DC All In & Absolute Universe To Be Sold Through Walmart And Target?

DC All In and Absolute Univserse to Be soldthrough Walmart, Target, with single issues in bookstores as well? Is everyone All-In?

Article Summary Rumor: DC All In & Absolute Universe may hit Walmart & Target shelves.

Previously, DC encountered challenges with mass market retail comics.

DC aims for a more sustainable mass market approach learned from past errors.

Scott Snyder leads the October DC All-In relaunch with new stories.

A little bit of pre-San Diego Comic-Con gossip comes Bleeding Cool's way, of something that, if true, will probably be announced by DC Comics over the long weekend. But if it isn't, it won't be. That DC Comics, as part of their new All In and Absolute Universe initiative, will be – once more – pushing for their titles to be sold in the likes of Walmart, Target and single issues in bookstores as well.

DC Comics has been here before, with a series of anthology magazine-sized titles sold exclusively to Walmart, and others to Target, that encountered some issues with a mass market store dealing with comic book magazines that some decided were collectable. But, from what I have been told, DC Comics have tried to learn from past mistakes, both their own and those made by others, into creating what is intended to be a sustainable foray into mass market businesses.

I have no other details than this. Unlike previous Absolute and DC All In stories, I haven't seen official leaked documents, or been whispered sweet nothings from the highest figures in the comics landscape as to where things were going. But I have heard this from multiple people who are in positions where they might know if such a thing was coming. If this was the old Lying In The Gutters column, it would have a yellow traffic light…

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. Expect another busy day on Bleeding Cool today as a result.

