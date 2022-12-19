David Sundra's Deep Dark #1 in Source Point Press March 2023 Solicits

David Sundra launches a new comic book series, Deep Dark #1 in Source Point Press' March 2023 solicits and solicitations, first seen today at Bleeding Cool, alongside Garrett Gunn and Kit Wallis' Curse Of Cleaver Country #1, and Anas Abdulhak and Dennis Menheere's Etheres.

DEEP DARK #1

WRITTEN BY: David Sundra

art BY: David Sundra

COVER Art BY: David Sundra

Erica is looking for the mythical Deep Dark, hoping it sheds answers on her past. Instead, she finds herself in a world of gods and monsters, where all the horrors of myth and legend are very, very real.

$4.99 B&W SADDLESTITCH

32 PAGES MATURE 6.625" X 10.1875"

THE CURSE OF CLEAVER COUNTY #1

WRITTEN BY: Garrett Gunn

ART BY: Kit Wallis

COVER ART BY: Kit Wallis

LETTERED BY: DAVE LENTZ

Set in the one of the deadliest fictional locations in the world, the Curse of Cleaver County is an ongoing anthology series that follows some of the most grotesque, gruesome, and gore-fueled killers as they haunt, horrify, and harrow the peaceful residents! THIS ISSUE: The Hooked Horror of Harlow begins here! Jennifer Harlow heads home to celebrate the sale of her fathers business. But dark secrets from Port Harlow's past are about to RESURFACE that threaten everything her family's built over the last 150 years. $4.99 full color SADDLESTITCH 32 pages MATURE 6.625" x 10.1875"$3.99 FULL COLOR SADDLESTITCH

ETHERES

WRITTEN BY: Anas Abdulhak

art BY: Dennis Menheere

COVER Art BY: Dennis Menheere

Where do souls go when they don't belong anywhere else? Journey into Etheres searching for the answer in this introspective character study about pain and selfloathing. Following Valerie's passing, she finds herself navigating an unknown and perilous world. She tells her story through poetry and narration as she experiences her surroundings while also recalling her past life, her trauma, and why she believes she deserves to be there. $4.99 FULL COLOR SADDLESTITCH 40 PAGES ALL AGES 6.625" X 10.1875"

NIGHTWALKERS #3

WRITTEN BY: CULLEN BUNN

art BY: JOE BOCARDO, COLIN JOHNSON

COVER Art BY: JOE BOCARDO

Seren's ghost town safe haven quickly becomes a blood-soaked kill box, and as herdwindling group learns more about the monsters, one thing becomes clear: The nightmare is only beginning. hot SERIES! $3.99 FULL COLOR saddlestitch 32 PAGES MATURE 6.625" X 10.1875"

ZOMBICIDE: DAY ONE #3

WRITTEN BY: LUCA ENOCH, STEFANO VIETTI

ART BY: ALESSIO MORONI, MARCO ITRI

COVER A ART BY: Fabio Babich, Tarek Moutran

COVER B ART BY: RICCARDO CROSA

The group of survivors take a shortcut through the sewer on their way to save Ned's friend, Tobias, but their numbers dwindle as they encounter unexpected underground horrors! In this issue, the Zombicide truly begins! THE HIT GAME COMES TO COMICS! $3.99 full color SADDLESTITCH 32 pages MATURE 6.625" x 10.1875"

PARALLEL: SPECIAL EDITION

WRITTEN BY: Jason Douglas

ART BY: Adam Ferris, Josh Sobek

COVER ART BY: Lyx Lyon

The SOLD OUT twice Ringo Award Nominated story is BACK! Landon is experiencing a quarter-life crisis. The decision he made in his early 20's to abandon his dreams of

music have resulted in a life mired in stagnation, depression, self-doubt, and a loveless marriage. When the voices start and the visions

appear, Landon fears for his sanity but is nevertheless tempted and awoken to a unique possibility. A PARALLEL version of himself is offering a chance to change it all. His fate was sealed, and now his destiny awaits! What price would you be willing to pay for a second chance at the dreams you thought you left behind? PARALLEL: Special Edition expands upon the origins story with 50 bonus pages of exciting content, galleries, annotations, and a brand new "between the panels" 10 page story, exclusive to this edition! $19.99 B&W softcover 120 PAGES MATURE 6.625" X 10.1875"

SPERO

WRITTEN BY: Garrett Gunn

art BY: Martha Webby

COVER Art BY: Nic Touris

Taking up a defensive home base within the city of Vurgstraad, a council of ancient sorcerers have spent the last hundred years fending themselves off from a barrage of attacks by The House of Bayek. While three generations of Bayek have tried to destroy Vurgstraad, a counter-weapon was born within the heart of the city. A weapon with the ability to recapture the hearts of those once condemned to evil. A weapon known as The Heartbreaker. $14.99 B&W SOFTCOVER 140 PAGES ALL AGES 6"x9"

BEN MORTARA AND THE THIEVES OF THE GOLDEN TABLE

WRITTEN BY: Arnon Z. Shorr

art BY: Kat Baumann

COVER Art BY: Malia Ewart

Action and mystery abound as Professor Ben Mortara embarks on yet another globe-trotting archaeological adventure! In this issue, Ben is presented with a career-defining opportunity to solve the mystery of the Map of Solomon – a magical map that reveals the location of a powerful treasure. Ben is accompanied by Salman, his mysterious benefactor's trusty and resourceful assistant. Together, they explore ancient palaces and secret chambers in search of the map, staying one step ahead of the many forces that seek the treasure (and its power) for themselves. $4.99 FULL COLOR SADDLESTITCH 32 PAGES ALL AGES 6.625" X 10.1875"



A. GUARDIAN VOLUME ONE

WRITTEN BY: Eastin Deverna

ART BY: Kay Baird

COVER ART BY: Kay Baird

"High up in the Windy Mountains, there is a tomb. And there are rumors about this tomb." Aylward is the ancient guardian of The Tomb of Livia. When the Northern, Middle, and Southern kingdoms of the Great Sphere plunge into a three-pronged war once again, events are set in motion that will trigger the beginning of the End Times, and Aylward will soon find that the fate of the realm is a heavy weight to bear, indeed. Collects A. Guardian Vol. 1 #1-3 plus a bonus story exclusive to this collection! $19.99 full color SOFTCOVER 100 pages MATURE 6.625" x 10.1875"