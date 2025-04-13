Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Breakthrough, fence

Fence Breakthrough: Game Changer, From Boom Studios

C.S. Pacat and Johanna the Mad's Fence Breakthrough: Game Changer comic book, coming from Boom Studios in July 2025.

Article Summary Fence Breakthrough: Game Changer arrives July 2025 from C.S. Pacat and Johanna the Mad. Discover the saga!

Nicholas Cox's fencing journey continues in the elite battles at Kings Row. Rivalry and romance collide.

Fence series evolves from miniseries to graphic novels, now returning to serialization with new chapters.

C.S. Pacat and Johanna the Mad's beloved series delivers thrilling competition, fierce rivalries, and friendships.

Fence Breakthrough: Game Changer is a new Fence series from creators C.S. Pacat and Johanna the Mad with issue 1 coming from Boom Studios in July 2025. Fence focuses on Nicholas Cox, the illegitimate son of U.S. fencing Olympic champion Robert Coste, who aspires to become a fencing champion like his father. Despite being talented, he's roughly trained due to the hard conditions he grew up in. While at a competition, he's quickly beaten by the fencing prodigy Seiji Katayama and Nicholas vows to beat him. Managing to get into the elite boys school Kings Row on scholarship, Nicholas quickly finds out that Seiji is his roommate.

The comic book was first published by Boom Studios in 2017 from their Boom! Box imprint. The original mini-series jumped to an ongoing one, before switching to graphic novels in 2018, with the first graphic novel in 2020. However, in 2023, they switched back to serialisation with Fence: Redemption. They also span off two prose novels, by Sarah Rees Brennan.

Fence Vol. 1

Nicholas Cox is determined to prove himself in the world of competitive fencing, and earn his place alongside fencing legends like the dad he never knew, but things get more complicated when he's up against his golden-boy half-brother, as well as sullen fencing prodigy, Seiji Katayama. Nicholas, the illegitimate son of a retired fencing champion, is a scrappy fencing wunderkind, and dreams of getting the chance and the training to actually compete. After getting accepted to the prodigious Kings Row private school, Nicholas is thrust into a cut-throat world, and finds himself facing not only his golden-boy half-brother, but the unbeatable, mysterious Seiji Katayama… Through clashes, rivalries, and romance between teammates, Nicholas and the boys of Kings Row will discover there's much more to fencing than just foils and lunges. From acclaimed writer C.S. Pacat (The Captive Prince) and fan-favorite artist Johanna the Mad.

Fence Vol. 2

Tryouts are well underway at King's Row for a spot on the prodigious fencing team, and scrappy fencer Nicholas isn't sure he's going to make the grade in the face of surly upperclassmen, nearly impossibly odds, and his seemingly unstoppable roommate, the surly, sullen Seiji Katayama. It'll take more than sheer determination to overcome a challenge this big! From the superstar team of C.S. Pacat (The Captive Prince) and fan-favorite artist Johanna the Mad comes the second volume of this acclaimed, dynamic series.

Fence Vol. 3

From the superstar team of C.S. Pacat (The Captive Prince) and fan-favorite artist Johanna the Mad comes the third volume of this acclaimed, dynamic series.

Fence: Rivals

The GLAAD Award nominated series Fence returns as a graphic novel series as best-selling novelist C.S. Pacat (Captive Prince) and popular online sensation Johanna The Mad present the next all-new thrilling chapter of the Kings Row fencing team! Just as Nicholas, Seiji and the fencing team at the prodigious Kings Row private school seem to be coming together, a deadly rival from their past stands in their way once more. MacRobertson is the school that knocked Kings Row out of the State Championships last year — but unless Nicholas and Seiji can learn to work together as a team, their school is doomed once again! And maybe those two can learn to be something more than teammates too…

Fence: Rise

En Garde! Excitement is in the air as Nicholas and his friends celebrate their prestigious invitation to the Halverton Training Camp. But they soon find themselves pushed to their limits as they come face-to-face with the best teams in the country. Will a new addition to the opposing team help Nicholas awaken the fighting spirit he needs to prevail? And what will it mean for his friendship with Seiji? USA Today best-selling author C. S. Pacat (Captive Prince) and popular web cartoonist Johanna the Mad reunite for the next chapter in this fierce and heartfelt GLAAD Media Award-nominated series!

Fence: Redemption Vol. 6

THE COMPETITION HAS BEEN RESET… EN GARDE!

Return to the thrilling world of high-stakes, competitive fencing, with a brand new story featuring the beloved cast of characters from the original hit series.

Are Seiji and Jesse really through? The rumors around Halverton, the prestigious fencing training camp, have spread like wildfire, but it's not long before a mystery fencer arrives–one who may finally pose a threat to the #1 spot. Will Seiji's unquenchable quest for rivalry take Nicholas' place? Where will his loyalty lie?

And, when Seiji gets an up close and personal look into Nicholas' past and determination against adversity while preparing for the difficult road ahead and the State Championships, he'll have to confront a tempting thought… are they on… a date? New York Times and USA Today best-selling author C. S. Pacat (Dark Rise, Nightwing) and acclaimed cartoonist Johanna the Mad (Wynd) continue their winning streak with this on-point entry in the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series! Collects Fence: Redemption #1-4.

