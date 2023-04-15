Dawn Of DC Primer Special Edition To Include 2023 Secret Files The Dawn of DC Primer 2023 Special Edition will be available for free at comics shops on the 16th of May, with a new story Josh Williamson and Leandro Fernandez,

The Dawn of DC Primer 2023 Special Edition will be available for free at comics shops on the 16th of May, with an new story from writer Josh Williamson and artist Leandro Fernandez concerning Amanda Waller's plans for the DC Universe, as previously teased at the end of Dark Crisis, where Waller had been commissioned by The Light to kill every superhuman being on the planet. All she had to do was be asked.

It will follow the Dawn of DC Knight Terrors 2023 FCBD Special Edition on the 6th of May which will advertise the Dawn of DC Primer and encourage new readers to come back to the comic shop in ten days' time. It is meant to be a two-part introduction for new fans curious about DC's comics offerings, or any readers who may not have checked in on the DC Universe in a while.

Along with the story by Williamson and Fernandez, the Dawn of DC Primer 2023 Special Edition will include key Secret Files pages and exclusive content to get new readers up to speed with the latest developments in the DC Universe, and what's to come.

Secret Files were a series of one-shot comic books and miniseries produced by DC Comics during the late 1990s and 2000s including profile pages like DC's Who's Who series from the 1980s. Look forward to them being used for new characters and new takes on old characters to bring everyone up to speed.

The Dawn of DC Primer 2023 Special Edition will be made available free to retailers, in amounts equal to three times their current quantities of the DC Connect promotional catalogue. Retailers can order additional quantities in bundles of 25 for $7.50. Open-to-order blank sketch variants with a $4.99 cover price and foil variants with a $9.99 cover price are available for stores to order if customers want to pay for what they could otherwise get for free. Dawn of DC Primer 2023 Special Edition is up for FOC tomorrow.

For years, Amanda Waller has seen the heroes of the DC Universe as a dangerous threat that could lead to the end of the world. Ever since Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Amanda Waller has operated in the shadows to collect deadly weapons and to create an army of allies who agree with her. Now she's forced to bring some of the worst enemies of the DC Universe an offer they can't refuse. The Dawn of DC Primer 2023 Special Edition, written by Joshua Williamson with artwork by Leandro Fernandez, reveals Dawn of DC's secrets, threats, and connective stories in 2023 and beyond! FOC: April 16 On Sale: May 16