David A Robertson Creates Misewa Saga Graphic Novel, The Seven

David A. Robertson has just sold six new books to Tara Walker, Lynne Missen, Liz Kribs, and Peter Phillips at Tundra Books, including a middle grade graphic novel, The Seven, set in the Robertson's Misewa Saga universe about the origin story of the seven warrior birds. The Seven will be published in the spring of 2024.

The other books are the first two books in a chapter book series, Lauren Goes Explorin', about a 10-year-old Indigenous girl whose tight-knit family and optimistic, adventurous spirit empower her to solve everyday mysteries and overcome her own obstacles in the process, two picture books, Little Shoes, for summer 2023, and a second untitled book, and the fifth volume in the middle-grade Misewa Saga fantasy series.

David Alexander Robertson is an Indigenous author and public speaker from Winnipeg, Manitoba and is a member of the Norway House Cree Nation. Robertson's young adult and children's works are widely used in libraries and classrooms across Canada, especially his graphic novels. His works often grapple with hard and violent histories, including the residential school system in Canada. Robertson's graphic novels include the 7 Generations series, the Tales From Big Spirit series, and Betty: The Helen Betty Osborne Story, which tells the true story of a young Indigenous woman who was abducted and brutally murdered by four young men in 1971.

Morgan and Eli are Indigenous children who discover a portal at their foster home to another world, Askī; there they discover talking animal beings who connect them to traditional ways, as well as help them deal with the challenges in the real world. A fantasy for readers aged ten and up, the Misewa Saga ("misewa" is Cree for "all that is") series reflects stories of the sky and the constellations held within its great canvas.

Tundra is Canada's oldest children's book publisher, 55 next year, and publishes primarily for young readers, board books, picture books, chapter books, graphic novels, illustrated nonfiction and middle-grade fiction.