Dave Sim's Cerebus In Hell Does Ukraine With War In Hell

Dave Sim is switching temporarily on his War On Woke in his Cerebus In Hell in July with the Russian invasion of Ukraine instead… for $4 or $15 for the signed version. You know what, I have no idea what his take on Gender Queer would be, do you?

CIH PRESENTS WAR IN HELL ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

MAY231448

(W) David Birdsong, Dave Sim (A/CA) Dave Sim, Gustave Dore, David Birdsong

Were you confused in the Spring of 2022 when war broke out between Ukraine and Russia? Can'tFindEuropeOnAMap say "Whaaaaaaaaaaat?!?" It's okay, we weren't paying attention either, but fortunately Fox News Gehenna has been on the case right from the start. Journey back to those exciting days of around 18 months ago! Meet Kent Olsen (if you haven't already met him) and his first cousin, thrice removed, Olsen Kent (you haven't already met him) as they grovel at the feet of the Friederich Wilhelm Neitzsche who will deliver his first in compo mentis remarks since the 19th Century! Plus! Don't you dare miss the things you don't dare miss: Commercial Real Estate drama!In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: $4.00

CIH PRESENTS WAR IN HELL ONE SHOT SGN ED

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

MAY231449

(W) David Birdsong, Dave Sim (A/CA) Dave Sim, Gustave Dore, David Birdsong

SPECIAL SIGNED AND NUMBERED BY DAVE SIM EDITION! BAGGED AND BOARDED!

Were you confused in the Spring of 2022 when war broke out between Ukraine and Russia? Can'tFindEuropeOnAMap say "Whaaaaaaaaaaat?!?" It's okay, we weren't paying attention either, but fortunately Fox News Gehenna has been on the case right from the start. Journey back to those exciting days of around 18 months ago! Meet Kent Olsen (if you haven't already met him) and his first cousin, thrice removed, Olsen Kent (you haven't already met him) as they grovel at the feet of THE Friederich Wilhelm Neitzsche who will deliver his first in compo mentis remarks since the 19th Century! Plus! Don't you dare miss the things you don't dare miss: Commercial Real Estate drama! Clip 'n' Save moment! Super-Thinking! Actual quotes from President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris! Really! And 16 commercials on ONE page…No Other Comic Gives You That!In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: $15.00

In recent years, Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Doré, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation. Maybe it's not too late to turn it around? He's doing signed versions as well now for an extra $11.