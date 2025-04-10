Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

Dav Pilkey's Latest Dog Man Sold 2.5 Million Copies Since December

Dav Pilkey's latest Dog Man graphic novel, Big Jim Begins, sold 2.5 million copies since going on sale in December last year.

At the Bologna Childen's Book Fair last week, Peter Warwick, CEO of Scholastic, said during a panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of Scholastic's Graphix imprint, "The global graphic novel market is getting more attention in Bologna this year, with an expanded number of exhibitors and panels dedicated to the topic. "Graphic novels represent one of the most significant growth areas in children's publishing global", And he said, according to Publisher's Weekly, that Dav Pilkey's latest book Dog Man: Big Jim Begins sold more than two and a half million copies worldwide since its December 2024 release, from its five million print run so far. He also attributed at least some of that success to the format's particular appeal to boys saying "Our most recent event with Dav in the UK was in a venue that seated 2,000 people. It was full. Of the children who were there, over 90% were boys."

In comparison, the previous book, Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, sold 1,266,780 copies in all of 2024 in North America. Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, the thirteenth volume by Dav Pilkey was published on the 3rd of December, ahead of the animated movie earlier this year.

Dog Man: Big Jim Begins by Dav Pilkey

In DOG MAN: BIG JIM BEGINS, discover the origin of our beloved characters from the Dog Man series as they join forces to stop the Space Cuties from destroying the city. Will the past predict the future for Dog Man and his friends? Will goodness and bravery prevail? Can anything happen if you truly believe? Get ready for another unforgettable book in the #1 worldwide bestselling series from acclaimed graphic novelist and award-winning illustrator Dav Pilkey. AND coming soon, the Dog Man movie from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures! For more heartfelt and humorous adventures, join Flippy and Li'l Petey in the Cat Kid Comic Club series. Have fun with creativity with the official coloring book, Dog Man with Love. And don't forget about the series that started it all: Captain Underpants!

