Darkseid Is? New Gods #2 & Challengers Of The Unknown #2 (Spoilers)

Darkseid Is Or Is Not? New Gods #2 & Challengers Of The Unknown #2 this week have different answers (Spoilers)

Article Summary Darkseid's fate explored in New Gods #2 and Challengers of the Unknown #2.

Ultivac, a sentient robot, questions its purpose post-Darkseid.

Scott Free faces family challenges and cosmic threats.

Is the mystery child linked to Darkseid's legacy?

This Wednesday sees the publication of New Gods #2 by Ram V and Evan Cagle, and Challengers Of The Unknown #2 by Christopher Cantwell and Sean Izaakse, from DC Comics, both focused on the fallout of the death of Darkseid in DC All In Special.

With, Ultivac, a sentient robot body that might have been a home for Darkseid's spirit in the event of his death, but is vacant of and without purpose. It's Talkie Toaster from Red Dwarf without any desire for muffin, or Rick Sanchez' butter passing robot after the butter has been passed… and with a mother complex.

While New Gods tries to skip past the mother, or at least Scott Free does, as it focuses on a mystery child… with Scott Free tasked to save him from being murdered by his step brother Orion… by Orion, even as Scott bids farewell to his wife and daughter.

Like he was ever going to get away with that.

Get out of that Mister Miracle. Ultivac continues to search for purpose…

The purpose of the mystery child is also up in the air, is part god, part character from Akira.

With the mystery child adding more mysteries, layer by layer… Is this Darkseid?

Because the empty robot seems to finds a certain presence of Darkseid…

Even as those on Apokalips look to the child for their old master.

Oh, Darkseid is. But is Darkseid the child, the robot or… Aquaman? Maybe we should also ask… who is Maxwell Lord, and what has he been up to?

"Pissing" is fine for DC Comics now, it seems though "shitting" is not. Always fun to see where the line is drawn and is redrawn.

