Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder Sold 1,266,780 Copies In The USA In 2024

Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder by Dav Pilkey, the twelfth in the series, sold 1,266,780 copies in the USA in 2024

Article Summary Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder sold over 1.2 million copies, ranking as the year's third biggest-selling book.

The twelfth book in Dav Pilkey's series launched in March 2024 with impressive early sales of 880,000 copies.

Graphic novels faced an 11.5% decline, selling 24.4 million copies, yet remained a top adult fiction category.

Dog Man's latest adventure sees our hero sprayed by a skunk, facing exile, and battling AI robots.

Circana BookScan reports that Dav Pilkey's graphic novel Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, the twelfth in the series that launched in March 2024, was the year's third biggest-selling book in the bookstore market, selling 1,266,780 copies, that's over one and a quarter million volumes. It came third only to The Women by Kristin Hannah, which sold nearly 1.5 million copies, and Sarah J Maas's A Court of Thorns and Roses. This doesn't include digital, audio or comic book store sales. And it sold 880,000 of those from March to July. A list of outlets accounted for runs below.

"Our canine superhero returns in DOG MAN: THE SCARLET SHEDDER, the suspenseful and hilarious twelfth graphic novel in the #1 worldwide bestselling series by award-winning author and illustrator Dav Pilkey! P.U.! Dog Man got sprayed by a skunk! After being dunked in tomato juice, the stink is gone but the scarlet red color remains. Now exiled, this spunky superhero must struggle to save the citizens who shunned him! Will the ends justify the means for Petey, who's reluctantly pulled back into a life of crime in order to help Dog Man? And who will step forward when an all-new, never-before-seen villain unleashes an army of A.I. robots? 224 pages, 210 x 140 mm"

Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, the thirteenth volume by Dav Pilkey was also published on the 3rd of December, ahead of the animated movie out this month, but didn't make it onto the chart in those final four weeks. As a sector, graphic novels had a second consecutive year of decline in the bookstore market, with sales falling 11.5%. But a total of 24.4 million copies sold, meant that graphic novels were the fifth largest of adult fiction's 12 subcategories. Circana Bookscan includes data from the following stores and chains, with an asterisk including their dot com stores.

