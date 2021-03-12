DC Celebrates Green Arrow's 80th Birthday with 100-Page Special

The traditional gift for a twentieth anniversary is silver. For a fiftieth anniversary, it's gold. For seventy-five years, you should give diamonds. But for eighty years? Excessive comic book variant covers, baby! Woo! And so, DC Comics will celebrate eighty years of Green Arrow with the Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, featuring eight different "decades" variant covers.

Unfortunately, DC is cheaping out on these and they are just regular old useless variant covers, relatively inoffensive in their existence despite their pointlessness. But we all know that paper variant covers are a thing of the past and the real collectible value lies in crypto-art. Personally, if it didn't require the same amount of energy consumption as a human being typically uses in their entire lifetime, then we have to wonder: what good is it?

But we digress. The important thing here is Green Arrow's birthday and his 100-Page Super Spectacular. Here's what the press release on DCComics.com has to say about it:

Time to dust off your Boxing Glove arrow, fire up the Arrowcar and join DC in celebrating eight decades of emerald excellence! On June 29, the Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 brings together some of comics' greatest storytellers to pay tribute to Green Arrow's legacy and the heroes and villains that have fought aside and against him. Since his first appearance in More Fun Comics #73 in 1941, Oliver Queen, a.k.a. the Green Arrow has been one of the premier (and loudest) characters in the DCU, always at the forefront of where the super hero genre is headed as the eternal champion of the underdog. This over-sized anniversary issue follows in those footsteps, combining an all-star line-up of Green Arrow storytelling legends such as Mike Grell, Jeff Lemire, Phil Hester, Otto Schmidt, Ben Percy, Tom Taylor, and Devin Grayson alongside new Green Arrow contributors, including Stephanie Phillips, Mariko Tamaki, Ram V, Vita Ayala, Nicola Scott, Chris Mitten, Laura Braga, Max Fiumara, Brandon Thomas and others to pay homage not just to the Battling Bowman, but Ollie's partner-in-crime fighting Black Canary, Connor Hawke, Arsenal, Red Arrow, Speedy, Onomatopoeia, Count Vertigo and more!

Dan Mora provides the regular (also non-crypto) cover for this book, but and here's the list of decades variants:

1940's Variant: Michael Cho

1950's Variant: Daniel Warren Johnson

1960's Variant: Neal Adams

1970's Variant: Derrick Chew

1980's Variant: Gary Frank

1990's Variant: Howard Porter

2000's Variant: Jen Bartel

2010's Variant: Simone Di Meo

The Green Arrow 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular will be in stores on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 and sells for 0.00018 BTC.