DC Comics Bringing Back Bernard Dowd – Because Everything Matters

Bernard Dowd was a very minor character in Batman lore, a student at Louis E. Grieve Memorial High School alongside his friend Tim Drake. With a crush on Tim's stepmother, he believed conspiracy theories that Batman was working for the government and that Robin was several kids taken from orphanages owned by Batman.

Created by Bill Willingham and Ricky Mays, he first appeared in Robin #121 in 2004, and only appeared six times in that title, and a smattering of tiny references, before his last appearance in Robin #140. No death, no mysterious disappearance, that was… that. There is also the suggestion that he may be the son of supervillian Nina Dowd, The Mighty Endowed. But fifteen years later, remember that everything happened and everything matters…

Because Batman: Urban Legends #5, from DC Comics' July solicitations, appears to be bringing the boy back. In a story by Meghan Fitzmartin and Belen Ortega, giving Bernard a little more action. "Tim is determined to find his friend Bernard, who was taken by a Chaos Monster before his very eyes. But this case is different from any Tim has taken on before, and the cracks are starting to show."

So what has Bernard Dowd been doing for the last fifteen years? Does it matter? It happened!