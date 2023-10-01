Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: alitha martinez, amanda conner, Andres Labrada, Artgerm, Claudia Balboni, David Mack, David Quinn, NYCC, Robotcat, The Addiction, Tim Vigil

David Quinn Launches The Addiction at New York Comic Con 2023

David Quinn, Vincent Zurzolo and Claudia Balboni will offer a premiere of their new comic book, The Addiction at New York Comic Con.

David Quinn of Faust and Vincent Zurzolo of Metropolis Comics and Comic Connect will offer a premiere of their new comic book, The Addiction, with artist Claudia Balboni, at New York Comic Con next weekend, from the 12th to the 15th of October, at The Addiction Booth #3537. The Addiction is intended for teen and adult readers and contains illustrated depictions of substance abuse and comic book violence. The Addiction is coloured by Brad Simpson, and lettered by Dave Sharpe. This is the first look at a cover by Stanley Artgerm Lau.

The Addiction: A doctor dedicated to treating addiction harbors a strange, dangerous secret – she can drug you with just her touch. Allied with her lover – a union she's conflicted about surrendering to – she risks whatever it takes to be the cure in a sick, sick world. Up against drug cartels, corrupt organizations and a wild gallery of colorful criminals, the stakes are high – but she will use drugs to fight the destructive slavery of drug addiction, becoming the hero we need right now.

Zurzolo asks "If you had a second chance at life, What would you do? Dr. Niki Tino, a workaholic driven to fight addiction, became so successful at helping people find recovery that a local drug cartel kidnapped her and shot her up with a cocktail of drugs 'to put her out of business.' The withdrawals, the highs and lows a drug addict with a lifelong addiction goes through, Niki experienced it all in one night. She died… and was reborn, chemically altered, to step up her war on addiction with stunning new chemical powers she must learn to master – her second chance."

Quinn adds, "Comic book heroes stereotypically wrestle with chaos on a cosmic scale. We find it interesting and valuable that Niki and her man Enzo fight a very real, down-to-earth problem, and man-made plague –addiction. Niki's strange powers spiral her into the darkest places humans can go, mentally and physically, but when she stands up for the chance of recovery for all of us, Niki finds hope. But her every win triggers all forces against her to escalate their deadly game. So anything can – and will – happen."

The first three-issue series will also offer covers and art galleries by Andres Labrada, David Mack, Artgerm, Amanda Conner, Alitha Martinez, Robotcat, Claudia Balboni and Tim Vigil.

