Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: creature commandos, David Dastmalchian, DC All-In, horror

David Dastmalchian Writes The Creature Commandos For DC All In

DC Comics launch two DC Horror titles with the Creature Commandos written by Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian and drawn by Jesus Hervas.

Article Summary David Dastmalchian pens Creature Commandos for DC Horror launch.

Jesus Hervas joins as artist, with covers by Tirso, Adlard, and Lee.

DC All-In relaunch features new stories and concepts in October.

Scott Snyder leads the relaunch with news unfolding at Comic Con.

DC Comics is launching two DC Horror titles in their DC October 2024 solicits and solicitations and one of them, with the Creature Commandos, is written by Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian, and drawn by Jesus Hervas. Dastmalchian also contributes to the other anthology, with stories also written by the Boulet Brothers, and Leah Kilpatrick. Though they don't seem to know who is drawing those stories.

DC HORROR PRESENTS: CREATURE COMMANDOS #1

Written by DAVID DASTMAICHIAN

Art by JESUS HERVAS

Cover by TIRSO

Variant covers by CHARLIE ADLARD and JIM LEE

$4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 card stock) ON SALE 10/2/24

This is the Creature Unit, a team of misfits assembled by a madly talented scientist for a dangerous military mission. In this brand new era of Creature Commandos penned by Count Crowley creator David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad and Late Night with the Devil), the claws are out, fangs are bared, and blood is spilled—lots of it!

DC HORROR PRESENTS… #1

Written by THE BOULET BROTHERS, DAVID DASTMALCHIAN, and LEAH KILPATRICK

Art by Various

Cover by TYLER CROOK

Variant covers by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, DAVE JOHNSON, and CHARLIE ADLARD

S3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 card stock ON SALE 10 23 24

Bones crunching, worms munching, blood spatteting…these are a few of our favorite things! From some of the most dark and cunning minds in horror comes DC Horror Presents… a new collection of gruesome tales set in the DCU. With stories penned by some of our favorite names in horror, this anthology will have die-hard horror fans quaking with fear!

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect another busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!