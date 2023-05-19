Dave Sim Does Harvey Pekar in Cerebus In Hell: Aardvarkian Splendor Dave Sim's Cerebus In Hell in August, takes inspiration from American Splendor by Harvey Pekar with Aardvarkian Splendor.

Dave Sim is switching temporarily on his War On Woke in his Cerebus In Hell comic book solicited from Aardvark-Vanaheim in August

With a cover based on the movie-tie-in edition of Harvey Pekar's slice-of-life comic book series that was turned into the more famous movie.

Guest writer Chad Lambert, creator of the erasable Possum@Large, steps in because Harvey Pekar has been unavailable for some time. He got a little testy when we wouldn't change the title to Harvey Pekaardvark and said we were writing "-gag strips about dead pigs." He's still in this issue and just as lovable as ever. Also introducing Toxic Internet Cerebus! who will attempt to break the world record for reaching Most-Hated-A$$hole-In-Hell? status in the shortest possible time. Chad assures us he knows what he's doing and that he has been to Cleveland. Near Cleveland. Close enough to need a shower. Cleveland in August, when you can smell the Pekar in the air. It reminds you of that thing you long to misremember… In Shops: Aug 30, 2023 SRP: 4

In recent years, Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Doré, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation. Maybe it's not too late to turn it around? He's doing signed versions as well now for an extra $11.