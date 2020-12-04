DC Comics Advertising For A New VP And Two New Directors

Courtesy of the Warner Bros career portal, and despite two waves of high-level employee redundancies at DC Comics, DC Comics want three new senior positions filled. Including a number that could be filled by departing talent, if they wanted to go back into the fold…

Director, Marketing Project Management to "develop, launch, and lead strategic and coordinated cross-organizational initiatives across DC Comics, related WarnerMedia business units, and external partners."

VP, Editorial Strategy & Programming to "develop strategic recommendations to optimize DC Comics annual editorial slate and promotional programming plans across key retail & digital distribution channels. This role will work closely with the Editor-in-Chief to develop editorial priorities for the Editorial staff to enhance character and narrative content to entertain our global DC fanbase."

Director, Business Development – DC Publishing for someone who "leads strategic development process & drives operating plans with DC Business Leads with sole focus on accelerating revenue and market share growth."

Good luck applying folks. Just remember not to say you read about the position on Bleeding Cool, That never goes now well.

E.C. Publications, Inc. seeks a Director, Marketing Project Management for the DC Brand & Product Marketing department. We are seeking a Project Manager who is a dynamic self-starter to develop, launch, and lead strategic and coordinated cross-organizational initiatives across DC Comics, related WarnerMedia business units, and external partners. The ideal candidate must be a strong communicator, love the act of planning and organization, and enjoy working inside a flexible team-oriented environment. This candidate should be versed in project management styles, methodologies, and processes. Tenacity, self-direction and follow-up skills are a must, as well as, the ability to anticipate issues and find effective solutions. Partnering closely with stakeholders in DC Publishing Senior Leadership Team and other stakeholders, this role will demonstrate success by: Defining a data-driven process, framework, & tracking tools for identifying and improving cross-functional execution of priority DC franchise opportunities Ensuring all projects are delivered on time, on strategy, on budget with all goals met Developing a structured process and reporting model to drive accountability, visibility, and alignment with pace and purpose S/he will build project plans and processes while leveraging leadership, diplomacy, and communication skills to make sure all partners are executing on schedule while keeping stakeholders informed of progress toward the objectives and key milestones. A successful candidate will be a results-oriented and resourceful leader who is capable of ramping up quickly and establishing themselves as a credible strategic partner with the ability to influence business leaders and teams, as well as cultivate successful relationships with external partners. The Daily Define project objectives, schedule, resource requirements, budget, and deliverables in support of business goals established by the DC Publishing Senior Leadership Team

Be responsible for the creation and distribution of complete project plans, related documentation, and reporting requirements to all project stakeholders, internal and external to DC/WarnerMedia

Develop and determine status frequency, and deliver progress reports, proposals, and requirements documentation, along with risks, contingency plans, and roadblocks to project stakeholders and directly to SVP, General Manager

Build, develop, and grow business relationships vital to the success of the project

Manage project expectations, milestones, and deliverables on behalf of SVP, General Manager and DC Publishing Senior Leadership Team

Conduct post mortems and create recommendations reports based on detailed project analysis

Develop best practices and tools for project execution and management, templates and standards that could be used by the broader GBE team

Control, coordinate, and follow-up on recurrent tasks and assignments within the project team.

Must share greenlight and content opportunities with stakeholders across the organization, and will be expected to be early point of contact for content opportunities generated outside the role's immediate function

Work closely with Project Manager, Publishing Initiatives to gather up to date information on important story lines, characters, etc. while sharing critical information related to efforts at other WarnerMedia business units. The Essentials 5-8 years of project management and related experience

Formal training in project management methodologies such as Waterfall and Agile, process development and team leadership

Must be able to cut through ambiguity and drive actionable results.

Excellent analytical skills

Excellent verbal, presentation, and written communication skills with all levels of the organization, especially Executive Summaries

Strong interpersonal skills with proven experience in navigating multiple business partners with competing interests

Experience working in Marketing, Lifesyle Brand, or Advertising Communications industries

Proven ability to create, organize, prioritize, and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Proficiency with MS Office required

Proficiency with Adobe Suite, PC and Mac required

Knowledge of comics and/or DC brand preferred; not required

Ability to handle confidential information required

Bachelor's degree in business or a related field

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preferred

Expertise in Microsoft Project, SharePoint, Jira, Confluence, Asana, Slack, and other online project management tools

D.C. Publications, Inc. seeks a VP, Editorial Strategy & Programming for the Executive department. The VP, Editorial Strategy & Programming will develop strategic recommendations to optimize DC Comics annual editorial slate and promotional programming plans across key retail & digital distribution channels. This role will work closely with the Editor-in-Chief to develop editorial priorities for the Editorial staff to enhance character and narrative content to entertain our global DC fanbase. This role will help strategize, organize, and communicate the overall publishing content strategy across all DC Comics imprints. Success will be measured by increased fan engagement, positive sentiment, growth in DC Universe Infinite subscriptions, and achievement of DC Comics annual Publishing revenue goals. The Daily Works with Editor-in-Chief to develop content and editorial strategy to expand worldwide consumer reach of DC Publishing content across print and digital platforms.

Provides editorial and creative input for DC imprints based on consumer insights, sales data, candid community feedback, and market intelligence.

Develops editorial creative briefs & on-going briefing process to inform Editorial content pitches & priorities.

IN partnership with Editor-in-chief, leads portfolio strategy development across DC imprints to ensure each imprint has a single-minded, clear, & compelling "Fan First" publishing content vision.

Position will recommend new product formats and Talent voices to ensure DC Comics remains culturally relevant and exceeds fans' high standards, while adhering to DC brand vision and strategy.

On a project-by-project basis, this role will collaborate with cross-functional DC Comics and WarnerMedia stakeholders to develop "Fan First" brand-building and revenue opportunities.

Works with SVP/General Manager and Publisher/Chief Creative Officer to ensure the DC Publishing strategy effectively supports key Franchise initiatives across the Studio & Networks group. The Essentials 7-10 years work experience required.

Digital Media & Comic Editorial experience (and passion!) preferred.

DC fandom required.

5+ years of Advertising or Content Marketing experience preferred.

Experience as Brand Strategist, Content Strategist, Consumer/Account Planner in Advertising industry.

BA/BS degree or equivalent experience required.

Journalism or Communications degree preferred.

Knowledge of comic book industry required.

MAC/PC proficiency required.

Microsoft Office proficiency required.

Ability to develop a creative brief.

Ability to inspire through strategy & insights.

Ability for some light travel required.

Ability to uncover insights and innovative ideas from consumer research and category trends.

Strong PowerPoint & Keynote presentation skills required.

Must have passion for global pop culture – movies, comics, music, gaming, animation, nerd culture.

Must have an aggressive curiosity – insatiable desire to learn and discover what's new & next.

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in creative writing required.

Must have the ability to pay close attention to details.

Must have the ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple project elements simultaneously.

WarnerMedia seeks a Director, DC Business Development for the DC Publishing Finance department. Leads strategic development process & drives operating plans with DC Business Leads with sole focus on accelerating revenue and market share growth.

Develop business growth strategies.

Drive operational changes to align with DC strategies.

Manage alignment of DC's strategic planning process with operational calendar.

The Daily

Strategic Development Drive strategic development process with DCE Business Leads (Owners) to identify, develop and prioritize DC growth strategies, including: editorial slate, talent selection, content genres, technology & industry innovations, and distribution strategies. Establish analytical framework for strategy development with Business Leads and align with operational calendar. Proactively recommend business strategies and operational processes to GM of DC and SVP of Business Strategy, Finance and Admin to future-proof the business and to improve revenues & margin growth.

Business Analytics Evaluate & track macro-industry trends including: state of industry, market outlook, competitive information, & innovations. Align with Studio & Networks research team on market and consumer insights as inputs to strategic planning process. Develop business case for strategic plans including investment analyses, ROI, risks and opportunities. Partner with Finance & GM to develop KPIs with Business Leads. Update DCE's overall business plans as required.

Drive Develop Operating Model & Implementation of Strategies Drive development of operating model with Business Leads including: Alignment on annual business objectives, priorities, & KPIs. Identify impact and plan changes necessary to update processes, interactions and resource investments, including systems requirements. Identify impact and plan changes necessary to update processes, interactions and resource investments, including systems requirements. Develop project plan and timeline to implement strategy. Update stakeholders and DCE Executives on progress and any risks identified. Motivate and Enroll Sr. Leadership Team to implement strategies and processes to improve business performance.

Other special projects as required.

The Essentials

Minimum 8 years experience in consulting, strategic planning and business development.

MBA or comparable consulting firm experience required.

Experience with wide range of business case issues required.

Entertainment, Digital Media, and/or Publishing industry experience preferred.

BA/BS degree in Business or related field required.

MBA required (or in process).

Experience with strategic and business planning.

Must possess strong leadership skills in order to motivate staff to embrace action plans and new strategies and to ensure that the core Leadership Team works together effectively.

Experience with process and workflow studies.

Strong analytical and modeling capabilities.

Excellent at identifying and solving complex business problems.

PC Skills: Strong PowerPoint and Visio, Excel & Word required.

Strong presentation skills required.

Must be able to develop and implement projects.

Must have the ability to communicate effectively and tactfully with persons on all levels, in person and on the telephone.

Must have the ability to pay close attention to detail and understand written and oral instructions.

Must have the ability to organize and schedule work effectively.

Must have the ability to multi-task and work well under time constraints.

Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Must be able to work independently and meet deadlines.

Must be able to travel domestically and internationally.