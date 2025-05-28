Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: darkseid, DC All-In

Darkseid Omega Rift In Today's Justice League, Superman & Mr Terrific

Darkseid's Omega Rift popping up again in today's Justice League Unlimited #7, Superman #26 and Mr Terrific Year One #1 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Darkseid's Omega Rift reopens, connecting DC's multiverse and threatening the Justice League.

Mr Terrific investigates the rift's origin, linking his past to Darkseid's ultimate fate.

Gorilla Grodd and the Legion of Doom pursue the Omega Rift to gain access to the Absolute Universe.

Superman and Green Lantern confront new dangers as the rift impacts Hell, Elseworld, and cosmic balance.

Today's Mr Terrific: Year One #1 by Al Letson and Valentine De Landro reminds us of the Omega Rift, the interdimensional reality split. Still open and beating on the Justice League Watchtower, since the events of DC All-In that saw the death of Darkseid, the opening of the rift and the first glimpse into the Absolute Universe.

The same rift that Gorilla Grodd has summoned the Legion Of Doom of the past to capture, in Justice League Unlimited #7 by Mark Waid and Travis Moore.

To be fair, this kind of rift isn't that unusual in the DC Comics, as today's hellish conversation between Hal Jordan and G'Nort reveals in Green Lantern #23 by Jeremy Adams and Xermanico….

… given how many portals there are to Hell knocking around the place right now. So Mr Terrific has been looking at the blank Justice League membership card, a marriage of magic and mechanics, that was at the heart of the Omega rift, which had absorbed Darkseid's Anti-Life energies…

That rift is a gateway to "the Elseworld", one of the two poles of the Omniverse, and the Absolute Universe, home to Darkseid's Legion. Oh, and we get another glimpse of them again in Superman #26 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, and Eber Ferreira.

That's the Absolute Superman they are talking about there. So as Mister Terrific sends himself on a trip through his own past to track down where he has seen the Netherlight radiation before, who knows what he will find? That Omega rift can have all sorts of impacts…

Grodd is.

SUPERMAN #26

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira (CA) Dan Mora

SUPERMAN RED! Superman is infected with red kryptonite! And after the shocking events of Superman #25 with Lex Luthor and Mercy Graves, Superman is possessed with a new kind of anger. Who will join Superwoman in protecting Metropolis from his rage? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025 MR TERRIFIC YEAR ONE #1 (OF 6)

(W) Al Letson (A/CA) Valentine De Landro

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF SUMMER'S BREAKOUT SUPERHERO! Brilliant young inventor Michael Holt's life was destined for greatness…yet everything screeched to a halt when his wife Paula and unborn son were killed in a car accident. The Holts once shared ambitious dreams of using their technology to help others, but after the tragedy, Michael retreats from society and sells Holt Industries to mysterious and craven tech billionaire Athena Prescott. The domino effect of Michael's actions set off an explosive chain of events that take a not-so-ordinary man from the depths of despair to the heights of heroism! Meanwhile, in the present day, Mr. Terrific continues his research into what became of Darkseid after the events of the DC All-In Special…and comes to realize that his past and the present might be inextricably linked… Discover all the secrets, sorrows, and triumphs of Mr. Terrific and how he came to be in this thrilling modern retelling and expansion of his origin story by DC Writer's Workshop alumnus and multiple-award-winning TV writer Al Letson (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) and British Fantasy Award-winning artist Valentine De Landro (Black Manta, Bitch Planet)! Retail:

$3.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025 GREEN LANTERN #23

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Xermanico

THE SPECTRE STRIKES! Hal plumbs the depths of hell to retrieve material from an evil villain that can help the Lanterns build new Central Power Batteries, but his plans are interrupted by the Spirit of Vengeance who has come to offer Hal his old job back! Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025 JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #7

(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART FIVE (OF SIX) Unlimited no more?! The Justice League is fractured throughout time as the Legion of Doom achieves the unthinkable…the siege of the Watchtower! As Gorilla Grodd's attack intensifies, it'll be up to one hero to call in the cavalry, and it is not who you think! Destruction, redemption, and a cavalcade of chaos culminate in this penultimate chapter of We Are Yesterday, a special crossover with Batman/Superman: World's Finest! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

