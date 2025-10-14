Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: darkwing duck

Darkwing Duck #6 Preview: Costume Chaos with Camille Chameleon

Darkwing Duck #6 hits stores Wednesday! Learn how the Terror that Flaps in the Night mastered the art of disguise in this untold tale.

Article Summary Darkwing Duck #6 swoops into stores October 15th, unveiling the origin of St. Canard’s master of disguise!

Witness Darkwing’s first epic face-off with Camille Chameleon in this all-new untold tale from Dynamite.

Created by Daniel Kibblesmith, Carlo Lauro, and top-tier cover artists, multiple variant covers are available.

This Wednesday, October 15th, Dynamite Entertainment releases Darkwing Duck #6, revealing the origin of everyone's favorite master of disguise:

As St. Canard's most streetwise freelance defender, Darkwing Duck is famed for his ability to infiltrate even the most secretive of criminal conspiracies – and not always by accident! His unequalled reputation as a master of disguise now precedes him – but it wasn't always that way. Find out how the Fearsome Fowl first learned the clandestine arts of concealment in this all-new Untold Tale of Darkwing Duck – and witness the novice crimefighter's first face-off with Camille Chameleon! Committed cosplayers DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, TED BRANDT, and RO STEIN put their finest fake beards forward in Darkwing Duck #6 – all cloaked in camouflaging covers by BRANDT & STEIN, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, NICOLETTA BALDARI, CIRO CANGIALOSI, and original animated show creator TAD STONES!

DARKWING DUCK #6

Dynamite Entertainment

0825DE8293

0825DE8294 – Darkwing Duck #6 Alessandro Ranaldi Cover – $4.99

0825DE8295 – Darkwing Duck #6 Ted Brandt, Ro Stein Cover – $4.99

0825DE8296 – Darkwing Duck #6 Nicoletta Baldari Cover – $4.99

0825DE8297 – Darkwing Duck #6 Ciro Cangialosi Cover – $4.99

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Tad Stones

In Shops: 10/15/2025

SRP: $4.99

