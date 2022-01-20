DC Announces Prelude To Andy Muschietti's The Flash Movie

So there's a Flash movie coming out in November 2022. It has personally affected me, because they have kept filming it in London in places I was wanting to go. It's been really annoying. Anyway, ahead of being released, DC Comics is creating a three-issue comic book series of The Flash intended to work as a prelude to the movie. Being published in April, May and June, it will be collected in paperback form in October before the movie is out. And DC Comics is really hoping that fans feel they won't get the full movie experience, or might be missing out on something if they don't pick up the comic book. Will it work?

In The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Barry Allen's world-saving adventure with the Justice League has driven Central City's favorite son to become a truly skilled and inspirational Super Hero. But when a new threat by the name of Girder emerges in Central City, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Under the Dark Knight's tutelage, The Fastest Man Alive will have to find a way to defeat this metallic menace or be crushed by Girder's strength!

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, is written by Kenny Porter and drawn by Ricardo López Ortiz and kicks off with a 48-page debut issue #1 on Tuesday, the 26th of April, 2022. 2012 Top Cow Talent Hunt Winner. Kenny Porter has written stories for a number of DC Comics' recent anthology specials. Ricardo López Ortiz is best known for drawing comics such as Wolf, Batman, Black Panther Vs Deadpool, Civil War II: Kingpin, Hit-Girl, and Razorblades. However DC will switch artists with each issue, The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #2 with Juan Ferreyra, and The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #3 by Jason Howard.