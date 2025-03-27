Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dave Gibbons, Forbideen Planet

Dave Gibbons, Ram V & Al Ewing To Relaunch Forbidden Planet Camden

Dave Gibbons, Ram V and Al Ewing will cut the ribbon to relaunch Forbidden Planet Camden next week

As originally scooped by Bleeding Cool, Forbidden Planet has bought the comic store Mega City Comics of Camden, which otherwise would have closed down after forty-plus years and has turned it into a new Forbidden Planet chain store. It will reopen on 18 Inverness Street as Forbidden Planet Camden on Saturday, the 5th of April 5th. Forbidden Planet's owners, Vivian Cheung and Nick Landau, state, "We'll be relaunching this vital Camden institution – with a bang! We're giving away a range of amazing comic-book freebies – first come, first served and while stocks last – courtesy of Dark Horse and Titan Comics!"

From 2 pm to 3 pm, Camden comics fans can meet with comics writers Ram V and Al Ewing, who'll be signing copies of Al Ewing's Absolute Green Lantern #1 and Ram V's Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1. Then, from 4 pm to 5 pm, Watchmen's Dave Gibbons will sign his work. And this will kick off a month of promotional activity at the newly branded store.

That will include their Manga Week beginning on Saturday, the 12th of April, with Forbidden Planet's 3-for-2 Manga deal as well as freebies, first come, first served and while stocks last, from Viz, Seven Seas, Tokyo Pop and Titan Manga. Merchandise Week begins Saturday, the 19th of April, showcasing Forbidden Planet's range of store-exclusive collectables and Japanese merchandise while offering free items, again first come, first served and while stocks last., Trading Card Week on Saturday, the 26th of April, for collectable card games, trading cards and free items from Pokémon and Wizards of the Coast. Then, Comic Book Week starts on Saturday, the 3rd of May with Free Comic Book Day, where each Camden customer will receive a free bag of comics for Free Comic Book Day, with both adult- and family-friendly bags available.

