ART OF SUPER7 HC

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231266

(W) Super7

Join us as we explore each of these obsessions through the creative offerings of one of the premier design houses of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys, and apparel.

The Art of Super7 explores the art, design, and packaging of official product collections that include G.I. Joe, Disney, Universal Monsters, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Thundercats, Transformers, and Peanuts, in addition to music legends Motorhead, Misfits, Beastie Boys, Ghost, O.D.B., as well as Super7's own in-house creations and many, many more. This oversized, 216-page hardcover art book is a celebration of the youthful obsession, nostalgia, and visual innovation of Super7.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

ART OF SYSTEM SHOCK HC

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231267

(W) Robb Waters

When a powerful artificial intelligence named SHODAN is liberated of her ethical constraints, the inhabitants of the Citadel space station are rapidly corrupted into bloodthirsty cyborgs and mutants and placed under her control. It's up to a resourceful rogue hacker to traverse the station level by level, battling the monstrous crew and computer-controlled robots before ultimately facing down with the AI herself! Now fans of the groundbreaking cyber-action shooter can explore the development of the lovingly recreated System Shock in intricate detail-including art of Citadel Station's mysterious interiors, vile enemies, clever props, and much more. Nightdive Studios and Dark Horse Books invite readers to relive the unforgettable experience of the classic game, remade with enormous care for a new generation. Celebrate the return to Citadel Station with The Art of System Shock.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

BLOOD OATH TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231268

(W) Alex Segura (A) Rob Hart, Joe Eisma, Hilary Jenkins

1927. New York. The peak of Prohibition. Hazel Crenshaw just wants to be left alone, to tend to her farm, to care for her younger sister, and to run her business. But her business is inescapably tangled up with the New York gangs that will eventually coalesce into the mafia, and a new, unknown partner. When the Crenshaw farm is attacked, Hazel must not only defend her home, she must cope with the realization that her flirtation with the other side of the law might also put her in the crosshairs of something else-something much more sinister. Collects Blood Oath #1-5.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

CAT GAMER TP VOL 04

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231269

(W) Wataru Nadatani (A / CA) Wataru Nadatani

Just when office worker Riko Kozakura is beginning to rank up her Pet Owner skill from Beginner to Intermediate, another cat joins the household! Kozakura's handled her one cat, Musubi, well, but with twice the feline antics she'll have her hands full-and more XP to grind! Ready Player 3: A New Furry Friend Joins the Fray! "Leveling up" in skills, surprises, and adventures extends to real life, as Riko discovers what it's like living with cats!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

DEN HC VOL 03 CHILDREN OF FIRE (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231270

(W) Richard Corben (A / CA) Richard Corben

Aliens flee their planet after a monster attack and crash-land near a sorcerer's castle in Neverwhere. They must fight for survival and protect their egg and future kin at all costs from the many beasts, pirates, and other threats to their safety. This special edition collects the third volume of the long out-of-print Den, and also features bonus material, art pages restored by long-time Richard Corben collaborator José Villarrubia, re-lettered by Nate Piekos of Blambot, and an introduction by Matt Kindt, all presented in a gorgeous hardcover with a dust jacket.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

EC ARCHIVES VAULT OF HORROR TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231271

(W) Al Feldstein, Johnny Craig (A) Bill Gaines, Graham Ingels, Jack Davis (A / CA) Johnny Craig

EC Comics set the bar in the 1950s for their disturbing tales of terror, and this edition presents twenty-four shockers by comics legends Al Feldstein, William Gaines, Johnny Craig, Jack Davis, Graham Ingels, and features gorgeous digitally remastered color. Includes the Al Feldstein/Joe Orlando adaptation of the Ray Bradbury story "The Lake" and a foreword by bestselling horror author Jonathan Maberry. Collects The Vault of Horror issues #30-35.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

EERIE ARCHIVES TP VOL 04

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231272

(W) Bill Parente (A) Tony Williamsune, Tom Sutton, Frank Frazetta

Follow your Cousin Eerie on a funeral march through the haunted halls of comics history in Eerie Archives Volume 4! Join an all-star lineup of comics creators-Archie Goodwin, Frank Frazetta, Reed Crandall, Tom Sutton-as they mine your nightmares for ghoulish gold. Includes the adaptations of "The Death of Halpin Frayser" by Ambrose Bierce and "The Fall of the House of Usher" by Edgar Allan Poe and a lengthy interview with legendary comics illustrator Al Williamson. Collects Eerie magazine issues #16-22.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

HELLSING DLX ED TP VOL 04 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231273

(W) Kohta Hirano (A) Kohta Hirano, Kohta Hirano

The manga that spawned the worldwide hit anime, Kohta Hirano's Hellsing returns in new editions with revised translations and new graphic design. Nazis sequestered for generations in South America have engineered an army of vampires in preparation for a war against the living. But the Protestant-helmed Hellsing Organization and the Iscariot Agency of the Catholic Church stand in their way. The rival factions' best hope against the armies of the undead is to join forces, but can the Holy Church ever align with a group that uses unholy creatures like Alucard, the mightiest vampire of all?

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

LONESOME HUNTERS WOLF CHILD TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231274

(W) Tyler Crook (A / CA) Tyler Crook

From Russ Manning Award-winning and Eisner-nominated Harrow County co-creator Tyler Crook comes this supernatural fantasy about loss, power, and destiny. Monster hunters Howard and Lupe are on their way to get rid of the powerful sword, but car trouble leaves them stranded in a small town that is being terrorized by a magical wolf and a mysterious child in a wolf mask. While waiting for car repairs, Lupe befriends the child and she and Howard are drawn into a war between the townspeople and the deadly beasts.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

MOEBIUS LIBRARY MAJOR HC

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231275

(W) Jean Giraud (A / CA) Jean Giraud

The Major is a psychedelic, sequential romp created by M bius between 1997 and 2009, following a production principle that embraces graphic spontaneity and improvisation. The lead character of this pseudo-story, Major Grubert, evolves in a humorous yet philosophical manner, echoing how M bius's creations are treated in the Inside M bius series. Join the Major on his last trip to the nebula of The Airtight Garage, where M bius rules as the playful Trickster of legend. What begins as a comical jaunt into unusually profound philosophical questions regarding the nature of existence, eventually winds up as a penetrating examination of the relationship between the author and his creation, the latter of whom must necessarily suffer at the heartless whim of his creator, despite the Major's passionate desire for real life-and even freedom-beyond these comics! Translated by Diana Schutz, with lettering by Adam Pruett.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

MURDER INC TP VOL 03 JAGGER ROSE

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231276

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From the creators of the Eisner Award-winning, bestselling Powers comes this brand-new world of historical crime fiction like you've never seen before. Discover a world in which the five families of organized crime never lost their stranglehold on the United States. Now, half the country is a smorgasbord of sex and sin ruled by loyalty and "family values" and the rest of the world looks on in awe, rage, or jealousy. Join us as newly "made" Valentine Gallo and Jagger Rose rise through the ranks of the notorious Bonavese family. No spoilers, but Jagger has already proven herself one of the greatest assassins of all time. And, uh, the Pope would like a word. Yeah, that Pope. Huh. Collects Murder Inc.: Jagger Rose #1-6.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES HC ZAPPED

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231277

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Luisa Russo (A / CA) Jesse Hamm

More and more custard pies and zombies are appearing seemingly out of thin air every day! The custard pies are pretty nice, but these zombies are becoming a real problem! It's almost like these Zombies are Automatically Produced, so Patrice, Nate, and Crazy Dave will have to get to the bottom of things before Neighborville is "Zapped" beyond recovery!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

RETROVERSE TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231278

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) John Bivens

After a wild, drunken party, 19-year-old Kacy wakes up in an alternate universe, one where she has been dead for thirteen years. She must navigate the heartbreaking waters of a world that seems to have turned out much better without her in it. And she must do so while wielding newly-discovered, terrifying abilities against alien horrors. Collects the five issue Retroverse series originally published on Comixology.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SHOOK A BLACK HORROR ANTHOLOGY TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231279

(W) Bradley Golden, Marcus Roberts, John Jennings (A) Alessio Nocerino (A / CA) Roberto Castro

In partnership with Second Sight Publishing, Dark Horse Comics is proud to present, Shook! A Black Horror Anthology. With over 200 pages of terrorizing material, the anthology is filled with stories from a range of award-winning Black writers and artists. Stemming from a love of Southern gothic horror, this anthology boasts a cadre of award winning or nominated writers representing awards such as the Will Eisner Awards, the Ringo Awards, the Hugo Awards, and is the largest collection of Glyph Comics Awards winners and nominees in a single publication. Including work by David Walker (Bitter Root, Black Panther Party), John Jennings (Kindred, The Blacker the Ink), Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia), and more!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

TAKIO TP

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231280

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From New York Times-bestselling writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Michael Avon Oeming comes this new collection of the adventure comic for all ages. Taki and Olivia are sisters in an adoptive family-and they're driving each other crazy! Every day, their overprotective mother makes them walk to school together, eat lunch together and play together-they can't get away from each other! But when a secret experiment goes catastrophically wrong, the squabbling siblings suddenly find that they have superpowers. They're the first actual superheroes in the entire world-and it is awesome! But are the girls ready to face the daunting challenges posed by their amazing new abilities? And is the rest of the world ready for real-life superheroes? Collects the original graphic novel Takio and its sequel miniseries.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

VAMPIRE HUNTER D TP VOL 30 GOLD FIEND PT 1&2

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231281

(W) Hideyuki Kikuchi (A / CA) Yoshitaka Amano

Marquis Verenis-he's a powerful Noble… he's in possession of antimatter technology… and he's three hundred million dalas in debt to Old El, the lender of last resort out on the Frontier! The vampire lord even put up his castle as collateral-but not a single collection agent dispatched by El has returned, so it's time to call in an outside consultant, named D! But the mooching Marquis isn't the only one who owes the financier big time and would rather kill Old El than pay up-and those debtors too mean deadly trouble ahead for D… even if they are only human!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #3 CVR C 10 ARMSTRONG

DARK HORSE PRH

OCT231261

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) Matthew Armstrong

The yokai, Yuki Onna, is on a rampage and attacks a gang of bandits who are searching for Usagi and Yukichi. She kills many of them, but comes face to face with their leader, Jei, the Blade of the Gods. Meanwhile, Usagi and Yukichi, suffering from the effects of the fight with Yuki Onna, are holed up in her small hut dreading her return!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MASS EFFECT GARRUS FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

OCT231282

An indispensable squadmate, this Turian will not shy away from doing what needs to be done for the good of the galaxy. After joining Commander Shepard to put a stop to Saren and the Reaper threat, Garrus Vakarian has proven himself to be a formidable ally and trustworthy companion. Standing at a total height of 9" tall, this PVC figure shows an incredible likeness to our favorite tactical genius sniper. Whether you need a confidant when you're frustrated with regulations or someone to do what is right even if it means getting their hands dirty, then you need your very own Garrus!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

MASS EFFECT LIARA FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

OCT231283

A "young" researcher who has spent the past fifty years of her life studying Prothean technology and culture, Dr. Liara T'Soni finds herself as a valuable ally, squadmate, and friend alongside Commander Shepard. Equipped with her trustworthy information drone, "Glyph," and ready to broker some valuable information, this PVC figure stands at total 8 1/2" tall and captures Liara's intelligent and strong willed demeanor. Bring this fan favorite, biotics skilled Asari home today!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

MASS EFFECT 8IN REAPER SOVEREIGN PVC SHIP REPLICA

DARK HORSE COMICS

OCT231284

Flagship of the rogue Spectre, Saren Arterius, Reaper Sovereign is an enormous, sentient dreadnought larger than any ship in the galaxy. Worshiped as the pinnacle of AI evolution and becoming the greatest threat to the galaxy, Commander Shepard and team will stop at nothing to put an end to this threat. Our highly detailed Reaper Sovereign replica captures the essence of this powerful Reaper ship in a free-standing 8-inch tall PVC statue.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

