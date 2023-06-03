Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Comics, dc, previews

Dark Knights of Steel #11 Preview: J'onn J'onzz Must Die!

Witness the ultimate throwdown in Dark Knights of Steel #11 as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman take on White Martians. Can hope triumph?

Ah, yes, we've arrived at the penultimate chapter of Dark Knights of Steel #11 – it's practically dripping with betrayal, bitterness, and a dash of hope! Will the Trinity – Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman – be able to mend their fragile alliance and save the planet from the White Martian threat? Or will they need a round of group therapy? Grab this steaming issue on Tuesday, June 6th, and find out for yourselves.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #11

DC Comics

0323DC187

0323DC188 – Dark Knights of Steel #11 Ejikure Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Yasmine Putri (CA) Dan Mora

The Trinity have united under a banner of hope as they go to war against the White Martian threat in this penultimate chapter! But how deep has the betrayal fractured the tentative alliance? Can bitter differences be set aside to save the planet?

In Shops: 6/6/2023

SRP: $3.99

