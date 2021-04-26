DC Comics Bringing Back Bernard Dowd – Because Everything Matters
Bernard Dowd was a very minor character in Batman lore, a student at Louis E. Grieve Memorial High School alongside his friend Tim Drake. With a crush on Tim's stepmother, he believed conspiracy theories that Batman was working for the government and that Robin was several kids taken from orphanages owned by Batman.
Created by Bill Willingham and Ricky Mays, he first appeared in Robin #121 in 2004, and only appeared six times in that title, and a smattering of tiny references, before his last appearance in Robin #140. No death, no mysterious disappearance, that was… that. There is also the suggestion that he may be the son of supervillian Nina Dowd, The Mighty Endowed. But fifteen years later, remember that everything happened and everything matters…
Because Batman: Urban Legends #5, from DC Comics' July solicitations, appears to be bringing the boy back. In a story by Meghan Fitzmartin and Belen Ortega, giving Bernard a little more action. "Tim is determined to find his friend Bernard, who was taken by a Chaos Monster before his very eyes. But this case is different from any Tim has taken on before, and the cracks are starting to show."
So what has Bernard Dowd been doing for the last fifteen years? Does it matter? It happened!
BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #5
Stories by Chip Zdarsky, Matthew Rosenberg, Meghan Fitzmartin, Marguerite Bennett.
Art by Eddy Barrows, Marcus To, Ryan Benjamin, Belen Ortega, Sweeney Boo.
Covers by David Finch, Tyler Kirkham, Mimi Yoon.
Red Hood: Meet Cheer, the villain behind the insidious Cheerdrops altering the citizens of Gotham. When confronted with a man responsible for taking the lives of so many, including Tyler, the kid Jason Todd swore to protect, will Red Hood be able to stop himself from taking vengeance for a whole city? Grifter: Through four chapters of blood, bullets, and Batman, the true reason for Cole Cash emerging in Gotham City reveals itself at last…but it's not what you think!
Tim Drake: Tim is determined to find his friend Bernard, who was taken by a Chaos Monster before his very eyes. But this case is different from any Tim has taken on before, and the cracks are starting to show.
Batgirls: Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown are just two teenagers breaking into Wayne Manor so they can play some video games. But when Oracle gives them a mission, the Batgirls suit up and head to an abandoned arcade to investigate.
64 pages, $7.99, available on July 13.