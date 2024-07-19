DC Comics October 2024 Solicits In Full, All In, Absolute And More

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In, October 2024, Solicits

The full DC Comics October 2024 solicits and solicitations have dropped, launching DC All In and the DC Absolute Universe in one go, with Absolute Power #4 coming to an end, the DC All In Special #1 launching and the Absolute titles following. Use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story.

ABSOLUTE POWER #4

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by SIMONE BIANCHI, GUILLEM MARCH, DERRICK CHEW, MICA SUAYAN, and STEPHEN BLISS

Raised UV variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Connecting variant cover (12 of 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Power Participation cover by JULIET NNEKA

Villains variant cover by MIKEL JANIN

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 card stock ON SALE 10/2/24

As the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now—it's time to call in the reinforcements—from beyond the multiversal veil?! The fate of our heroes—and the future of the DC Universe—will forever be changed in this shocking grand finale to the Absolute Power saga as, from the ashes, justice is reborn—

BATMAN #153

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant covers by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK and DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 cover by MARCO MASTRAllO

1:50 variant cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 10/2/24

Batman is back with a vengeance and Bruce Wayne's new public initiatives have Gotham on the verge of finally becoming a great city! Does that bright future include the Riddler, who's seemingly gone legit? Or the new, unnerving hero, Commander Star? And can Gotham survive the shocking murder of one of its greatest citizens?

The Dying City starts here with a case that only Batman can solve, but the answers may unravel his world and all of Gotham!

BATMAN #154

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by CARMINE Di GIANDOMENICO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS & JEREMY CLARK and GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

1:25 variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

1:50 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 10/16/24

Murder has rocked the heart of Gotham! Batman and Jim Gordon will have to piece together the clues and discover the truth, no matter how dark. Has the Riddler really gone legit? Is the Court of Owls involved? Meanwhile, public sentiment is turning against Wayne Enterprises' public initiatives, with new hero Commander Star sowing the seeds of discontent.

THE FLASH #14

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR

Variant covers by DIKE RUAN and IAN BERTRAM

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE $6.99

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 card stock ON SALE 10/23/24

Wally, Linda, and the kids come together in the wake of the losses suffered to heal as a family and figure out their new abilities. While this family trip has a unique destination -Skartaris, in the center of the Earth – Wally's begun an evolution into a new form, and he's not ready to share that with the rest of the family!

BIRDS OF PREY #14

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant covers by SOZOMAIKA and SERG ACUNA

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE $6.99

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 card stock

ON SALE 10/2/24

The Birds of Prey are back to business as they infiltrate The Ninth Day, a mysterious corporation the Birds believe has kidnapped people—including Amazons that have gone missing. When their spy on the inside, an undercover Cassandra Cain, breaks contact, it'll be up to Oracle, Black Canary, Big Barda, Megaera, and newcomers Grace Choi and Onyx to bust her out. Don't miss the start of this thrilling new arc, where the fate of the Amazons rests in the hands of a silent warrior.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1090

Written by Tom Taylor

Art and cover by Mikel Janin

Variant covers by Dan Panosian, Bruno Redondo and Tony Harris

1:25 variant cover by Ashley Wood

All In foil variant by Daniel Sampete $7.99

$4.99 40 pages variant $5.99 card stock

10/23/24

Long ago, the murders of Thomas and Martha Wayne changed Gotham forever. But there is something you never knew about the Dark Knight's tragic origin, which has been lying in wait to strike at Batman ever since that fateful night in Crime Allley. And now, all these years later, this ghost of Gotham's past begins to reveal itself. Superstars Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin team up to bring you a Batman story that will rattle the very foundations of the Dark Knight. Things may never be the same again.

TITANS #16

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by PETE WOODS

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and JOHN GIANG

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 10/16/24

JOHN LAYMAN AND PETE WOODS USHER IN A NEW AGE OF TITANS! A league of their own! After the events of Absolute Power, the team looks towards the future and their place in it. Will their failure to control Amanda Waller mean lasting consequences for the hero community?

GREEN LANTERN CIVIL CORPS SPECIAL #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and PHILIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by BRAD WALKER

Variant covers by SALVADOR LARROCA and RICCARDO FEDERICI

Foil variant by BRAD WALKER ($8.99 US)

$5.99 48 pages Variant $6.99 card stock

ON SALE 10/9/24

THE WAR FOR THE FATE OF THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS STARTS HERE! Lord Premier Thaaros sends a surprising foe to retrieve the Dark Star Ring from John Stewart, which leads to a desperate plan to expose the United Planets as a force of evil. Allies and enemies will join this special issue to launch the Green Lanterns in a direction that will change the DC cosmos forever!

CATWOMAN #69

Written by Torunn Grønbekk

Art by Fabiana Mascolo

Cover by Sebastian Fromara

Variant covers by Frank Chio and Homare

1:25 variant cover by Noobovich

1:40 variant cover by Frank Cho

All In Foil variant by Daniel Sampere ($6.99)

$3.99 32 pages variant $4.99 card stock 10/16/24

Selina Kyle does not know why the attempt on her life was made, nor does she know who ordered it, As she desperately searches for clues as to who has suddenly orchestrated this lethal manhunt against her, something becomes abundantly clear; the answers don't lie in her life as the Catwoman of Gotham City, To save her own life, Selina Kyle must re-enter the world of a sinister international syndicate that years ago helped to transform her into the world's foremost thief. A tale of identity, broken alliances and pulse-pounding action begins here!

GREEN LANTERN #16

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by XERMANICO

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JOHN TIMMS

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE (S7.99)

S4.99 32 pages Variant S5.99 card stock

ON SALE 10/16/24

CAN THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS UNLOCK THE SECRET OF THE DARK STAR? The seeds of war have been sown, and now a massive battle rages across the galaxy! Hat Jordan, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner must race to unlock the mystery of the Dark Star resurrection, what it means for their beloved friend Kilowog, and just how to battle an entire planet! The red rage of Mogo rains down on our heroes as the Civil Corps heats up!

ACTION COMICS #1070

Written by Mark Waid and Mariko Tamaki

Art by Clayton Henry and Skylar Patridge

$4.99 40 page $5.99 cardstock

10/9/24

An otherworldly horror tearing its way through Metropolis has emerged from the Phantom Zone. Something's wrong in the Zone – something terrible – and Superman must enter alone to find out what. From the pages of Absolute Power and Batman/Superman World's Finest comes a new action epic unlike any you've seen before from the visionary creative team of Mark Waid and Clayton Henry. Plus the woman of tomorrow is here today Supergirl Special's Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge returned to bring Kara to the farthest reaches of space in pursuit of a mysterious threat only she can handle

ACTION COMICS #1071

Written by Mark Waid and Mariko Tamaki

Art by Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer and Skylar Patridge

$4.99 40 page $5.99 cardstock

10/16/24

Trapped in the Phantom Zone investigating the ethereal prison created by his father, Superman finds himself helpless before the dreaded Phantom King. But what surprise reveals is in store for him? A clue lies in Superman's teenage years. Plus Supergirl finds itself on trial that she comes face-to-face with the judge of the United Planets highest court

ACTION COMICS #1072

Written by Mark Waid and Mariko Tamaki

Art by Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer and Skylar Patridge

$4.99 40 page $5.99 cardstock

10/23/24

The Secret History of one of Superman's oldest friends Mon-El is revealed at his deadly connection to Xa-Du, the Phantom King leaves Superman speechless! The Man of Steel's mission into the corrupt heart of the zone continues in the most shocking installment yet of the Action Comics weekly as the grand villain behind its peril stands poised to strike. Plus Supergirl finds herself in pursuit of an assassin seeking justice of their own

ACTION COMICS #1073

Written by Mark Waid and Mariko Tamaki

Art by Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer and Skylar Patridge

$4.99 40 page $5.99 cardstock

10/30/24

It's Race Against Time for Superman and Mon-El to prevent the lethal forces of Xa-Du and Arthyr from converging. But to save the present, the Man of Steel is forced to face the past. It's the dramatic return of Krypton's Last Son to his home world as the Man Of Tomorrow voyages to the City of Yesterday. Plus, Kara meets the being at the centre of her quest. What could they have done to cause the whole universe to unite against them? Find out in the next thrilling chapter of Supergirl

BATMAN AND ROBIN #14

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO, YANICK PAQUETTE, and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

All foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($6.99)

54.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/9/24

DAMIAN WAYNE ON A QUEST TO FIND HIMSELF, COURTESY OF NEW CREATIVE TEAM, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ! Damian Wayne is the son of the Bat, grandson of the Demon, and Robin—but as he nears the age at which his father traveled the world, one question is on his mind: Who is Damian outside of the crusades his family has tasked him with fighting since birth? When he starts to look beyond his life of endless violence, a different way to help the world begins to present itself—but when an enigmatic new murderer begins reenacting traumatic crimes from Gotham's history, Batman will need Robin more than ever before! It's a whole new dynamic for the Dynamic Duo as the powerhouse team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Superman: Warworld Saga) and Javier Fernandez (King Spawn, Nightwing) bring you the dark and mystifying next chapter in the lives of Bruce and Damian Wayne! You are not ready for what's in store.

NIGHTWING #119

Written by DAN WAITERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and GLEE MELNIKOV

1:25 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 32 pages $5.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 10/16/24

Bludhaven has erupted in violence as rival gangs vie to fill the power vacuum left by Nightwing's cleanup of corrupt officials. But is an outside force turning the gangs against each other, escalating the violence in Bliidhaven toward even more sinister ends? To find out, Nightwing must do the unthinkable—no matter the cost. Don't miss the start of this groundbreaking new arc that will redefine what it means to be a hero.

DC All In Special #1

Written by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson

Art by Daniel Sampere and Wes Craig.

Following the events of Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too—because Darkseid has returned! Superman gathers every DC Super Hero on Earth to hold the line against a vastly different version of the Lord of Apokolips as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war. And when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple across DC's core series, shaking the nature of their realities to their very foundation! But a greater threat looms on the horizon in the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons come of age with fewer advantages while facing greater opposition than ever before and retaining the immutable heroism that continues to inspire and entertain fans. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? October 2nd 2024

Absolute Batman #1

Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Nick Dragotta,

October 9th

In this iteration, fans will be introduced to a version of the Dark Knight that doesn't have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart.

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Hayden Sherman

October 23rd

For Diana, there is no island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, nor a mission of peace—so what is the purpose of an Amazon warrior in this new universe?

Absolute Superman #1

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Rafa Sandoval.

November 6th

Writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval join forces to present a new Man of Steel with the launch of Absolute Superman #1. This Superman has no family, no Fortress of Solitude, and no home. Will he still stand for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow in this new universe?