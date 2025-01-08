Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, DC All-In

Aquaman #1 Now In The Very Centre Of The DC Universe (Spoilers)

Aquaman #1 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms is now in the very centre of the DC Universe (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Aquaman #1 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms. Firstly it looks like DC Comics caught up with what Aquaman and Mera's baby is meant to look like in the current continuity…

As opposed to how DC Comics previewed the comic, as Bleeding Cool highlighted back in November.

From what I understand, it was not just a colouring error, the creative team got the Aquababy wrong, and the editorial team didn't notice or didn't realise themselves… not the first time that this kind of thing has happened with Aquaman. But given that this issue placed Aquaman at the very centre of DC All In, it might be worth keeping an eye. Bleeding Cool previously told you about the Fate of Atlantis…

So Aquaman is naturally concerned with the disappearance or destruction of Atlantis with all his family and follows the trail left in the wake… by heading to a satellite orbiting the Earth.

And finds a transportation gate going… somewhere.

Though it doesn't appear to be making a booming sound, but nevertheless…

It all ties together…

AQUAMAN #1 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

NEW POWERS, NEW MISSION…THE KING IS BACK, BABY! In the wake of Absolute Power, Arthur Curry's powers have evolved to powerful new heights, and this is one king ready to use them to kick some serious butt. Mammoth water-construct Kaijus have emerged from each of the seven seas, and only Aquaman's water-warping abilities can stop them–but not if they kill the good king in the process! Enter Dagon, Arthur's guide on the quest to unlock the secrets of the "blue." But what deadly secret awaits Arthur on his journey? It's an all-new era for Aquaman by acclaimed creators Jeremy Adams (The Flash, Green Lantern) and John Timms (Action Comics) that will leave you cheering!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/08/2025

And as Bleeding Cool also highlighted…

AQUAMAN #2 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

ATLANTIS…OBLITERATED! After the shocking events of Aquaman #1, Arthur Curry is now a king without a home! But is hope truly lost? The answer lies in Aquaman's mysterious new water-morphing abilities, and a portal into the unknown. Earth's uncanny undersea hero must train like never before to stand a chance of recovering Atlantis from its untimely apocalypse…or should we say Apokolips? Ride the wave for the biggest, wettest adventure of the year in this second issue extravaganza–brought to you by the tide-turning talents of Jeremy Adams and John Timms! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

AQUAMAN #3 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

DARKSEID IS…AQUAMAN?! A journey into the heart of darkness has brought Arthur Curry one step closer to finding his kingdom…but is the allure of freedom too much for the uncanny undersea champion to resist? Temptation draws Aquaman to the depths as a new villain joins the fray…and a squad of mer-mercenaries? Lori Lemaris is on the prowl in the latest installment of the Aquaman epic! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2025

